The Best Beauty Subscription Boxes of of 2017

A beauty subscription box is a hand-picked collection of popular beauty products that's delivered to your doorstep on schedule. They're wonderful for everyone from beauty junkies who want to build out their bursting-at-the-seams collections, to newbies who need to learn how to apply eyeliner for the first time.

My interest in finding the best beauty box is personal and professional: Yes, I'm a beauty writer, but as a consumer, I want a subscription box that fits my lifestyle, is reliable, a good value, and delivers high-quality products. I don't want to be made confused by my retailer and I want to be able to change my mind—without penalty—if I so feel. So, for you and I both, reader, I sifted through all of the beauty subscription boxes on the market to narrow the pack down to the best of the lot.

We ended up loving Play! by Sephora (available at Sephora for $10.00) most, since it reliably delivers high-quality, personalized products to your doorstep at a great price. But we were surprised by what else we found out about top-rated subscriptions—for example, we recommend avoiding FabFitFun because of its high price and lack of set cancellation policy. To learn how we tested and selected the products, scroll to the bottom of the article.

