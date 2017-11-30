The Best Pocket Knives of 2017

Whether you're peeling apples on the fly or cutting seat belts in an emergency, a pocket knife is one of most the useful tools around. It's also one of the most versatile, just as likely to be used to slice open a box as it is to whittle a piece of wood or saw through rope. And if it's versatility you're after, you won't be disappointed with our favorite Spyderco Delica4 (available at Amazon for $68.97).

There are lots of pocket knives on the market, and with a variety of options, it can be tough to know which knives are worth the money. We researched dozens of blades and chose 7 of the top pocket knives out there to put to work in our labs.

Now, after two weeks of testing and heavy use, we're confident that we can recommend the best pocket knives for everyday carriers and occasional users alike.

In order, these are our favorites:

Spyderco Delica 4 Benchmade 556 Columbia River Knife and Tool 6450K SOG Flash II Buck Ranger Opinel N 08 Tac-Force Rescue Folding Knife

Our editors review and recommend products to help you buy the stuff you need. If you make a purchase by clicking one of our links, we may earn a small share of the revenue. Our picks and opinions are independent from any business incentives.