Everyone can see your sweat stains—here's how to get rid of them

Summer means it's time to break out those white t-shirts. But if your favorite tees have stains under the arms, don't fret! With a little help from some common household ingredients, you can have your shirt looking as white as new in about 40 minutes.

While they're commonly known as "sweat stains," those ugly yellow discolorations that appear on the underarms of a shirt are actually the result of a reaction between aluminum-based antiperspirants and your body. Here's how to remove them from a white shirt.

What You Need:

1 cup vinegar

1/2 cup baking soda

1 tablespoon salt

1 tablespoon hydrogen peroxide

Prep Time Needed: None

Total Time Needed: Approximately 40 minutes, plus laundry time

Difficulty: Easy