The Best Fitness Trackers of 2018

Fitbit Charge 2

Best Overall

Who it's for:

Anyone looking for a tracker to motivate them into more activity. Fitbit's constant notifications to move, its community of users in-app, and the app's usability make it top-notch.

Ease of use:

Very easy. You can view all of your stats (steps, heart rate, calories burned, distance moved, etc.) on the tracker, and its side button makes it easy to switch between what is shown on-screen. These stats also sync to the Fitbit app, so you can track everything there too.

Comfort:

I made no adjustments while wearing it because I barely noticed it was there.

Pros:

The app! I love that it shows all the stats for your daily performance right on the main page. I also love watching the hour-by-hour breakdown of my heart rate.

Cons:

The biggest flaw of this fitness tracker is the buggy experience when you try to choose your type of workout on the display screen. After a few days, I got better at tapping the screen, but it took time to get used to it. Also, swimmers beware: this device is not waterproof.

Bonus perk: Mindfulness

Not only does this tracker promote being active, but it also helps relieve you of stress. This tracker has "guided breathing sessions," which sounded ridiculous to me at first, but I ended up loving them. During the day, it alerted me to practice controlled breathing for a couple minutes. It was like having a yoga teacher with me at all times.