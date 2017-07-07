7 things you didn't know you could clean with coconut oil

Yeah, you know all about coconut oil. You’ve used it to smooth your skin, remove your makeup, and maybe even added it to your favorite cake mix to get a homemade taste. But did you know that coconut oil can help you clean up around the house?

These seven tips will help you clean like a boss:

1. Polish the fingerprints off your stainless steel appliances

You see those smudges on your fridge every day–ugh. But did you know they’re easy to get rid of? Put some coconut oil on a rag, and rub gently. Then, burnish with a dry cloth. The fingerprints are gone, and you won’t see any for weeks!

Put some coconut oil on a rag and rub out a smudge.

2. Vanquish bathtub rings

Grab a damp washcloth and put a little bit of coconut oil on it. Be careful not to let it go down the drain. Wipe the rag around the tub until the gunk is gone. Don't leave the tub slippery!

3. Remove gum from a child’s hair

Your mom might have done this with peanut butter, but coconut oil smells so much better. Work out the gum with a glob of coconut oil. Comb, shampoo and go.

4. Season a cast iron skillet

You don’t want your investment to rust, right? Wash the skillet without soap, and dry it off. Using paper towels, spread coconut oil over the pan. Heat it on the stove until it smokes, or bake it in the oven at 350° for an hour. You can repeat the process if your skillet ever needs it again.

5. Condition leather furniture

After smoothing on a little coconut oil, buff carefully. Now, the scratches are hidden. Try this on your leather boots, too.

6. Remove price tags and labels from glass

Mix a little baking soda into some coconut oil. Spread it on the glass, soak it in, then scrub off the sticky stuff.

7. Clean your teeth.

Oil pulling is a 3,000 year old technique from Ayurvedic medicine. Swish a tablespoon of coconut oil around your mouth super gently, working up to 20 minutes. When you’re done, always spit it into the trash, not the drain.

How does it work? Well, the lauric acid in coconut oil is a known anti-microbial. Is it a miracle cure? We don’t know. But even if you use it, you'll still need to brush and floss.