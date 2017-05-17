BACK TO Back to usat 1c0e0415ce535007b5527ca1658ee1e33cd9b2c21e612e956a1e3af253870599
Menu

Forget beef—put these meats on the barbecue this weekend instead

Meet these new meats.

Credit: Getty Images
Our editors review and recommend products to help you buy the stuff you need. If you make a purchase by clicking one of our links, we may earn a small share of the revenue. Our picks and opinions are independent from any business incentives.


We know that beef and chicken grilled over an open flame are delicious enough to satisfy an entire lifetime of cookouts, and for some people, that's enough. But there's a whole world of exotic meats out there ripe for the grilling. If you've got an appetite for some meat-based experimentation, there's no better time to start thinking about it than right now—on the cusp of summer.

Here are eight of the most popular and delicious exotic meats, and the best recipes to grill them with.

Bison

Bison
Credit: Getty Images

Bison (or American buffalo) meat is worth a trip out west by itself. Similar to beef but leaner, bison makes a great steak, burger, or roast. Here's a healthy bison burger recipe loaded up with extra flavors:

Greek Bison Burgers — EatingWell.com

Alligator and Crocodile

Fried Gator
Credit: Getty Images

They're different animals, people! Some say alligator and crocodile taste like chicken, or even veal. We say that can only mean one thing: bust out the deep fryer. Oh, wait a minute—this is a grilling article. Gator kebabs it is:

Grilled Gator Kebabs — FreshFromFlorida.com

Goat

Mountain Goat
Credit: Getty Images

Unlike lamb, you want to cook goat all the way through. Lean meats like this do benefit from slow cooking, but you can grill goat as well. Here's what early-2000s Emeril Lagasse had to say about it:

Skewered and Grilled Marinated Goat Meat — MarthaStewart.com

Venison

Venison
Credit: Getty Images

Venison is a sustainable lean meat with a strong flavor, but it can be tough and chewy unless aged properly or tenderized. You can't cook it like you would beef, but the following recipe is an internet favorite:

Grilled Venison Backstrap — Allrecipes.com

Wild Boar

Wild Boar Steak
Credit: Getty Images

Wild boar is only barely an exotic meat, and while it's leaner than commercially raised pork, it also tastes better. Think about it, animals that spend their lives foraging in the wild should taste better than farm-raised, corn-fed ones. We'll let Serious Eats take it from here:

Why You Should be Eating More Wild Pigs Right Now — SeriousEats.com

Game Birds

Grilled Quail
Credit: Getty Images

Game birds like pheasant, guinea fowl, partridge, pigeon, quail, and others, are diverse alternatives to the enduring grilled chicken. These birds have stronger, subtly different flavors than farm-raised animals: Quail, for example, is a little sweeter than chicken, while pigeon (squab) is more tender and moist:

BBQ Quail with Honey-mustard Dressing — Food.com

Ostrich

Ostrich Steaks
Credit: Getty Images

Ostriches—how do they work? They're flightless birds with wings and legs, but their meat is nothing like chicken or turkey. Ostrich is more like a very lean red meat, so you'll need to pair it with high-fat accoutrements. Try this recipe:

Grilled Ostrich Smothered in Garlic Herb Butter — Mark's Daily Apple

Elk

Grilled Elk Cutlet
Credit: Getty Images

Out west you can find elk on the menu as often as bison. Preparations include steaks, roasts, backstrap (muscles parallel to the spine), and burgers, but there's no wrong way to do it—if you know how to cook steak, you know how to cook elk:

Bacon-Wrapped Grilled Elk Backstrap — Allrecipes.com

Our editors review and recommend products to help you buy the stuff you need. If you make a purchase by clicking one of our links, we may earn a small share of the revenue. Our picks and opinions are independent from any business incentives.

What's Your Take?

All Comments
Our editors review and recommend products to help you buy the stuff you need. If you make a purchase by clicking one of our links, we may earn a small share of the revenue. Our picks and opinions are independent from any business incentives.
Advertisement - Continue Reading Below
Advertisement - Continue Reading Below

Be the first to know about

News, Reviews & Deals

No, I don't need to know

Thank you for signing up!

Look for the latest news & reviews
in your inbox soon.