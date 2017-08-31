Best Immersion CirculatorsBy Kori Perten
Want dinner to be perfect? You should probably use the ChefSteps Joule (available at ChefSteps for $199.00), our favorite immersion circulator on the market.
Why? Once the provision of foodies and chefs, immersion circulators have become a must-have kitchen gadget. That's because they allow home chefs to cook sous vide, a style of cooking where food is vacuum sealed and submerged in a temperature-controlled water bath.
Immersion circulators heat that water bath and keep it flowing, which allows food to cook at a precise temperature over a long period of time. That keeps food tender and juicy, and all but eliminates the possibility of accidental overcooking or undercooking. It’s this lure of repeatable perfection—along with the convenience of slow-cooking—that’s led a massive growth in demand for immersion circulators. But with an array of options out there, which model should you go with?
We’ve put nine top-selling immersion circulators through a series of rigorous tests in order to find the best of the best. The Joule came out on top, but whether you value preheat speed, temperature accuracy, design, innovation, or price, we have a pick for any would-be sous vide enthusiast.
Here are the best immersion circulators out there—and a few you should steer clear of.
Updated August 31, 2017
ChefSteps JouleBest Overall Best Value
The Joule is a standout product at first glance. The elegant device has the sleek, minimalist style of an Apple product, but it’s actually a first foray into hardware for ChefSteps, a company known for providing instructional cooking content.
ChefSteps’ expertise is apparent in the Joule, which is operated exclusively via Android or iPhone app. That's right: There's no control on the unit itself. We loved the simple, attractive design of the app, which was nearly flawless in use, but had some concerns about the practicality of a cooking device that requires contact between our grubby, food-covered fingers and our precious smartphones. Still, there’s no denying the tradeoff may be worth it—the lack of a display on the Joule itself means the device is the only one we’ve tested that should fit comfortably in any kitchen drawer.
Design, of course, is where the Joule impresses the most, but it’s no slouch in the cooking department either. It heats the water quickly enough, and doesn’t stray too far from the selected temperature.
If you don’t mind cooking with an app, then it’s a great way to learn about a cooking method that's growing in popularity.
PolyScience Creative Series Immersion Circulator
Cooking is a science—a fact you’d be hard-pressed to forget when looking at the PolyScience Professional Creative Series. The chunky, clunky immersion circulator looks like lab equipment, but it performs like it too. It’s not a tool that will win any prizes for beauty, but it will heat your water bath quickly and hold it to your desired temp with above-average accuracy.
PolyScience Culinary is a longtime provider of innovative culinary tech for both home and commercial kitchens, so we can almost overlook the steeper $399.95 price tag. While it lacks some of the conveniences of the newer Joule and Anova, it offers the credibility of a more established brand with a focus on food science.
How We Tested
The Tester
Hi, I’m Kori Perten, Reviewed.com editor and resident sous vide expert.
I’ve been cooking since childhood, and have written and edited countless articles about food. I first tried cooking with an immersion circulator in 2015, and since then I’ve tried out most of the mainstream immersion circulators on the market to really get a handle on what makes a device like this great.
The Tests
We tested the top sous vide immersion circulators on the market, rating each device for how quickly it reached the set temperature, how accurately it matched and maintained that temperature, and how its design affected ease and pleasantness of use.
Our technique? Well, we cooked a lot vacuum-sealed ribeye steaks at 132°F. And I do mean a lot of vacuum-sealed ribeye steaks. A total of 11, to be exact—and of course, we monitored temperatures the entire time.
Other Products We Tested
Anova Precision Cooker WiFi (2nd Gen)
The 1st generation Anova Precision Cooker WiFi received a Reviewed.com Editor’s Choice Award for its extremely precise cooking capabilities. Unfortunately, the 2nd generation Precision Cooker WiFi isn’t nearly as impressive.
Where the 1st gen Anova was slow to heat, the 2nd gen has an impressively quick ramp-up speed that leaves the other devices we tested in the dust. But what it gains in speed, it sacrifices in accuracy, often fluctuating slightly from the desired temperature, when compared with the near-perfect accuracy of its predecessor.
On the bright side, Anova’s app has gone through some positive changes, making it slick, user-friendly, and helpful enough to be worth a look. And if you're looking to relive Anova's glory days, the Bluetooth version of the 1st-gen Anova is still available on Amazon.
Nomiku WiFi
We had high hopes for the WiFi Nomiku, which comes as a follow-up to an earlier model that we tried and liked in 2015. Unlike the previous version, the new model can connect to a smartphone app via WiFi, but that’s not the only change Nomiku has made to its immersion circulator.
The weighty Nomiku isn't as bulky as PolyScience’s offerings, though it felt somewhat cheap overall. It comes in either black or white with a green control ring, and sells for $199.
Impatient cooks will appreciate the Nomiku’s quick climb to the desired temperature, but should take note that the device didn’t do a great job consistently holding the water to that temperature.
Use of the companion Tender (yes, that's an intentional joke) app ultimately falls short. Multiple users found connecting Nomiku to a phone to be complex and confusing. In fact, we found it impossible to accomplish without combing Nomiku’s support website for explainers—and still remained unable to connect an Android phone.
This was no big loss, as the app was clunky, unintuitive, and frankly not worth using. Grab the Nomiku if you’re a fan, but don’t expect the app to add to your experience.
Kitchen Gizmo Sous Vide Immersion Circulator
With almost 100 positive reviews on Amazon, it seemed worth giving the Kitchen Gizmo sous vide immersion circulator a try. But while it’s downright affordable, the device is the epitome of “nothing special.” Slow to heat and not particularly accurate or stable in temperature, the Kitchen Gizmo really has nothing going for it. Even its appearance is boring.
It’s not the worst immersion circulator on the market, sure—but we think you can do better.
Gourmia GSV130 Immersion Circulator
Smaller, lighter, and cheaper (just $129!) than the competition, we really wanted to like the Gourmia Digital Sous Vide Pod. But low cost alone does not make something a good deal. We ran into trouble right away, with a power button that at least 8 of our 10 testers were unable to operate without consulting the manual.
Once you jump the hurdle of actually turning the thing on, it gives a rough performance: During cooking, the water stayed about 2°F above the temperature we set it at. When you're dealing with such precise temperatures, that kind of a fluctuation is not ideal.
You could do worse for $129.99. But if you ask us, a $100+ piece of kitchen equipment should do what it’s supposed to, and the Gourmia simply doesn’t.
PolyScience Chef Series Immersion CirculatorAvoid
If you thought the PolyScience Pro Creative Series was hefty, try the PolyScience Sous Vide Professional Immersion Circulator Chef on for size. It’s large, boxy, and loud—all qualities we’d sooner seek in a 90’s-style boombox than a cooking device. And at $799.95, it’s one of the priciest models on the market. In fact, the only thing we liked about the Chef was the masterful control it offers over water bath temperature, which fell second only to the Anova during testing.
An ability to precisely control water bath temperature is what matters most when it comes to sous vide, but only if you can keep the food you’re cooking submerged. The Chef allows you to adjust flow pressure for larger baths—but when we used the recommended highest pressure setting in our home-size water bath, the force of the water circulation constantly pushed our food to the surface or propelled it into somersaults. Entertaining, yes, but not exactly what we had in mind. As an extra bonus, the overzealous flow means you’re likely to end up with hot water splashing out of the container.
For these reasons, we’d recommend giving the Chef a hard pass unless you've got a commercial kitchen. It does a great job with temperature, but the Anova does better. And if you want the PolyScience branding or enjoy that bulkier design, the PolyScience Pro Creative Series has both for half the price.
Sansaire Sous Vide MachineAvoid
The whole point of an immersion circulator is to provide precision in cooking. If you set your immersion circulator to 132°F, then that’s the temperature your food should reach and be held at until you’re done cooking. Unfortunately, our tests showed you can't trust the Sansaire Sous Vide Machine ($199) to achieve that task.
The Sous Vide Machine has a pleasant curve to it, with a sleek black look that keeps its larger size from feeling too bulky. It’s extremely slow to heat, but the biggest disappointment is that it failed to bring our test food to the set temperature at any point during testing. A small inaccuracy in temperature can be a big issue when you’re cooking food at a low temperature that’s just on the cusp of what’s safe to consume, so we cannot recommend the Sansaire.
VacMaster SV1 Immersion CirculatorAvoid
Like PolyScience’s immersion circulators, the VacMaster SV1 has a boxy, almost industrial style. But looks can be deceiving. The device is easy enough to use, but never managed to meet the set temperature during testing. In fact, it was pretty significantly off base, failing to reach even 129°F when the set temperature was 132°F. That becomes an issue of food safety at worst, or too-rare steak at best.
For this reason, we recommend avoiding the SV1. For $299.99, you’d be better off with pretty much any other immersion circulator.