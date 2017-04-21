Grill like a pro with the best charcoal grills of 2017

Gas or charcoal? It's the question that everyone in the market for a new grill has to ask themselves.

We'll make it simple for you: If you value taste over convenience, there's little question that you should go for charcoal. Gas has its advantages, sure, but nothing beats the smoky taste briquettes or natural wood charcoal can provide.

There, that was easy. But the choice of which charcoal grill to buy? That's a lot more difficult. There are hundreds of models to choose from, and it can be hard to tell what sets one apart from another.

To help make your decision as easy as possible, we took a close look at six of the most popular charcoal grills on the market. We pored over warranty information, digested hundreds of user reviews, and, finally, put each grill through a grueling series of cooking tests to find the best of the best. Read on to find out which grill earned our coveted recommendation.