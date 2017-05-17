Forget beef—put these meats on the barbecue this weekend instead

Our editors review and recommend products to help you buy the stuff you need. If you make a purchase by clicking one of our links, we may earn a small share of the revenue. Our picks and opinions are independent from any business incentives.



We know that beef and chicken grilled over an open flame are delicious enough to satisfy an entire lifetime of cookouts, and for some people, that's enough. But there's a whole world of exotic meats out there ripe for the grilling. If you've got an appetite for some meat-based experimentation, there's no better time to start thinking about it than right now—on the cusp of summer. Here are eight of the most popular and delicious exotic meats, and the best recipes to grill them with.

Bison Credit: Getty Images Bison (or American buffalo) meat is worth a trip out west by itself. Similar to beef but leaner, bison makes a great steak, burger, or roast. Here's a healthy bison burger recipe loaded up with extra flavors: Greek Bison Burgers — EatingWell.com

Alligator and Crocodile Credit: Getty Images They're different animals, people! Some say alligator and crocodile taste like chicken, or even veal. We say that can only mean one thing: bust out the deep fryer. Oh, wait a minute—this is a grilling article. Gator kebabs it is: Grilled Gator Kebabs — FreshFromFlorida.com

Goat Credit: Getty Images Unlike lamb, you want to cook goat all the way through. Lean meats like this do benefit from slow cooking, but you can grill goat as well. Here's what early-2000s Emeril Lagasse had to say about it: Skewered and Grilled Marinated Goat Meat — MarthaStewart.com

Venison Credit: Getty Images Venison is a sustainable lean meat with a strong flavor, but it can be tough and chewy unless aged properly or tenderized. You can't cook it like you would beef, but the following recipe is an internet favorite: Grilled Venison Backstrap — Allrecipes.com

Game Birds Credit: Getty Images Game birds like pheasant, guinea fowl, partridge, pigeon, quail, and others, are diverse alternatives to the enduring grilled chicken. These birds have stronger, subtly different flavors than farm-raised animals: Quail, for example, is a little sweeter than chicken, while pigeon (squab) is more tender and moist: BBQ Quail with Honey-mustard Dressing — Food.com

Elk Credit: Getty Images Out west you can find elk on the menu as often as bison. Preparations include steaks, roasts, backstrap (muscles parallel to the spine), and burgers, but there's no wrong way to do it—if you know how to cook steak, you know how to cook elk: Bacon-Wrapped Grilled Elk Backstrap — Allrecipes.com