If you’re looking for a way to beat the heat, a great window air conditioner can be the difference between comfort and misery. To find out which one you can trust when the mercury rises, we put the most highly rated models to the test.

To ensure fairness, the units we chose were all rated to cool the same room size (340 sq. ft.) at roughly the same rate. Still, there’s plenty of other criteria a great A/C needs. A noisy unit can be a deal-breaker for bedroom use, and the weight or general awkwardness of the appliance can complicate installation.

After weeks of market research and thorough testing, we’ve pinned down the best window air conditioners on the market. Without further adieu, here are the best right now.