These 12 decked-out Advent Calendars are the hottest gifts of 2017

Suddenly, the humble Advent calendar is all the rage.

The Christmas tradition has long been used to count the days before the holiday—a time known as Advent. Traditionally, the calendars have been simple with fold-back flaps revealing pictures or, at most, small treats like chocolates.

But 2017 has brought us decked-out, specialty Advent calendars stocked with everything from whisky to bath products to lipstick. We rounded up the best ones on the market for even the pickiest person on your list.

For the luxuriator: 'The Bomb' Bath Advent Calendar

This beauty-filled advent calendar has 24 countdown windows filled with luxurious bubble bath goodies like soaps and bath bombs. This is perfect for your friend who always sends pruney snaps from their blissed-out bathtub. (We all have one.)

For the friend with kids: Thomas & Friends Advent Calendar

Anyone with little ones will appreciate this advent calendar stocked with 24 Thomas & Friends mini engines, including six holiday-themed engines. Just maybe gift them a pair of hard-bottomed slippers with it to prevent any Thomas-in-the-foot injuries.

For the tea addict: Fortnum & Mason Tea Lovers Advent Calendar

Perfect for the friend who’s always curled around a mug of tea. Behind each of the 24 doors, you'll find a different tea sourced from India and the Far East. There are blends ranging from delicate Kotada Silver Tips to intense Menghai Dayi Royal Puer.

For the beauty junkie: 12 Days of Ciate London

This calendar has a collection of 12 best-selling beauty products from Ciate, including Liquid Velvet lipstick for a super pigmented and long-wearing matte lip, volumizing Wonderwand Mascara and eyeliner, and buttery-smooth eyeshadows. Look forward to a combo of eight minis and four full-size products.

For the spirited type: Whisky Advent Calendar

Ditch the whiskey stones this holiday season: This 24-windowed collection features 1-ounce nips of whisky. The set is packed with everything from award-winning single malt Scotches to Irish and American varieties: There’s even a whisky worth $800 per full-sized bottle inside. Grab it in its rustic craft-theme if you’re not feeling the Rudolph, red-nose thing. Options for gin, vodka, and mezcal fans are also available at Master of Malt.

For the one who always smells good: Atelier Cologne Advent Calendar

Dive into the world of Atelier Cologne with this set featuring an assortment of 24 perfume sprays, dabbers, and finely crafted soaps. With scents like Orange Sanguine, Mimosa Indigo, and Tobacco Nuit, you’re scent-driven pal is sure to find a new signature.

For the jokester: Jelly Belly Bean Boozled Advent Calendar

Time to give your funny friend a taste of his own medicine: Or a booger-flavored jellybean. Each day on this calendar contains a different mini bag with a wacky mix of flavors, from strawberry banana smoothie to moldy cheese. There’s also a set with regular ol’ tasty Jelly Bellys, too.

For the one who’s always moisturizing: Clarins Advent Calendar Gift Set

The skincare mavens at Clarins pulled together a box of 24 makeup and skincare surprises—full sizes, travel sizes, samples, and accessories galore. There’s everything from hand and nail treatments, to eye creams, to lip care, to body scrub, and even a full-size bottle of Moisture-Rich Body Lotion.

For the lipstick-lover: NYX Lippie Countdown Advent Calendar

24 days of different lip looks? Count. Me. In. Expect an array colors in formulas from NYX’s shiny Butter Gloss to their Pinterest-favorite Soft Matte Lip Cream.

For the one with expensive taste: Vosges 12 Exotic Chocolate Bars

I can personally attest that Vosges makes unbelievably delicious, gourmet chocolates with unusual ingredients like pressed olive oil, Hungarian paprika, banana pudding, and ginger. This box includes 12 chocolate bars in insane flavors like Dulce de Leche and Milk Chocolate Bacon.

For the one who knows nothing about makeup (but wants to): 12 Days of Beauty Advent Calendar

Target’s curation of beauty products is a great way to sample best-selling items from some of its top brands. At a value of $58, you can expect tried-and-true Maybelline Great Lash Mascara, a lip exfoliator, false lashes, face and body lotion, hair care products, and more.

For the traditionalist: Madelaine Chocolate Company Advent Calendar

This best-selling advent calendar is for Christmas purists. Each day presents a wrapped milk chocolate treat and a Christmas rhyme on the back of each window. At the very least, your recipient will appreciate enjoying 8 ounces of milk chocolate divvied up over a few weeks.

