The Best Nonstick Pans of 2017

When it comes to kitchen essentials, a good nonstick pan is a must. Cast iron and stainless steel pans might be great for searing and caramelizing, but a nonstick pan is your secret weapon when you’re frying eggs or flipping pancakes. The slippery coating means your food will slide effortlessly out of the pan—and hopefully be easier to clean.

But which nonstick pan is the best one for you? This isn’t an area where you should spend a fortune, because nonstick pans aren’t meant to last a lifetime. Still, you don’t want to buy one that’s flimsy or scratches too easily. The best pans are sturdily built and effortless to use, but it’s hard to tell in the store what will have staying power in the kitchen.

That’s where we come in. We selected seven of the best nonstick pans on the market and put them to the test. A trained cook (that’s me!) flipped dozens of eggs, cooked way too many pancakes, and came away with a ranked list of pans and a solid recommendation: a high-quality nonstick pan that’s just right for the day-to-day tasks of your kitchen.