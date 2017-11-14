Reviewed's Best of Year 2017 Awards

We get it! Holiday shopping is hard. It’s not just about finding a deal, it’s about finding the best. That’s where we can help.

Every year, our crack team of geeks reviews hundreds of products in our consumer labs. We earn trust the old-fashioned way—with thoroughness, transparency, and honesty—and we think products should too.

We live by a simple creed: "There’s no such thing as a good deal on a bad product." So consider this guide our gift to you, the smart shopper. Happy holidays!

TVs continued to get brighter, sharper, and more colorful in 2017. High dynamic range (HDR) is becoming a standard feature for higher-end models, and 4K is just a given at this point. We spent hundreds of hours this year testing the most popular TVs. If it's been a while since you shopped for a new TV, our recommended brands may surprise you. See all of the Best Televisions.

In just a few short years, we've seen an incredible proliferation of devices that want to quantify, connect, and regulate your home. While the potential is huge, the actual results vary widely. Some products, like the Amazon Echo and Philips Hue light bulbs, are nailing the fundamentals, while others struggle with basic functionality. We found eight smart home products we loved enough to make the year's top list. See all of the Best Smart Home.

Despite the continuing advances in smartphone technology, the tried and true laptop isn't going anywhere. In fact, it's evolving. More laptops than ever are offering innovative designs at affordable price points. The new Dells had a particularly strong showing this year, but we saw that any brand was capable of success if they picked their speciality, whether it was battery life, design, or pure performance. See all of the Best Laptops.

Every music lover, traveler, or devourer of podcasts needs a good pair of headphones. The basics remain the same: great sound, comfort, and an affordable price. In 2017 we saw some old favorites return, as well as some surprise newcomers to the ranks who excelled at delivering performance at a cheap price. See all of the Best Headphones.

Cameras continued to prove their worth in a world dominated by cellphone selfies. The exquisite and incomparable quality of a picture from a real camera has meant that they continue to find a home with new parents, vacationers, or anyone else that really wants to capture those major life events for posterity. See all of the Best Cameras.

Sometimes the best kitchen tool is an old classic, and sometimes it's the latest tech. We've got you covered on both fronts with some amazing gear that home chefs will love. See all of the Best Kitchen & Cooking Tools.

Parents of young kids have enough to worry about without cheap products failing on them. All our picks were tested and written about by actual parents with actual kids climbing all over us. Apologies for the juice stains. See all of the Best Parenting.

Gaming hardware needs to be tough enough, and responsive enough, for hundreds of hours of fragging. We put the top-selling keyboards, mice, headphones, and laptops through their paces to determine which is worth your hard-won dollars (or gold or credits or glimmer or gil, as the case may be). See all of the Best Gaming.

For most people, the question isn't whether you need a new phone, it's how long you can hold out before an upgrade. We've got picks for multiple price points, from the iPhone X to the Best Under $500. See all of the Best Phones.

Keeping a clean house starts with a good vacuum. Whether it's a robot to help tidy during the week, a full-size for the big weekend cleans, or a little handheld for hard-to-reach place, we've done the testing to find you the best. See all of the Best Vacuums.

Your refrigerator can either be the pride of the kitchen or a hulking beast that keeps freezing the milk. Our team of appliance spent months testing the most popular and top-selling fridges to see what's actually worth the money. See all of the Best Refrigerators.

The dishwasher is the unsung hero of the kitchen. When they fail, everyone complains. When they do their job right, they go unnoticed. We may not be able to turn you into a dishwasher "fan" (like a lot of us here), but our award winners are faster, cleaner, and quieter than ever—making sure they continue to go unnoticed in the best way possible. See all of the Best Dishwashers.

If you're trying to save money, it may be time to scrap your old washer and dryer for something new. Today's models are far more energy efficient and gentler on clothing. That means cheaper energy bills and more wears before you have to replace clothes. We lab-tested dozens of popular washing machines and dryers to find the best for every budget. See all of the Best Laundry.

The oven is the heart of the kitchen, especially if you love to cook. But every home chef knows that uneven heat and poor air circular can mean scorched dinners, not matter how good the recipe. Our top picks in ranges, wall oven, and cooktops will ensure delicious results night after night. See all of the Best Ovens.