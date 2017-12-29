The Best Hair Straighteners of 2017

If you automatically think of CHI when you think of flat irons, you’re not alone: The brand has long been synonymous with straighteners. I still love the 2-inch CHI I’ve had for 14 years. As someone who's at the helm of health and beauty at Reviewed, and who also happens to have a mass of thick, curly hair that I've been taming for years, I set out to find what makes a good flat iron, and which ones are actually worth the money.

We rounded up the best flat irons on the market, narrowed the lot down to top-rated picks ranging from $15 to $250, and tested the best of the best. We loved the Paul Mitchell Neuro Smooth (available at Amazon), and we were also blown away by the performance of the cheapest straightener we tried: the $15 Remington Anti-Static Ceramic Hair Straightener. But, we were shocked that some of the most expensive and notorious brands—like CHI and GHD—performed at the bottom of the pack.

We tested for heat adjustability, value, ease of use, safety features, button placement, cord length, and much more. To learn how we tested and selected flat irons, jump to how we tested or scroll to the bottom of the article.

— Our editors review and recommend products to help you buy the stuff you need. If you make a purchase by clicking one of our links, we may earn a small share of the revenue. Our picks and opinions are independent from any business incentives.