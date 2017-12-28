10 things that will be on everyone's wedding registry in 2018

A new year means a new wave of weddings among your friends and family, and that means new wedding registries, too. You’re sure to find standard gifts on these lists—you know, dinnerware, linens, pots and pans—but there will undoubtedly be a few trendier items mixed in, as well.

Now, we’re no mind readers, but if we had to guess, we’d say these 10 products are going to be extremely popular on wedding registries in 2018. The following appliances, electronics and household items are quickly rising the ranks of Amazon’s “Most Wished For” and “Best Seller” lists, so don’t be surprised if you find yourself purchasing one as a wedding gift next year!

1. The much-coveted Instant Pot

Credit: Instant Pot Everyone is going to want an Instant Pot—if they don't already.

Instant Pots have quickly become a must-have kitchen accessory, and it’s easy to see why. These compact countertop appliances have seven different functions, and they can be used to make everything from soup to popcorn to hand lotion (seriously). Thanks to the Instant Pot’s newfound popularity, you can bet you’ll see at least a few on upcoming wedding registries.

Get the Instant Pot DUO60 7-in-1 Pressure Cooker on Amazon for $99.95

2. A multi-functional egg cooker

Credit: Amazon This egg cooker is a bestseller on Amazon.

This gadget’s many functions make it an egg-cellent wedding gift. The Dash Rapid Egg Cooker is a best seller on Amazon, as it can make hard- or soft-boiled eggs, as well as poached eggs, scrambled eggs, and omelettes. It’s basically like having your own personal breakfast chef.

Get the Dash Rapid Egg Cooker on Amazon for $15.98

3. A top-rated sous vide cooker

Credit: Anova Culinary Sous vide cooking is about to be big in 2018.

Sous vide cooking is quickly catching on as an easy, hands-off way to prepare everything from steak to carrots. The Anova Culinary Sous Vide Precision Cooker is the best we've ever tested, and we’re betting a few of your newlywed friends are going to want one.

Get the Anova Culinary Sous Vide Precision Cooker on Amazon for $117.99

4. An automatic wine opener

Credit: Oster Open wine with ease with this electric bottle opener.

Every newly married couple goes home with a few bottles of wine after their nuptials, so there’s no better wedding gift than an electric wine bottle opener. The Oster Cordless Electric Wine Bottle Opener easily removes corks in a matter of seconds, and it even includes a foil cutter for those fancier bottles and a chiller for white wine.

Get the Oster Cordless Electric Wine Bottle Opener with Chiller on Amazon for $29.99

5. A Pinterest-approved food storage set

Credit: Pyrex Pinterest says these containers are a wedding registry essential.

This next item is listed as a must-have wedding registry addition by the users on Pinterest. The Pyrex 18-Piece Simple Store Food Storage Set includes microwave- and oven-safe glass dishes and colorful lids, and reviewers can’t get enough of them. The storage set will make a great gift for newlyweds—you might even want to get a set for yourself!

Get the Pyrex 18-Piece Simply Store Food Storage Set on Amazon for $33.99

6. High-quality mixing bowls

Credit: Amazon These mixing bowls will last newlyweds for years.

Forget those cheap plastic bowls. Every home should have a set of quality mixing bowls like the “Most Wished For” Stainless Steel Mixing Bowls by Finedine. The set of six durable nesting bowls features rolled rims for easy gripping. Don’t be surprised if you see these on a wedding registry next year—or your own partner’s wish list!

Get the Stainless Steel Mixing Bowls by Finedine on Amazon for $22.95

7. A best-selling robot vacuum

Credit: EcoVacs Robot vacuums are still going strong as a registry item.

The EcoVacs Deebot is one of the most reasonably priced smart robot vacuum cleaners available, so it’s no surprise so many Amazon users have it on their wish lists. This award-winning vacuum provides hands-free cleaning, and you can turn it on and off via your phone. It’s certainly a great gift for tech-savvy couples.

Get the EcoVacs Deebot N79 Robotic Vacuum Cleaner on Amazon for $249.98

8. A hub-less smart plug

Credit: Reviewed / TP-Link This smart plug is great because it doesn't need a hub.

One of the “Most Wished For” electronics on Amazon is the TP-Link Smart Plug, which lets you remotely control any item that’s plugged into it, from fans to Christmas lights. Additionally, this is a perfect purchase for smart home novices since it doesn’t require a smart hub, and it's one of the best we've ever tested too.

Get the TP-Link Smart Plug on Amazon for $19.99

9. The Amazon Echo Dot

Credit: Amazon The Echo Dot is still Amazon's "Most Wished For" electronic.

Even though there are several new, fancy Alexa-enabled devices, the Echo Dot is still at the top of the “Most Wished For” list. This super-affordable smart home gadget responds to voice commands and comes packed with cool functionality, from being an alarm clock to controlling other connected devices, and we foresee its popularity continuing into 2018.

Get the Echo Dot on Amazon for $29.99

10. A carpet cleaner for pet messes

Credit: Bissell This carpet cleaner is ideal for new homes.

Any newly married couples who have pets need the Bissell Pet Stain Eraser Cordless Portable Carpet Cleaner. This portable little gadget will instantly erase pet accidents from the carpet, and it can also be used on other common stains like dirt, food and coffee. It really is a handy device to have in a new home.

Get the Bissell Pet Stain Eraser Cordless Portable Carpet Cleaner on Amazon for $69.99

Prices are accurate at the time of publication, but may change over time.