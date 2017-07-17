Do you cook or eat food? If so, you probably need reusable food storage containers.

With literally thousands on the market, choosing which containers to buy can be overwhelming. Glass is heavier and more expensive, but you can cook with it. Plastic is lighter and stacks more efficiently, but can't go in an oven and sometimes adds an odd taste to food. Where's a buyer to begin?

Amazon, probably. So that's what the product testing experts at Reviewed.com did. We ordered the best-selling plastic and glass food storage containers on Amazon, then evaluated them to find out if popularity equals quality. We dropped them onto a linoleum floor, froze them, microwaved them, stained them, pried them apart, stacked them back together, and lots more.

The Glasslock Assorted Container Set (available at Amazon for $37.96) performed the best in our tests, but there are plenty of options to choose from if you prefer plastic sets or different sizes. Here are the best food storage containers on Amazon.

— Our editors review and recommend products to help you buy the stuff you need. If you make a purchase by clicking one of our links, we may earn a small share of the revenue. Our picks and opinions are independent from any business incentives.