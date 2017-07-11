BACK TO Back to usat 1c0e0415ce535007b5527ca1658ee1e33cd9b2c21e612e956a1e3af253870599
The 12 weirdest deals of Amazon Prime Day 2017

Who is buying this stuff?

Credit: Amazon.com
Our editors review and recommend products to help you buy the stuff you need. If you make a purchase by clicking one of our links, we may earn a small share of the revenue. Our picks and opinions are independent from any business incentives.

Amazon Prime Day is the ultimate Christmas in July, but not everything for sale on Prime Day is a slam dunk—There are also a ton of misses. Here are 12 of the weirdest, least necessary items for sale this Prime Day.

1. 23andMe DNA Test—Buy for $199

DNA
Credit: Amazon

Getting a discount DNA test from Amazon may be peak 2017.

2. 50 Assorted Rubber Ducks—Buy for $25.99

Ducks
Credit: Amazon

We’ll just assume you’re buying these for a charity derby duck race.

3. Buddha Garden Statue—Buy for $117.90

Buddha
Credit: Amazon

Some say peace comes from within. Some say peace comes from a $200 garden statue.

4. Mike Tyson Autographed Glove—Buy for $219.99

Boxing glove
Credit: Amazon

Mike Tyson not controversial enough for you? There’s always this Curt Schilling autographed ball.

5. Cheeky Garden Gnome—Buy for $23.40

Gnome
Credit: Amazon

After these photos got out, he lost his job as a TV pitchgnome for a travel website.

6. Roller Derby Gear—Buy for $95-$197.88

Skates
Credit: Amazon

Now all you need is a name with a good pun.

7. Mr. Sketch Scented Markers—Buy for $13.62

Markers
Credit: Amazon

Nothing confuses kids more than giving them markers you’re supposed to sniff.

8. Yankee Stadium Seats—Buy for $791.99

Seats
Credit: Amazon

We always thought you had to buy sports memorabilia at the mall, at a store with fixtures left over from when it used to be a Gap. Now, you can get it on Amazon.

9. Automatic Toothpaste Dispenser—Buy for $14.99

Toothpaste
Credit: Amazon

This is marketed as “Wall Mount Stand for Lover,” which clarifies both everything and nothing.

10. Inflatable Beer Mug Cooler—Buy for $9.56

Mug
Credit: Amazon

Even the painted-on beer doesn’t want to be seen on this ugly mug.

11. Fence Window for Pets—Buy for $34.99

Fence
Credit: Amazon

Want to show your dog who’s boss? Give her a glimpse of the world beyond your yard while literally confining her in a protective bubble. (Bonus: The dog on the other side of the fence will think he’s the one in the bubble.)

12. Greenman Tree Sculpture—Buy for $38.90

Tree

Ward off friends, neighbors, and potential home buyers with what we can only assume is the pained visage of a man about to be consumed by a forest fire.

Now, for the good stuff

