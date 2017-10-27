The Best Multitools of 2017

Whether you're an outdoors enthusiast, a homeowner, or simply someone who exists in the world, a sturdy multitool is a must. But if you're going to pick just one knife-meets-tool kit to serve many purposes, you're going to want to look for the absolute best—like our favorite Leatherman Wave (available at Amazon for $89.85).

Multitools are great for backcountry campers or anyone who needs their tool kit to be compact enough to fit in a small space—or in their pocket. Maybe you need to quickly fix a bike, screw something to the wall, or cut up a brick of cheese when you're on-the-go. Whatever the task, you want your multitool to be up for it.

With that in mind, we designed a series of tests to find out which pocket-sized collection of screwdrivers, files and scissors is really worth your cash. We tested 7 of the top multitools on the market to determine whether they were easy to use, versatile, and comfortable to carry. And after two weeks of non-stop tinkering, we're confident we've found the best multitools you can buy.

In order, these are our favorites:

Leatherman Wave Gerber MP600 Victorinox Swiss Army Tinker The Original Pink Box PB1MULTI Multi-Tool Victorinox SwissTool Spirit X Leatherman Rev Mossy Oak Camo Multi Tool