The 15 best beauty gifts of 2017 that she'll actually love

1. For the one who has everything

Not sure where to start? This gift set covers all bases with a collection of 12 best-selling beauty products from Ciate, including Liquid Velvet lipstick for a super pigmented and long-wearing matte lip, volumizing Wonderwand Mascara and eyeliner, and buttery-smooth eyeshadows. She can look forward to a combo of eight minis and four full-size products.

Buy the 12 Days of Ciate London for $59

2. For the gal who spends a lot of time on her hair

Don’t be fooled by the adorable, compact looks of this hair dryer—It’s a beast, and the best one we've ever tested. It’s a great gift for anyone who values a good blowout, especially at this steeply discounted price—It's normally $249!

Buy the Harry Josh Pro Tools Pro Dryer 2000 for $169

3. For the one who loves to sink into a hot bath

Perfect for the luxuriator, this advent calendar has 24 countdown windows filled with luxurious bubble bath goodies like soaps and bath bombs. She'll thank you after one of 24 calming baths!

Buy 'The Bomb' Advent Calendar for $21.50

4. For the one who complains about her skin

If she's unhappy with her skincare regime, gift her this powerhouse gift set, packed with the best of Tatcha's geisha-inspired beauty line. Sephora literally cannot keep the included Water Cream in stock—it's their best-selling moisturizer. The One Step Camellia Cleansing Oil melts off all makeup and the Classic Rice Enzyme Powder is a water-activated powder exfoliant that's made with rice bran and pearl.

Buy Tatcha Bestsellers Set for $60

5. For the one who’s hard to shop for

Let her make her own decision while still delivering on a great gift with this sampler set that includes 17 of Sephora’s top-selling perfumes. After she chooses her favorite, she can redeem the included voucher at any Sephora for a full-size bottle at no extra cost. That is a crazy deal: Not only are you getting any full-size bottle for a low $65, but basically 17 samples for free.

Buy Sephora Favorite Perfume Sampler for $65

6. For the gal who loves to mask

If you've received a Snap from her donning a Hannibal-esque sheet mask, this gift is for her. The set of six bestselling masks targets any skin concern, from dryness to wrinkles to dullness to uneven complexion. Each mask is named after the plant extract it is enriched with, including orchid, pomegranate, algae, and pearl.

Buy the Sephora Collection Face Mask Magic! Set for $25

7. For the one who’s always rocking a bold lip

Was she wearing a dark lipstick last time you went out? Gift her this collection of lipsticks in pinks, berries, and reds that includes two full-size and four deluxe-size bold lip essentials in liquid, crayon, and traditional stick formulas so that she can find the brand, color, and formula she loves most.

Buy Give Me Some Bold Lip for $28

8. For the one who hates having dry skin

If winter wreaks havoc on her skin, turn to the skincare mavens at Clarins who pulled together a box of 24 makeup and skincare surprises—full sizes, travel sizes, samples, and accessories galore. There’s everything from hand and nail treatments, to eye creams, to lip care, to body scrub, and even a full-size bottle of Moisture-Rich Body Lotion.

Buy the Clarins Gift Set for $125

9. For the lady who loves a good Drybar blowout

If she shells out cash for a fancy blowout, consider this great value gift set. While we didn’t think the Buttercup dryer was a standout, this awesome set ups the ante. The dryer comes with a detangling brush, Hold Me Hair Clips, On The Rocks shampoo and conditioner, Prep Rally detangler, Triple Sec texturizing spray, Sparkling Soda finishing spray, and Detox Dry Shampoo to extend your blowout—all for the price of the dryer itself.

Buy Drybar Buttercup Fully Loaded Set for $195

10. For the beauty fan who loves a smokey eye

If she's made you late because she was perfecting her eyeshadow, this is the gift for her. This set makes the Naked palettes look bad. It features a deluxe size of the bestselling Better Than Sex Mascara and three separate palettes for a total of 18 matte and shimmer shadows and three face products. It also comes in a limited-edition makeup bag and a step-by-step how-to Glamour Guide with looks to get started.

Buy Too Faced Best Year Ever Makeup Collection for $49

11. For the gal who is obsessed with unicorns

You know the type. This fairytale-inspired collection will brings her unicorn dreams to life. It includes a kaleidoscopic Eye & Cheek Palette, liquid and powder highlighters, face & body glitter, Tarteist Matte Lip Paint and PRO Glitter Liner, cult-favorite Lights, Camera, Lashes mascara in special iridescent packaging and five full-size Unicorn Brushes.

Buy Tarte Make Believe in Yourself beauty vault for $175

12. For the one who does her makeup with her fingers

For $18, simplify her makeup routine with these brushes that have 1.3 thousand reviews and an average 4.4 star rating. The 32 brushes come in either classic black or an on-trend purple-tipped color, and the huge array ensures that there's a brush for each step of her routine, from creams to powders, at an unbelievable price.

Buy 32-piece brush set for $18

13. For the fledgling who’s new to makeup

Perhaps you have a young, burgeoning makeup fan in your midst. In that case, Target’s curation of beauty products is a great way to sample best-selling items from some of its top brands. At a value of $58, she'll get tried-and-true Maybelline Great Lash Mascara, a lip exfoliator, false lashes, face and body lotion, hair care products, and more.

Buy the 12 Days of Beauty Advent Calendar at Target for $15

14. For the one who's always well-manicured

Are her nails always painted? Grab her this value set by deborah lippmann, featuring 8 polishes ranging from nude to blue.

Buy deborah lippmann 8-piece Crystal Prism set for $45

15. For the minimalist

It's hard to go wrong with this tried-and-true lip balm. Burt's Bees is a cult favorite, and this pack has all-natural scents in pink grapefruit, strawberry, coconut pear, and wild cherry. Each one is power-packed with beeswax to condition while antioxidant-rich vitamin E moisturizes and softens.

Buy Burt's Bees Beeswax Bounty Fruit Mix for $10

