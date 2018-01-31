The Best Matte Liquid Lipsticks of 2018

The Best Matte Liquid Lipsticks of 2018By Jessica Teich
Finding a matte liquid lipstick that wears comfortably and lasts all day without fading, smudging, or drying your lips seems near impossible. To complicate things, the market is inundated with hundreds of products that claim to do it all—but rarely deliver. That's why we tested top-rated matte liquid lipsticks at all price points to see if you have to spend big to find a lip that lasts—comfortably.
We were shocked when we ended up loving the inexpensive Wet n Wild MegaLast Liquid Catsuit Matte Lipstick (available at Amazon for $2.99) enough to land it as our top value pick and the overall best—and we were pretty surprised with the rest of the results, too.
That's because the best-rated Pinterest brands and the lipsticks promoted by popular glossies performed poorly enough to consistently wind up at the bottom of our list. To learn how we tested and selected the products, scroll down or click here.
1. Wet n Wild Megalast Liquid Catsuit Lipstick
Wet n Wild Megalast Liquid Catsuit Lipstick
Why we picked it: Top-rated across retailers and on Reddit
Colors available: 13 shades
The bottom line: A smoothing lip color that comfortably grips your lips and lasts all day.
The details: I tried this budget brand not expecting much, but it delivered on all fronts. It's the cheapest of the lot, and out of all of the brands, luxury and budget, it wore the best... by a large margin.
The lipstick is so lightweight and smoothing, it almost looked like it filled in any lines on my lips instead of settling into them like most liquid lipsticks. The contoured doe foot applicator is the best of the lot, and makes it easy to get a hard line without turning the brush back and forth. I only needed one swipe to get full color coverage, and the shade on my face matched the tube, which is super important for a drugstore brand that you can’t test in-store.
Once the lipstick was dry, it was still slightly tacky to the touch but the color didn’t transfer onto anything... all day or night. After 10 hours of wear, my lips felt a little dry and the formula had gotten slightly crumbly at the center of my mouth, but the color really hadn't faded or slipped outside the perimeter of my mouth. There are only 13 shades, but at under $5 a pop, it may be worth grabbing them all.
2. Anastasia Beverly Hills Liquid Lipstick
Anastasia Beverly Hills Liquid Lipstick
Why we picked it: Top seller on Sephora and Ulta
Colors available: 38 shades
The bottom line: A higher end brand that really delivers.
The details: I completely understand why this is a top-selling lipstick at many retailers. The formula is buttery smooth, and the applicator is a flat oval with some flex to it for easy application. The lipstick itself feels rich, dries quickly, and requires only one coat for full coverage. It holds your lips in an almost latexy way that doesn’t dry them out, especially compared to the rest we tried.
It takes second place since the color fades a bit through the day, though not offensively. It also never slipped or feathered outside the perimeter I initially drew on. I actually wore this on a day I forgot I had to go to the dentist for a cleaning, and she said through her mask, unprovoked, “good call on this lipstick—it has not budged.” Need I say more?
3. Sephora Collection Cream Lip Stain
3. Sephora Collection Cream Lip Stain
Why we picked it: Best-seller on Sephora, highly recommended on Reddit
The bottom line: A cream lipstick with serious staying power in the color—but transfers lipstick onto everything.
Colors available: 40 shades
The details: This best-selling Sephora formula feels light and creamy on application and has great pigmentation: You definitely won’t need a second coat or touchups through the day. That being said, it never fully dries on your lips and keeps a tacky finish. In other words, it's not drying, but it transfers onto everything: Cups, napkins, utensils, my boyfriend's face.
Despite its crazy transfer, the color did not budge from my lips all day, almost acting as a lip stain. It was as pigmented when I scrubbed it off at 8 p.m. as it was when I put it on at noon. If you can stand the lipstick marks on everything your mouth touches, it may be a good pick.
4. Too Faced Melted Matte Liquified Lipstick
Too Faced Melted Matte Liquified Lipstick
Why we picked it: Best-seller on Ulta, Sephora, and Google
The bottom line: A thicker formula that requires multiple coats for an opaque finish.
Colors available: 24 shades
The details: This lipstick has an almost mousse-like texture, and was pretty thick and almost clumpy. It also sets to an intense hue: The seemingly fun color "Mrs. Roper" looked more like a garish traffic sign once it dried on my mouth. I actually startled my boss. As bright as this particular shade is, the formula was annoyingly translucent—It required two applications for a truly opaque finish. The upside? The color didn't fade at all, but did flake toward the center of my mouth by 8 p.m. Though it dried my lips slightly, it has a nice, visually smoothing effect that keeps it in the top half of the pack.
5. Kylie Lip Kit
Kylie Lip Kit
Why we picked it: Well-loved social media brand
The bottom line: A boutique brand that performs well, but charges for it.
Colors available: 15 shades
The details: You can't talk about liquid lipsticks without mentioning (or at least thinking about) Kylie Jenner. This formula is liquidy, felt drying at first, and has a slightly cloying cherry smell, but the formula had great pigmentation and coverage that only required one coat. It feels lightweight, and while it transfers a lot, it doesn't slip—but it did fade after a few hours.
Kylie is the best independent brand on this list, but it's not a standout. Truthfully, I’m not sure it’s worth the hype. The lipstick settles into fine lines, making lips appear dry and cracked at times. Also, the retailer site has a rigid $9 shipping fee, which brings the cost of a single liquid lipstick up to $26. That's almost 7 Wet n Wilds, for those keeping track at home.
6. Jeffree Star Velour Liquid Lipstick
Jeffree Star Velour Liquid Lipstick
Why we picked it: #1 best-seller on Google
The bottom line: A well-designed applicator with a lackluster formula that fades quickly.
Colors available: 54 shades
The details: The applicator on this lipstick was a standout. The bottle and the applicator are identical to our favorite Wet n Wild's, which means it has the same contoured doe foot that made for easy application. Unfortunately, that’s where the good ended. The shade was noticeably darker on my lips than in the tube, which makes it difficult to buy sight unseen. This poses an issue, since Jeffree Star is only sold online. Even after careful application, the color was a little uneven and blotchy and it took a while to dry, and didn’t wear well after just one meal. It faded at the center on my mouth, and the color sloppily slipped outside the edges of my mouth.
7. ColourPop Ultra Matte Lip
ColourPop Ultra Matte Lip
Why we picked it: Cult-favorite online retailer with a huge range of colors.
The bottom line: Fine for a night out, but not for all-day wear.
Colors available: 59 shades
The details: I understand why this is a popular brand. Offered only online until now, this inexpensive lipstick has vast color variety, and holds up fairly well at a reasonable price ($11 after shipping, but $5 off your first order). That being said, the color in the tube doesn’t at all reflect what’s on your lips. "More Better" dried at least 3 shades darker on my mouth, so beware when you're shopping in-store. The color transferred badly as I ate lunch, but I was surprised that the lipstick didn’t dry out or fade. It did feather along the edges, which looked a little sloppy.
8. STILA Stay All Day Liquid Lipstick
STILA Stay All Day Liquid Lipstick
Why we picked it: #2 best seller on Sephora
The bottom line: A very liquidy formula that fades quickly and unevenly.
Colors available: 27 shades
The details: This is the brand that started me on liquid lipstick—A lot has changed since then. The formula smells like a subtle vanilla, but it's so thin, liquidy, and sheer that I had to apply three coats to get the pigmentation right. Though it took a while to set, the color faded from the center of my lips and slipped outside of my lip line after just a couple hours of wear. It was unimpressive, overall, and the color didn't at all match what was in the tube.
9. Kat Von D Everlasting Liquid Lipstick
Kat Von D Everlasting Liquid Lipstick
Why we picked it: #1 best-seller on Sephora
The bottom line: Final color doesn't match what's in the tube, and the lipstick can't stand up to food and drink.
Colors available: 44 shades
The details: I have sung the praises of Kat Von D’s lipstick before, so of course I had high hopes for it. On first application, I was surprised that the dried color didn't come close to matching the color in the tube. "Exorcism" is not just darker—it’s a completely different tone when dry. The product itself is pretty watery and dries quickly, but just two hours after I applied it, the color was so patchy, faded, and worn that I had to remove it. It doesn’t smudge outside the perimeter of your lip when it’s dry, but any liquid that touches you will pull the lipstick right off. The good news is that it makes it easy to remove, which you'll have to a couple hours in.
How We Tested
We scoured best-sellers across retailers, beauty blogs, Reddit threads, and best-of lists to gather the best liquid lipsticks on the market, from $4 to $40. We chose deep, bright, and best-selling colors to exemplify the wear and keep things consistent.
Then, we pitted these top-rated brands against each other to find the winner. How? I carefully slathered them on and wore them for 12 hours, through morning coffee, meals, a nap or two, smooches, happy hours, and everything in between.
I had coworkers and friends test them, too, and had other reviewers in the office judge the color veracity on my skin compared to the color in the tube. Testers then answered questions like:
Color: Does the lipstick look good after one application? Does the color on your lips match the color in the tube? Does the color fade throughout the day?
Application: Does the lipstick go on smoothly? Does the wand help or hinder in application? Does the applicator hold enough (or too much) product?
Wear: Did the formula transfer, smudge, flake, or fade? Was it drying? How difficult was it to remove?
I took to every lipstick the same way: Applied it in the morning, let it set, and then didn't touch it until I washed my face before bed. I ran them all through the same scoring rubric to decipher the best—and the worst, like the four below.
What to Skip
10. Giorgio Armani Lip Maestro
Giorgio Armani Lip Maestro
Why we picked it: Allure Best of Beauty 2016, Sephora best-seller
The bottom line: Doesn't dry matte at all, and the most expensive.
Colors avaialable: 25 shades
The details: Armani claims that this lipstick "leaves the lips with a flawlessly matte" look, but as soon as I applied this thick, creamy (very expensive) lipstick, I knew it wasn’t going to dry matte. Lo and behold, this is what it looked like when I blotted after 15 minutes. By the end of the day, I didn’t even have to remove the lipstick: It was already completely gone.
11. NYX Professional Makeup Soft Matte Lip Cream
NYX Professional Makeup Soft Matte Lip Cream
Why we picked it: Pinterest's most-pinned liquid lipstick.
The bottom line: Didn't dry matte.
Colors available: 34 shades
The details: I found this Pinterest-favorite formula to be more of a Pinterest fail. It claims to "set to a stunning matte finish," but the lipstick never set. After 2 hours, it was so worn it looked like it had been through a rough night out.
12. Revlon Ultra HD Matte Lipcolor
Revlon Ultra HD Matte Lipcolor
Why we picked it: Well-rated drugstore brand
The bottom line: Formula never dried matte, but badly dried out my lips.
Colors available: 16 shades
The details: This one was especially bad. The color was so much lighter on my face than it was in the tube and it never dried, yet succeeded in drying my lips so badly that they felt like suede. At the end of the day, only a pathetic ghost of red tint remained—and a serious need for chapstick.
13. Milani Amore Matte Lip Creme
Milani Amore Matte Lip Creme
Why we picked it: Best-selling drugstore brand on Google
The bottom line: The worst of the bunch—drying, flaky, easily smudged, and difficult to remove.
Colors available: 35 shades
The details: This hit all the marks of a bad lipstick: It flaked and smudged, it was drying and poorly pigmented, and it was impossible to remove. I had to apply three coats to get a truly opaque finish, and each coat needed to fully dry like a cheap nail polish that risks smudging. The color began to bleed around the edges of my mouth after an hour, and the product became crumbly at the center and chipped off in chunks, like plaster. It looked so bad that, like the Kat Von D, I had to remove it after just a few hours of wear. Despite wearing horribly, it was the most difficult to remove.