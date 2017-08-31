Want dinner to be perfect? You should probably use the ChefSteps Joule (available at ChefSteps for $199.00), our favorite immersion circulator on the market.

Why? Once the provision of foodies and chefs, immersion circulators have become a must-have kitchen gadget. That's because they allow home chefs to cook sous vide, a style of cooking where food is vacuum sealed and submerged in a temperature-controlled water bath.

Immersion circulators heat that water bath and keep it flowing, which allows food to cook at a precise temperature over a long period of time. That keeps food tender and juicy, and all but eliminates the possibility of accidental overcooking or undercooking. It’s this lure of repeatable perfection—along with the convenience of slow-cooking—that’s led a massive growth in demand for immersion circulators. But with an array of options out there, which model should you go with?

We’ve put nine top-selling immersion circulators through a series of rigorous tests in order to find the best of the best. The Joule came out on top, but whether you value preheat speed, temperature accuracy, design, innovation, or price, we have a pick for any would-be sous vide enthusiast.

Here are the best immersion circulators out there—and a few you should steer clear of.