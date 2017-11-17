8 things you should know before you buy a major appliance online

Buying a major appliance can be a major decision, which is why most people buy appliances in person.

But that's changing. Now, you don't have to trek to Sears to get Kenmore appliances, since they're for sale on Amazon. You can buy a GE fridge along with a new sofa at Wayfair. And a number of major online retailers like AJ Madison and Appliances Connection offer brands you might not be able to find locally.

Does your online appliance purchase include delivery?

Is it worth it to make such a major purchase sight unseen? Well, the experts at Reviewed test hundreds of appliances every year, many of which we order online.

We've learned that there's some pre-work to do before you buy. By paying attention to the details, you can get the right deal on the right appliance, and the right services to go along with it.

Credit: Getty Images Doing some research beforehand will help ensure that you'll be satisfied when you buy an appliance online.

What to do when you're buying an appliance online

Don't be afraid to buy an appliance online. Just realize that the more you know, the better your experience can be. Before you order an appliance from an online vendor, take the time to do these things: