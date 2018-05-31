The Best Dish Towels of 2018

From drying the dishes to wiping your hands, a dish towel is an essential for every oven handle. Although it’s an easy purchase at bargain stores, if you want it to actually dry your dishes, you’ll want to find a dish towel that’s both soft and durable like our favorite, the Williams Sonoma All-Purpose Pantry Towel (available at Williams Sonoma for $19.95).

Most dish towels function the same, so it seems like you can’t go wrong—but we’ve found significant differences among the seven of the best towels on the market that we tested. While style and color may be the initial factors in choosing a towel, there should be a lot more considered. For example, we found that some don’t actually get your dishes very dry, or worse, leave behind a trail of fuzz on your dishes.

From the stylish to the more practical, here are the best dish towels on the market, in order: