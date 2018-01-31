The Best Matte Liquid Lipsticks of 2018

1. Wet n Wild Megalast Liquid Catsuit Lipstick

best value

Why we picked it: Top-rated across retailers and on Reddit

Colors available: 13 shades

The bottom line: A smoothing lip color that comfortably grips your lips and lasts all day.

The details: I tried this budget brand not expecting much, but it delivered on all fronts. It's the cheapest of the lot, and out of all of the brands, luxury and budget, it wore the best... by a large margin.

The lipstick is so lightweight and smoothing, it almost looked like it filled in any lines on my lips instead of settling into them like most liquid lipsticks. The contoured doe foot applicator is the best of the lot, and makes it easy to get a hard line without turning the brush back and forth. I only needed one swipe to get full color coverage, and the shade on my face matched the tube, which is super important for a drugstore brand that you can’t test in-store.

Once the lipstick was dry, it was still slightly tacky to the touch but the color didn’t transfer onto anything... all day or night. After 10 hours of wear, my lips felt a little dry and the formula had gotten slightly crumbly at the center of my mouth, but the color really hadn't faded or slipped outside the perimeter of my mouth. There are only 13 shades, but at under $5 a pop, it may be worth grabbing them all.