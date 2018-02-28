The Best Face Cleansing Brushes of 2018

“Why do I need a facial cleansing device when I’ve got two hands that do the job just fine?” I'm glad you asked, reader. By and large, these handheld, waterproof devices clean your face with a soft, rotating brush. You still need your favorite facial soap, and you'll need to remove eye makeup beforehand, too. So why invest?

"The devices clean a little more aggressively than your hands," says Kelly Viavattine, senior esthetician at Kate Somerville in Los Angeles. "They can really help remove dirt, oil, makeup to keep your skin nice and soft, and help keep your pores clean."

Though I’m a beauty editor, I’ve always been a bit skeptical of their efficiency. But two weeks of testing five top-rated devices has left my sensitive skin feeling smoother and looking more even-toned than it ever has—ever. So now we know they're worth your money, but how can you know which one to pick?

We narrowed down the massive market to test top-rated picks from $20 to $170. We were shocked that the most-expensive Clarisonic Mia 2 (available at Sephora for $169.00) blew away the competition, though we were also impressed by budget pick Etereauty Facial Brush ($22). The rest are hardly worth a second look.

To learn how we tested and selected the brushes, jump to how we tested or scroll to the bottom of the article. Here are the best facial cleansing devices, in order:

