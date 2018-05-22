10 things under $30 every dog mom (and dad) absolutely needs

If you own a dog, chances are you’re pretty obsessed with him. I bet there’s not much you wouldn’t do for him. Let him sleep on the bed? Sure. Lick your face? You got it. Spend half your paycheck on supplies, treats, and cute dog stuff? Absolutely.

Below are some of the best pup products that money can buy, from awesome dog poop bags* to the most ingenious leash accessory to make walks so much easier. Sure, you may use versions of the things on this list, but these things are the best. File it under “stuff I didn’t know I was missing, but now can’t live without."

*(Don't scoff, these things are IMPORTANT, a thing you’ll only realize when you find yourself stuck using a subpar poop bag.)

1. A brush that your dog will mistake for goodboi pets

Credit: Amazon

Reviews on Amazon: 2.2k

Average rating: 4.4 stars

If your dog, like mine, hates being groomed in any fashion, this is the tool for you. The flexible, slip-on grooming gloves allow you to brush your pet to remove loose hair and help to stimulate the healthy oils on their skin which can prevent dryness and improve their coat’s shininess. It’s especially great for long-haired breeds.

Buy Delomo Pet Grooming Glove for $11

2. A squeaky toy that can stand up to the craziest chewers

Credit: Amazon

Reviews on Amazon: 6.5k

Average rating: 3.9 stars

My jaws-of-steel hound absolutely destroys every toy he comes across in a matter of minutes: This KONG ball is the only one that has lasted more than a month in our house, and the same holds true for my parents’ big lab/hound mix, too. The ball is made of super durable plastic that can stand up to even the fiercest play nibbles.

Buy KONG Squeezz Ball for $8

3. A brilliant tool that safely and quickly removes ticks

Credit: Amazon

Reviews on Amazon: 1k

Average rating: 4.7 stars

This year’s tick count is not messing around: experts from the CDC warn that this year’s infestation will be particularly bad. In addition to medicating your pet monthly with flea and tick medication (or a handy collar that repels pests for 8 months), keep this must-have tool on hand in case your pet does get bitten: It painlessly removes the entire tick and its mouthparts without squeezing it, reducing the risk of infection.

Buy Tick Twister for $5

4. A soothing salve to save chapped paws from super-hot pavement

Credit: Amazon

Reviews on Amazon: 3.6k

Average rating: 4.4 stars

Musher's Secret paw protection wax saves your dog’s feet from the elements by basically acting as invisible boots. The vitamin-fortified wax acts as a natural barrier against the harsh elements while also helping to heal existing wounds. Put it on and between your dog’s paw pads once a day to protect from hot pavement or salt on icy days.

Buy Musher's Secret Pet Paw Protection Wax for $21

5. A must-have cleaning solution to eliminate inevitable messes

Credit: Amazon

Reviews on Amazon: 3.1k

Average rating: 4.4 stars

If you have a dog—or especially a puppy—there's no doubt she's done her business in the house at least once. Of course you forgive her, but the truth is, if you're not using an enzyme cleaner, those acrid smells will come back to haunt you in later days, months, and years. According to reviewers, this all-natural, pet-safe cleaner is an actual miracle—it works on any surface, from your car seats to hardwood floors, and will eliminate the stain and the odor of any organic mess, from vomit to urine.

Buy Sunny & Honey Pet Stain & Odor Miracle Enzyme Cleaner for $20

6. The ultimate deshedding tool to minimize in-home fur balls

Credit: Amazon

Reviews on Amazon: 11.7k

Average rating: 4.7 stars

It does not suffice to call this amazing tool a brush. The stainless steel de-shedder reaches beneath your dog’s topcoat to gently remove the undercoat and loose hairs to cut down on shedding through the week. Its handy FURejector button removes loose hair from the tool with ease, so you don’t have to get your hands full of dander as you groom.

Buy Furminator deShedding Tool for $13

7. A perfectly-designed poop bag (because these things matter)

Credit: Amazon

Reviews on Amazon: 1.4k

Average rating: 4.7 stars

You only realize how important it is to have a good dog poop bag when you accidentally get stuck with bad dog poop bags. We tested the best dog poop bags and loved Pogi’s leak-free bags best. They’re extra roomy made from oxo-biodegradable plastic that breaks down in 18 months. The handled variety makes for especially easy tying off and carrying and the scent is actually effective at masking the bag’s contents.

Buy Pogi's Poop Bags (300) for $15

8. A leash accessory that painlessly stops your pup from pulling

Credit: Reviewed / Jackson Ruckar

Reviews on Amazon: 5

Average rating: 5 stars

Have a dog that loves to pull? When we tested the best dog leashes, we used the Lead Mate, an ergonomic leash attachment that ingeniously eliminates the need to wrap a leash around your wrist for greater control. Simply clip and tighten the plastic sphere on your desired spot on the leash to keep your pupper on a short (or long) leash without having to pull.

Buy Lead Mate for $10

9. A way to trick Fido into thinking his medicine is a treat

Credit: Amazon

Reviews on Amazon: 2.8k

Average rating: 4.7 stars

Medicating your dog can be a nightmare for both of you. Thankfully, Greenies Pill Pockets can trick your dog into thinking his dreaded medicine is a tasty treat. The PlayDoh-textured pockets are made with natural ingredients in a variety of flavors that mask the smell of the medication for a stress-free, mess-free experience.

Buy Greenies Pill Pockets for $17

10. A subscription box designed for your furry BFF

BarkBox is a monthly subscription for your dog that comes with two themed toys, two all-natural bags of treats, and a chew curated to a new theme each month. Use code RMNSHELTER to donate $10 to a shelter at no additional cost.

Buy Barkbox for $29 a month (additional subscription options available)