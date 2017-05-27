The best starter toolkits of 2017

Whether you’re just starting out or firmly rooted, you need to have some basic tools around the house. Starter or homeowner toolkits combine all the tools you might need in a single package, and often cost less than $75.

But it can be really confusing to choose between so many options, especially since every set offers a slightly different take on what an average homeowner needs, and cheap tools can do more damage than they fix. So we used several popular and affordable tool kits to perform some common household repairs, and separate the real deal from tool-shaped hunks of cheap metal.

With tools, it's absolutely true that you get what you pay for, but we found that you don't have to take out a second mortgage to get a basic set for hanging some pictures, assembling flat-stacked furniture, or upgrading a laptop. These are our picks for the best starter toolkits.