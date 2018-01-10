CES Editors' Choice Awards: The coolest new products you'll want to buy in 2018

Our editors review and recommend products to help you buy the stuff you need. If you make a purchase by clicking one of our links, we may earn a small share of the revenue. Our picks and opinions are independent from any business incentives.

Welcome to the best of CES 2018. After pouring through hundreds of new products, the crack team of writers and editors at Reviewed have narrowed it down to this: our CES Editors' Choice awards. These are the products you're actually going to buy in 2018. Not the thousand-dollar wine openers or the robot dogs (cute as they may be). This is the good stuff. The real stuff. We know because we touched it with our own hands and asked the tough questions that you wanted us to. All 34 products on this list struck a balance on four key criteria: innovation, core technology, design, and value. Congratulations to all the winners and watch for this article to be updated throughout the show as we publish and link to in-depth looks at each product.

TVs & Home Theater Credit: Reviewed.com Samsung's 146-inch modular TV nicknamed "The Wall" Samsung's "The Wall" MicroLED TV We've seen all manner of crazy concept TVs at CES, but Samsung's MicroLED is the rare off-the-wall idea that is cutting edge, completely insane, and slated to come to market. The hook? a modular design that lets you assemble your own display, combining multiple MicroLED TVs to form a 146-inch monster nicknamed "The Wall." It's bound to be insanely expensive, but it's also incredibly cool. Read more about Samsung's "The Wall"... Sony A8F TV Sony may get its OLED panels from LG Display, but it truly makes them its own with incredible modern design, picture perfect image processing, and unique touches like using the entire display as a speaker. Though the Sony A8F isn't going to be cheap, it may be the most stunning TV at CES 2018. Read more about the Sony A8F... TCL 6 Series TV TCL blew us away last year with the P Series, a $650 55-inch TV that kept up with sets costing nearly twice as much. The new TCL 6 Series is its direct successor, and at first glance it looks like it's just as good. Though pricing isn't confirmed, you're still getting beautiful 4K, HDR, Roku built-in, and one thing the 2017 P Series didn't offer: a larger 65-inch version. Read more about the TCL 6 Series... Panasonic FZ950 TV Panasonic's OLED TVs are hard to come by in the US, but they are some of the most sought after TVs elsewhere in the world. The new FZ950 may be the company's best yet, combining the unbelievable potential of OLED with Panasonic's legendary dedication to picture quality. The FZ950 is likely too expensive to find its way into most people's homes, but its beautiful colors certainly deserve a place among the best TVs at CES 2018. Read more about the Panasonic FZ950... LG C8 TV LG's OLED TVs consistently dominate our ranking of the best TVs with jaw-dropping picture quality and the excellent WebOS smart platform. Though the C8 is the company's entry-level model for CES 2018, it has the exact same picture quality as the top-end models for a fraction of the price. If you want the best TV on the market that will likely sell for a price you can actually afford, the LG C8 is the TV to target. Read more about the LG C8...

Smart Home Credit: Kohler Kohler Konnect suite of smart fixtures Kohler Konnect Smart Kitchen and Bathroom Fixtures Kohler brings connectivity and voice command into the bathroom and kitchen in new ways with the all-new Kohler Konnect suite of smart fixtures. It includes the Verdera Alexa-equipped bathroom mirror, the PureWarmth app-controlled heated toilet seat, the Numi intelligent toilet with touchless flushing, the spa-like DTV+ voice-controlled shower, and the Sensate voice-controlled, hands-free kitchen faucet that dispenses as much water as you ask for. Each fixture is available separately. Konnect-equipped fixtures go on sale in early 2018. Read more about Kohler Konnect... iDevices Instinct Smart Switch with Alexa If you want to install a smart switch that works with Alexa, iDevices will do you one better: The Instinct actually contains Amazon’s popular voice assistant. The result is a sleek Alexa integration that can also control your lights—including dimming. You can even play music through a small built-in speaker. D-Link LTE Full HD Indoor/Outdoor Camera With so many security cameras on the market, the hardest part isn’t choosing the right one—it’s finding out where to plug it in. But the D-Link DCS-1820LH is truly wireless. It can run up to 11 months on a single set of batteries, and it sends photos and video over a cellular connection. If you want to keep an eye on your property but don’t have Wi-Fi nearby, this plug-and-play $300 security camera is a great choice.

Laptops & Mobile Credit: Reviewed.com The New Dell XPS 13 laptop New Dell XPS 13 (2018) Dell's XPS 13 has been the standard in compact, portable laptops since it debuted with its almost bezel-free display a few years ago. The newest version is—you guessed it—even lighter, slimmer, and more portable. The result is frankly astonishing and immediately vaults the 2018 Dell XPS 13 to the top of the list of laptops we're most excited to review later this year. Read more about the New Dell XPS 13... Lenovo ThinkPad X1 Carbon (2018) Lenovo has been on a tear with its ThinkPad lineup in the last year, and hte new X1 Carbon is no different. Though it draws heavily on the classic ThinkPad stylebook, it's incredibly powerful, lightweight, and offers all the enterprise-level security features you could want in a new laptop. Though it's not flashy, there's no doubting that the new X1 Carbon is ready to defend its title as the best business laptop around. Belkin Boost Up Bold With Apple joining the ranks of other wireless-charging smartphones, wireless charging pads are coming into the forefront. The Belkin already makes some of the better chargers, and the new Boost Up Bold adds some small but meaningful changes that caught our attention. The Boost Up Bold will automatically support whatever the fastest charging is for your iPhone, Samsung, or other Qi-enabled device, up to 10w. It’s a little smaller than previous models and comes in more color. There's also a separate version, the Boost Up Bold Wireless Charging Stand, that props up your phone up in landscape or portrait mode so you can do things like watch video while you charge. Pricing is not available yet. They're expected to ship in Spring/Summer. Samsung Notebook 9 Pen Samsung isn't particularly known for its laptops, but the new Notebook 9 Pen could change all that. Slim, lightweight, and powerful, the Notebook 9 Pen is a fantastic all-around laptop. Best of all, it integrates a pen right into the chassis, just like the one found in Samsung's Note 8 smartphone. For students or anyone who take a lot of notes, it's a match made in heaven. Dell XPS 15 2-in-1 While we love the new XPS 13, the new 15-inch XPS 15 2-in-1 may be the most exciting laptop at CES. It offers an incredible display, a slick convertible design, and a new chip that combines Intel's best-in-class processors with AMD's incredibly efficient graphics

cards and special High Bandwidth Memory. The result is a powerful machine that is still remarkably portable, with an eye-catching starting price of just $1,299. Read more about the Dell XPS 15...

Headphones Credit: Reviewed.com Sony WF-SP700N True Wireless Earbuds Sony WF-SP700N True Wireless Earbuds Though wireless headphones have been around for years, true wireless headphone—like Apple's completely wireless AirPods—are one of the fastest-growing categories. Of all the true wireless earbuds we used at CES 2018, Sony's SP700N 'buds stood out. They look a little goofy, but they sound fantastic, offer active noise cancellation, are water-resistant, and we thought they felt secure in our ears. Audio-Technica QuietPoint ANC700BT Audio-Technica has been making some of our favorite headphones for years, and the new ANC700BTs seem to be no exception. They sound fantastic, have active noise cancellation, can be used wired or wirelessly, offer 25 hours of battery life, and they cost just $200—way below competitors from Bose and Sony. Though there are some exceptionally fancy—and exceptionally expensive—headphones here at CES, the ANC700BT over-ears are the ones we'd most consider buying with my own money. JLab Epic Sport Wireless Wireless earbuds are a dime a dozen these days, and plenty of headphone companies offered zany gimmicks to try to stick out at CES 2018. Not JLab Audio, which is back with a new version of a proven winner: the JLab Epic Sport Wireless. Costing just $99, the 3rd-generation Epic Sport Wireless offer better water resistance, good battery life, controls that work with both iOS and Android phones, and a design that should fit just about anyone's ears and stay put during workouts.

Photo & Video Credit: Reviewed.com DJI Osmo 2 Mobile camera-stabilizing gimbal DJI Osmo 2 Mobile DJI may be known for its drones, but the Osmo 2 Mobile camera-stabilizing gimbal may be the company's most impressive product yet. Just clamp on your smartphone and it automatically keeps your phone rock steady—even while walking.

Built-in controls let you also offer things like zoom, a shutter button, and a simple dial that lets you produce professional-looking pans and tilts. Most impressive? The whole rig is just $129, putting it in the reach of even novice filmmakers. Panasonic DMC-GH5S Panasonic's GH5 is arguably the best video-centric camera on the market, capable of shooting amazing, professional-quality 4K video. The new GH5S doesn't change all that much, but it has a redesigned image sensor that offers even better low light video quality.

It's a pricey camera, but for demanding professionals working on projects like documentaries it could be a real life-saver.

Kitchen & Appliances Credit: LG Electronics LG refrigerator with new InstaView ThinQ LG Refrigerator with InstaView ThinQ We know, we know: This LG looks like just another refrigerator with a touchscreen on the door. But the InstaView ThinQ is something else. Unlike other smart fridges, this one features popular voice assistant platforms like Alexa and Google Home. And it contains cameras that can send photos of your food inventory to your smartphone even when you’re at the grocery store. Additionally, it can connect with other LG appliances—finding a recipe to cook and preheating your oven automatically, for instance. It’s easy to leave notes or check the weather, too. But if you knock twice on the screen, the WebOS-based software disappears, revealing a clear window to the inside of the fridge. The LG LNXS30996D is expected to go on sale in 2018. A price has yet to be announced. Whirlpool Range with Yummly Over 20 million people already use the Yummly app to find custom recipes based on tastes, skill level, dietary restrictions, and prep time. Now, using your phone’s camera, Yummly can recognize the food you have at home and develop a custom recipe—so you can cook with what you already have. Yummly is also now integrated with Whirlpool’s smart appliance suite, so it can preheat your oven to a precise temperature and walk you through a recipe with instructions and videos designed for the specific appliances you own. It’s truly a custom experience. The WEG750H0HV gas and WEE750H0HV electric ranges will go on sale in the first quarter of 2018, with a starting MSRP of $2,049. Samsung QuickDrive Of course Samsung’s new 24-inch compact washing machine can connect to your phone. You can check its progress and even schedule when your laundry will be done so it doesn’t get musty. But the coolest thing about the QuickDrive is how it cleans. Instead of just tumbling clothes in a tub that swishes from side to side, there’s also a rotating plate in the back of the drum that gives laundry some extra mechanical action to get them cleaner, faster. The Samsung WW6850N QuickDrive washer will be on sale for $1,299 later this month. Tetra Countertop Dishwasher Tetra takes just 10 minutes to wash dishes. It requires no plumbing hookup—just pour in half a gallon of water. It can also cook food sous vide, and because it heats water up to 180ºF it can even sanitize baby bottles. The Tetra’s design might be its most interesting feature. With an attractive glass top and modular racks for all kinds of dishes, the Tetra will look good on the counter of a small apartment or as a second dishwasher in a big kitchen. The Tetra dishwasher from Heatworks and Frog Design will be available later this year for $299. Read more about the Tetra Countertop Dishwasher... Ecovacs Deebot Ozmo 930 Robot vacuum cleaners can make a big mess if they try to clean where they’re not to supposed to. That’s why we’re excited about the Deebot Ozmo 930. In addition to a mop that automatically turns on when the vacuum reaches a hardwood floor, the 930’s smartphone app will show you a map of your home that lets you choose which rooms to clean—and which ones to skip. The Ecovacs Deebot Ozmo 930 will be on sale later this year for $599. Read more...

Gaming Credit: Nvidia Nvidia Big Format 65-inch gaming display Nvidia Big Format Gaming Display Though hooking up your gaming PC to a living room TV is fun, most TVs make for poor gaming monitors. Nvidia wants to change that with a new line of 65-inch displays that deliver features typically found in gaming monitors, such as the company's proprietary G-Sync hardware. The BFGDs will also ship with Nvidia's Shield streaming box included, offering access to apps like Netflix. For hardcore gamers who want the best of the best, Nvidia may have the giant display of your dreams. HyperX Cloud Flight The HyperX Cloud is one of our favorite gaming headsets, but the new Cloud Flight adds the one feature it was missing: wireless connectivity. The Cloud Flight otherwise sticks with what we loved about its predecessors, delivering excellent sound quality in a package that is lightweight and comfortable. At $159.99 it's not the cheapest wireless gaming headset we've seen, but with long battery life and a proven track record to build from, we think it's worth it. Read more about the HyperX Cloud Flight...

Parenting & Kids' Tech Credit: Kolibree Kolibree Magik AR-enabled toothbrush for kids Magik AR-enabled toothbrush for kids For many kids, brushing teeth is tedious work done poorly. Enter the Magik from Kolibree, a simple toothbrush that works with your smartphone to gamify the brushing experience using a fun AR interface. Making a game out of brushing changes the dynamic. It’s fun, it’s silly, and chances are your kid is going to love it. $35 a pop for toothbrushes that last just 3-4 months is steep, but it's easy to imagine buying just two or three of them to instill proper habits, and then transitioning to something cheaper. Read more about the Magik toothbrush... Freemie Independence Breast Pump Breast pumps are becoming more innovative every year, but even the best pumps on the market tend to be loud. Freemie's new line of pumps are compact, work with a rechargeable battery, and are quiet enough you can use them at work, on the go, or while on the phone.

Freemie even claims you can use the pump and take a quick nap—something every new mom deserves more of. Read more about the Freemie Independence Breast Pump... Clarity by Cocoon Cam The Clarity by Cocoon Cam is not the world's first smart baby monitor, but it's certainly one to watch. The latest generation from the company retains the best of the company's existing Cocoon Cam Plus—real time breathing monitoring of your baby—and matches it with an improved 1080p camera and a height-adjustable stand that can adapt as you change beds and bed heights. The WiFi-connected camera can send breathing and activity alerts to an app on your phone, or just broadcast adorable footage of a sleeping baby to grandparents across the country. Plus it’s all packaged in a slim and elegant design that doesn't scream "nursery." The Clarity by Cocoon Cam will go on sale later in 2018 for $299. Read more the Clarity by Cocoon Cam...

Heath, Beauty & Fitness Credit: Foreo Foreo UFO Smart Mask Schwarzkopf Professional SalonLab This system is designed so that salons can create custom shampoos for their clients. It starts with a wave of the Analyzer, a handheld device that measures hair quality, moisture level, and color on various points from root to tips. After analysis, the Customizer blends a specialized shampoo from more than 128 ingredients—including a scent of your choosing. SalonLab will be available in select salons starting in 2018. Read more about the Schwarzkopf Professional SalonLab... Neutrogena Skin360 The Skin360 system pairs an iPhone camera attachment with a mobile app that can analyze your skin’s overall health. It measures pore size and appearance, size and depth of wrinkles, and dryness to create personalized daily product regimen and lifestyle-targeted skincare advice. The Skin360 camera goes on sale this year for $50. Read more about the Neutrogena Skin360... Foreo UFO Smart Mask If you love how sheet masks make your skin feel but don’t love how messy they are and how long they take, this app-based smart mask cuts your masking time from 20 minutes to 90 seconds. First, you cover the device with a small swatch of Foreo’s own sheet mask. The UFO heats it up to open pores and penetrate the skin’s surface, cools to firm and tighten, and pulsates massage and heighten product absorption. LED light therapy then stimulates collagen, refines complexion, and kills bacteria. It’s a quick, effective way to step up your masking. The Foreo UFO Smart Mask is currently open for preorder on Kickstarter, and will be available more widely in March starting at $279. Read more about the Foreo UFO Smart Mask... Electron Wheel (Gen 2) Electric Bicycle Wheel with Google Assistant This front-mounted electric bicycle wheel can give commuters an extra push when slogging around town or pedaling up a hill. It installs in less than a minute and will be available at Best Buy later this year. A unique feature is Google Assistant voice recognition. Instead of fiddling with controls to tell the wheel how much boost to give, you can simply call out “OK, Google” and ask for more or less help, or track how many miles you ride.

Automotive Credit: Hyundai Hyundai Nexo hydrogen fuel cell vehicle Hyundai Nexo Battery-electric vehicles might get all the love as of late, but Hyundai’s newest hydrogen fuel cell vehicle has a 370-mile range and its only tailpipe emission is water. The only drawback is availability: There are only 39 hydrogen fueling stations in the U.S., and they’re largely concentrated in California. But the debut of a new hydrogen-powered vehicle from a major automaker may help the alternative fuel grow in popularity. The Hyundai Nexo will be available in early 2018 in select markets worldwide. Pricing has yet to be announced. Kia Niro Electric Kia took the wraps off an 100% electric version of its versatile Niro compact crossover. While the automaker called it a concept, it’s a preview of a car that will go on sale later in 2018. The Niro EV will get 238 miles on a single charge—more than a standard Tesla Model 3—and the silent vehicle will come with a warning signal that will alert pedestrians or cyclists to its presence. The Kia Niro EV crossover is coming in late 2018. Pricing information is not yet available.