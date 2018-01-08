The 6 craziest high-tech beauty products you can find at CES 2018

The future of beauty is here, and in 2018, that means that products are getting personal. This year, retailers are churning out highly-curated products for consumers’ individual needs.

The best and brightest stars of the beauty industry are being showcased at the 2018 CES tech show. From a device that attaches to your iPhone’s camera to assess and cure your skin’s condition, to a sensor that looks inside your hair to custom-mix shampoo for your hair, here are the best beauty products to look forward to this year.

1. An energy-efficient, cordless hair dryer

Credit: VOLO

Imagine a world where you can walk around the house while drying your hair. Thanks to VOLO Beauty, this is now a reality. The VOLO GO cordless dryer is an infrared hair dryer that is powered by a lithium-ion battery and an infrared bulb that allegedly makes the dryer as powerful as a salon dryer while using a third of the energy. At the very least, you'll no longer be tethered to your vanity while styling. Hello, multitasking!

2. A handheld device to replace your sheet masks

Credit: Foreo

If you’re over the time commitment and mess that come with sheet masks, Foreo has got you(r face) covered. The Foreo UFO is a smart masking, app-controlled device that cuts your masking time from 20 minutes to 90 seconds.

The device is covered by a small swatch of Foreo’s Korean sheet mask. It then heats to open pores and penetrate the skin’s surface, cools to firm and tighten, and pulsates massage and heighten product absorption. LED light therapy then stimulates collagen, refines complexion, and kills bacteria. It’s a quick, effective way to step up your masking.

3. A hair analyzer that creates customized shampoo

Credit: Schwarzkopf

Schwarzkopf Professional SalonLab is a system equipped with an array of tools that help hair stylists better understand each client’s hair to make more informed styling suggestions. The coolest part is the Analyzer, a handheld device that measures hair quality, moisture level, and color on various points from root to tips.

Those measurements are then analyzed, and based on your hair’s condition, a specialized shampoo is created in the Customizer for your hair condition from more than 128 ingredients and a scent of your choosing.

4. A countertop device that brews personalized skincare at home

Credit: Romy

Paris-based brand Romy has created a skincare formulator allows you to brew customized face serum from home. Using cold press technology (think fresh juice), the machine churns out personalized skincare based on your daily stressors, like exercise, sugar intake, and extended travel.

Simply input your concerns into the app and it will advise you which three ingredients of the included 10 options to use. The machine then mixes the solution and dispenses a freshly-made, gel-based serum to slather on. Formulations change day to day, depending on your skin.

5. A UV sensor that’s disguised as a trendy nail decal

Credit: L'Oreal

Prepare for a gel manicure with a health benefit: L'Oreal's UV Sense is an adhesive, battery-free UV sensor that sticks to your thumbnail to measure sun exposure. Though it’s a mere 2mm thick and 9mm wide, it can connect to your phone to transmit data. The sensor is reusable and comes in various colors and patterns that easily blend as nail art. It's a mani you'll feel good about.

6. A face scanner that helps improve your skin’s health

Credit: Neutrogena

If you’ve ever struggled to decide which skincare products to buy, or had trouble accurately assessing your skin type and concerns, Neutrogena’s brand new skin scanner might be for you.

The Skin360 system pairs a scanner that clips onto your iPhone’s camera with a mobile app to analyze your skin’s overall health. It measures pore size and appearance, size and depth of wrinkles, and dryness to create personalized daily product regimen and lifestyle-targeted skincare advice.