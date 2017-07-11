The 12 weirdest deals of Amazon Prime Day 2017

Amazon Prime Day is the ultimate Christmas in July, but not everything for sale on Prime Day is a slam dunk—There are also a ton of misses. Here are 12 of the weirdest, least necessary items for sale this Prime Day.
1. 23andMe DNA Test—Buy for $199
Getting a discount DNA test from Amazon may be peak 2017.
2. 50 Assorted Rubber Ducks—Buy for $25.99
We’ll just assume you’re buying these for a charity derby duck race.
3. Buddha Garden Statue—Buy for $117.90
Some say peace comes from within. Some say peace comes from a $200 garden statue.
4. Mike Tyson Autographed Glove—
Buy for $219.99 SOLD OUT
Mike Tyson not controversial enough for you? There’s always this Curt Schilling autographed ball.
5. Cheeky Garden Gnome—Buy for $23.23
After these photos got out, he lost his job as a TV pitchgnome for a travel website.
6. Roller Derby Gear—Buy for $95-$197.88
Now all you need is a name with a good pun.
7. Mr. Sketch Scented Markers—Buy for $13.62
Nothing confuses kids more than giving them markers you’re supposed to sniff.
8. Yankee Stadium Seats—
Buy for $791.99 SOLD OUT
We always thought you had to buy sports memorabilia at a sketchy mall store with fixtures left over from when it used to be a Gap. Now, you can get it on Amazon.
9. Automatic Toothpaste Dispenser—Buy for $14.99
This is marketed as “Wall Mount Stand for Lover,” which clarifies both everything and nothing.
10. Inflatable Beer Mug Cooler—
Buy for $9.56 SOLD OUT
Even the painted-on beer doesn’t want to be seen on this ugly mug.
11. Fence Window for Pets—Buy for $34.99
Want to show your dog who’s boss? Give her a glimpse of the world beyond your yard while literally confining her in a protective bubble. (Bonus: The dog on the other side of the fence will think he’s the one in the bubble.)
12. Greenman Tree Sculpture—Buy for $38.90
Ward off friends, neighbors, and potential home buyers with what we can only assume is the pained visage of a man about to be consumed by a forest fire.
Now, for the good stuff
