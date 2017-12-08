10 stylish things to buy in Pantone's 2018 color of the year

Pantone, the self-proclaimed global color authority, has released its 2018 color of the year—Ultra Violet. It’s a dark blue violet, halfway between cobalt and periwinkle, if you can imagine that. And it's all wrapped up in mystery and creativity. True yum.

Is purple one of your color crushes? As a color consultant, I’m not going tell you to paint your walls Ultra Violet today, but you can find ways to work this cosmic shade into almost any color palette. And you can have it right now, sprinkled throughout your home.

Here’s how.

1. The KitchenAid artisan stand mixer

Credit: Crate&Barrel

If an appliance can be a work of art, this mixer is. The black violet color is perfect! And you can use this mixer to stir batter, whip egg whites, or knead dough for bread. Its heavy-duty motor won’t quit. There are lots of great attachments you can get for it, too., too. If you've always wanted a stand mixer, choose one in this color.

Buy the KitchenAid artisan black violet stand mixer at Dillard's for $379

2. A shimmering throw pillow

Credit: Amazon

Yes, it's pricey, but this big, abstract 26-inch throw pillow has dark violet hand-painted designs that will give your room a designer look.

Buy the Riverside Tool & Dye X UO Oversized Throw Pillow in purple for $149

3. Beautiful lamps for your living room or bedroom

Credit: Amazon

Lively up a blah room with this sparkly mosaic-look lamp, and you’ve got instant drama. At this price, you can probably afford a couple of them.

Buy the Simple Designs Mosaic Tiled Glass Genie Table Lamp in purple for $24.15.

4. The official Pantone color of the year mug

Credit: Pantone

Morning coffee will taste better in this mug. Bring it to work, and show off your fashion-forward good taste.

Buy the Pantone color of the year coffee mug for $25

5. An attractive starter utensil set

Credit: Amazon

No matter what kind of kitchen you have, this purple tool set will inject a little color while providing all the basic utensils you need for cooking and serving.



Buy the Chef Craft 9 piece Silicone Kitchen Tool and Utensil Set for $19.99

6. This stylish backpack

Credit: Amazon

It’s not just for schoolkids, though you might have to fight them for it. Roomy and cheerful, it’s designed in Sweden to spare your back. I have one in this exact shade of purple, and I use it every day. Let me tell you, it gets even nicer with wear.

Buy the Fjallraven Kanken backpack for $79.99 in purple

7. A beautiful, comfortable lambswool sweater

Credit: Amazon

This feminine shade of violet flatters any skintone, and it’s a bonus that the sweater is made of extrafine lambswool, so it’s hella soft.

Buy the Ladies Scotland Extrafine Lambswool Pullover in purple for $49.99

8. This purple liquid lipstick

Credit: Sephora

It’s a best-seller on Sephora. and one of our top 3 recommended liquid lipsticks. When we reviewed this lipstick, we praised it for its serious staying power. If you love Lorde’s look, then rock this shade.

Buy Sephora Cream Lip Stain Liquid Lipstick in polished purple for $14

9. A soft, warm sheet set

Credit: PBteen

These cotton jersey sheets are really cozy, plus this shade of purple works great paired with millennial pink and frozen yellow in your daughter’s bedroom. Or in yours.



Buy the Static Tweed Jersey Sheets for $39.99 in Full size

10. Prince's Purple Rain album

Credit: Amazon

If you've ever seen the movie, or even if you missed it, you'll probably want to sing along to every track. This remastered version of the original album sounds amazing on 180 gram vinyl. The Purple One believed that this collection could make him a star, and he was right. Leave it to Prince to bring fun, beauty and a little rebellion into your life. Plus, it comes with the original poster.

Buy Purple Rain remastered on vinyl for $22.84