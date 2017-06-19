BACK TO Back to usat 1c0e0415ce535007b5527ca1658ee1e33cd9b2c21e612e956a1e3af253870599
Everyone can see your sweat stains—here's how to get rid of them

Because your white t-shirts shouldn't have yellow armpit stains

Credit: Getty Images
Our editors review and recommend products to help you buy the stuff you need. If you make a purchase by clicking one of our links, we may earn a small share of the revenue. Our picks and opinions are independent from any business incentives.

Summer means it's time to break out those white t-shirts. But if your favorite tees have stains under the arms, don't fret! With a little help from some common household ingredients, you can have your shirt looking as white as new in about 40 minutes.

While they're commonly known as "sweat stains," those ugly yellow discolorations that appear on the underarms of a shirt are actually the result of a reaction between aluminum-based antiperspirants and your body. Here's how to remove them from a white shirt.

What You Need:

1 cup vinegar
1/2 cup baking soda
1 tablespoon salt
1 tablespoon hydrogen peroxide

Prep Time Needed: None
Total Time Needed: Approximately 40 minutes, plus laundry time
Difficulty: Easy

  1. Mix vinegar and two cups of warm water in a bowl.

  2. Soak the shirt the mixture for at least 20 minutes.

  3. While the shirt is soaking, mix together the baking soda, salt, and hydrogen peroxide until it forms a thick paste.

  4. Remove the shirt from the vinegar water and gently squeeze until the shirt is just damp.

  5. Lay flat on a towel-covered work surface and saturate the stains with the mixture.

  6. Let the paste-covered shirt sit for at least 20 minutes.

  7. Toss the shirt in the laundry with a load of white clothes and wash.

