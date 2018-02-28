The Best Curling Irons and Wands of 2018

If you’ve heard the term “beachy waves,” longed for a messy-chic hairstyle on Pinterest, or seen a Victoria’s Secret fashion show, you’re probably well-acquainted with The Hair of the moment. There’s really only one way to get it: with a curling wand.

Wanding in action.

We rigorously tested some of the most popular wands and found the best curling wand is the Beachwaver S1 Curling Iron (available at Dermstore for $129.00), which features an impressive rotating mechanism that removes the labor and time-intensity from styling.

Our other favorites included: the GHD Curve Creative Curl Wand ($200), which offers unkempt, gorgeous waves that stay put, thanks to its innovative barrel shape; and the Sedu Icon Interchangeable Curling Iron ($195), which comes with three barrel sizes to achieve any style you could dream of.

I swear by my wand to fine-tune my curly hair or throw volume into a straight style. But there is a daunting amount of wands and curling irons on the market—so we culled them down to top-rated picks at all price points to see which wands have the best features, usability, and of course, create the longest-staying curls and waves.

Here are the best curling wands, in order:

Beachwaver S1 Curling Iron GHD Curve Creative Curl Wand Sedu Icon Interchangeable Curling Iron Conair Jel-FX Taper Wand Remington Pro 1-1 ½” Curling Wand with Pearl Ceramic Technology T3 Whirl Trio Interchangeable Styling Wand Nume Lustrum

