Sephora just dropped a sneaky-great mascara deal—and we got our hands on it

I stumbled across something truly wonderful while browsing Sephora, and all cosmetics fiends must know about it. Lashstash To Go is a luxury mascara sampler set that includes all of the well-loved brands I've been yearning to try, but have been unwilling to shell out for.

For $28, you get a pack of 5 sample-sized mascaras and a voucher for a full-sized tube. When you consider that a regular tube of any of these mascaras retails for $23-$28, light bulb: You’re basically getting 5 free samples for the price of a single regular tube.

Credit: Reviewed.com / Jackson Ruckar The set includes Lancôme Définicils High Definition Mascara; Tarte Tarteist Lash Paint; Too Faced Better Than Sex; Marc Jacobs Velvet Noir Major Volume Mascara; and Benefit They’re Real!

This new Lashstash To Go is available online, but be careful if you shop in-store: There’s an edition from summer that’s still lingering on shelves. The summer selection is decent, but doesn’t hold a candle to the new, covetable fall pack filled with cult favorites from Marc Jacobs, Lancôme, Benefit, Too Faced, and Tarte.

“All of the mascaras in the lot are fabulous formulas [in] that each are unique,” says California-based Sephora PRO Artist, Jeffrey English. Too Faced’s “Better Than Sex Mascara has a hourglass shaped brush that hugs the curve of the eye,” he explains. The rest of the pack? “All formulas that have been echoed by client after client as being must-haves for power lashes. Why not try them all?”

Credit: Reviewed.com / Jackson Ruckar

In fact, I did try all five, and I’m as torn as most Sephora customers: I love the top two best-sellers. Benefit They’re Real! ($24) and Too Faced Better Than Sex ($23) are standouts for different reasons. The plastic brush on They’re Real! is excellent for separating and lengthening lashes, and the formula is buildable, never cakey, and doesn’t smudge or run. The domed tip of the wand grabs even your teeny tiny lashes.

Credit: Reviewed.com / Jackson Ruckar

Better Than Sex has that oversized, hourglass bristle brush and a drier formula that does a great job curling lashes and staying put, but the large brush can be hard to maneuver into tight corners without scuffing your lids with product.

Luckily, this sample set allows me to pair them together for the best lashes of my life.

Prices are accurate at the time this article was published, but may change over time.