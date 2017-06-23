The 37 most popular wedding registry gifts on Amazon

Planning a wedding can be extremely stressful. Especially for someone like me who has trouble making any decisions beyond what I want for dinner tonight. The one aspect of wedding planning that I'm looking forward to is registering for gifts. This is solely because you don't have to choose. You can just run free through a store scanning everything you see that you like.

These days, there are so many places to set up a wedding registry. Bed Bath and Beyond, William Sonoma, Pottery Barn, Bloomingdales, Wayfair, West Elm, the list goes on. And then there's Domino's. Yes, Domino's. Because pizza.

Of course, we cannot forget the holy grail of online shopping, Amazon, who launched their wedding registry not long ago. Amazon has everything, and being able to put everything you like on the site in one giant cart for other people to purchase might honestly be better than a wedding (okay, just kidding, I like open bars).

If you can't decide what to put on your registry, here are the most registered gifts on Amazon right now. Register for your wedding on Amazon here.

Small Appliances





1. Slow Cooker

We tested a bunch of slow cookers and our top pick was this 3-in-1 multi-cooker from Cuisinart. This Crock-Pot slow cooker that everyone is registering for, though, is still one of our favorites.

Crock-Pot 6-Quart Programmable Cook and Carry Oval Slow Cooker, $57.99





2. Spiralizer

If you're not familiar with spiralizers, they cut vegetables into strands of pasta so you can make zucchini noodles, sweet potato noodles, and more. Our top pick for the best spiralizer is surprisingly the Veggetti, an "as seen on TV product" that I own and love. I also own the Paderno which is great too. The most popular spiralizer on Amazon is neither of those so definitely look into each of them before adding one to your registry.

Spiralizer 5-Blade Vegetable Slicer, $29.99









3. Coffee Makers

One of Amazon's most registered for coffee makers, the Keurig K55, is one of our favorites here at Reviewed. If you want more than just a basic coffee maker, we named the Keurig K575 the best coffee maker. It even won a Best of Year award in 2016.

Hamilton Beach Coffee Brewer, $55.25

Keurig K55 Coffee Maker, $99.33





4. Toaster

Even though some people here at Reviewed think toasters are "a stupid waste of counter space," I disagree. If you're into bagels and putting peanut butter on your toast, I know you disagree too.

Oster 4-Slice Toaster, $29.99





5. Instant Pot

The Instant Pot was probably the trendiest kitchen product of 2016, and its popularity is still going strong in 2017. An Instant Pot is a slow cooker, pressure cooker, rice cooker, steamer, yogurt maker, and more all in one. This is a MUST for wedding registries if you don't already have one, and the 6-quart is the perfect size.

Instant Pot Duo 7-in-1, 6 Quart, $99.95





6. Rice Cooker

If you're not about that Instant Pot life, a rice cooker is great to have too.

Aroma Housewares Rice Cooker, $29.92





7. Food Processor

Every kitchen needs a food processor, and you can trust the user reviews from Amazon that Hamilton Beach's popular food processor will get the job done.

Hamilton Beach 10-Cup Food Processor, $45.94





8. Hand Mixer

While KitchenAid's hand mixer might be the most popular for Amazon wedding registries, we think the Cuisinart Handheld Mixer would be your best bet.

KitchenAid 5-Speed Ultra Power Hand Mixer, $39.55





9. Blender

When it comes to blenders, we know a thing or two. While the NutriBullet is a best-seller and popular wedding registry item on Amazon, we think the best affordable blender is KitchenAid's Diamond Blender. If you want to splurge, our pick for the best high-end blender is Breville's Easy to Use Superblender.

Magic Bullet NutriBullet 12-Piece High Speed Blender, $79.99





10. Electric Griddle

This popular griddle will have you making pancakes on pancakes on pancakes every day.

BLACK + DECKER Family Sized Electric Griddle, $20.24





11. Panini Press

Okay, who wouldn't want a gourmet device in their kitchen to make panini sandwiches? This is a luxury and a must-add to all wedding registries.

Hamilton Beach Panini Press Gourmet Sandwich Maker, $34.99





12. Waffle Maker

In college, I was obsessed with the waffle maker in the dining hall. Getting married means you can have your own waffle maker. Dreams really do come true.

Presto FlipSide Belgian Waffle Maker, $42.99





Kitchen Tools





13. Measuring Cups & Spoons

I take my Weight Watchers diet seriously (lol, jk, I sometimes have zero self-control), meaning I am constantly using measuring cups and spoons to measure out everything I eat and put in recipes. Upgrading your measuring cups and spoon sets is a registry must.

Pyrex 3-Glass Measuring Cup Set, $14.99

OXO Good Grips Stainless Steel Measuring Cups, $16.99

1Easylife 18/8 Stainless Steel Measuring Spoons, Set of 6, $9.99





14. Mixing Bowls

I have a ton of mixing bowls in my kitchen already, and I'm sure most people out there do too. They could certainly use an upgrade when I start making my wedding registry though. I have both stainless steel and glass mixing bowls, and I recommend getting a mix of both (get it? mixing bowl humor).

Stainless Steel Mixing Bowls by Finedine (set of 6), $22.95

Pyrex Prepware 3-Piece Glass Mixing Bowl Set, $12.49





15. Cutting Boards

One of our writers introduced the world to the best cutting board he's ever used from Epicurean. These Bamboo cutting boards are super popular on Amazon, but definitely consider our top pick before you add to cart.

3 Piece Bamboo Cutting & Serving Board Set, $12.99





16. Knife Block

It's no wonder that this best-selling knife block on Amazon is a popular wedding registry gift. Sure, you can buy individual knives, but is a kitchen really a kitchen without a knife block collecting dust in the corner?

Cuisinart 15-Piece Stainless Steel Hollow Handle Block Set, $44.10





17. Cheese Board

No joke, this cheese board with a slide-out drawer is the best thing I've ever seen. This thing will make you the hit of every party you host or attend. Who wouldn't love a cheese board with a drawer?! This is cutting edge.

Bambusi by Belmint 100% Natural Bamboo Cheese Board & Cutlery Set with Slide-Out Drawer, $49.99





18. Food Storage Containers

The most popular food storage containers on Amazon's wedding registry are actually our two top picks that we tested for food storage containers. The people know what they're doing.

Rubbermaid Easy Find Lids Food Storage Container, 42-Piece Set, $48.98

Glasslock 18-piece Assorted Oven Safe Container Set, $34.99





19. Kitchen Tools

These tools are inexpensive, but they get the job done. The best-selling set comes with 3 wooden spoons and 3 wooden spatulas.

Lipper International Set of 6 Bamboo Kitchen Tools , $5.93





20. Strainers & Colanders

Every kitchen needs strainers and colanders. I own the Cuisinart strainers, and I use them multiple times a week to wash fruit and vegetables. Colanders I use often for pasta.

ExcelSteel Stainless Steel Colanders, Set of 3, $15

Cuisinart Set of 3 Fine Mesh Stainless Steel Strainers, $12.99





21. Salt & Pepper Grinder

Salt & pepper grinders are simple but necessary things to have in your kitchen. I love these best-selling grinders from Amazon because they make a basic item that is often on display in kitchens look nice.

Premium Stainless Steel Salt and Pepper Grinder Set of 2, $18.97





Pots & Pans & Bakeware





22. Cast Iron Dutch Oven

Cast iron everything is a must to ask for when you're getting married and registering for fancy things. This dutch oven will have you cooking at home instead of ordering takeout.

Lodge Enameled Cast Iron Dutch Oven, 6-Quart, $49.45





23. Bakeware

I am probably the most excited about upgrading my bakeware when I get married. Bakeware doesn't last forever, especially if you don't take care of it. These popular items are a great investment to make when putting together your best kitchen.

Calphalon Nonstick Bakeware Set, 6-Pieces, $23.99

Good Cook Set of 3 Non-Stick Cookie Sheet, $18.73

Baker’s Secret 10-by-16-Inch Nonstick Cooling Rack, Set of 2, $8.32





24. Pots & Pans

Pots and pans are a registry must, and this set by Rachael Ray is the one everyone is adding to their registries on Amazon. It doesn't hurt that the cookware comes in a pretty blue color.

Rachael Ray Cucina Hard Porcelain Enamel Nonstick Cookware Set, 12-Piece, $115





Hosting





25. Pitcher

Want to take your water to the next level? If you love fruit-infused beverages, this pitcher could be a game-changer for you.

Prodyne Fruit Infusion Flavor Pitcher, $19.99





26. Cocktail Maker

Mix your own drinks at home with this 9-piece mixologist set. Get married, become a bartender, win at life.

Libbey 9-Piece Cool Cocktails Mixologist Set, $32.95





27. Wine Glasses & Mugs

Copper moscow mule mugs will forever be my favorites. Also, the Mr. and Mrs. glasses are basic but adorable. Imagine the Instagram pictures you can take with these things? The limit does not exist.

RV Hammered Copper Moscow Mule Mug with Brass Handle, Pack of 4, $19.15

Slant Mr & Mrs Stemless Wine Glasses, Set of 2, $25





Home & Outdoors





28. Steamer

My mom bought this and become obsessed, so she bought one for me. We can both attest: it's great. A must buy if you want to look fresh and fashionable all the time.

Sunbean Steam Master $29.99





29. Vacuum

Some people say that dustbusters aren't cool anymore, but a hand vac is one of the most popular wedding registry gifts on Amazon, thus proving they are here to stay. I love dustbusters, so this made my week. The other popular vacuum is our pick for the best affordable vacuum we tested. However, we would recommend putting a more expensive vacuum on your registry. We suggest the Dyson V8, but if a $600 vacuum is too expensive for you, check out our picks for the best affordable vacuums here.

BLACK + DECKER Cordless Lithium Hand Vac, $59.99

BISSEL Vacuum with OnePass – Corded, $79.99





30. Towels

Premium towels are a must when entering married life. People love these towels, making them worth a registry add.

Premium 8 Piece Towel Set, $25.99





31. Comforter

When I saw this while researching popular Amazon wedding registry items, I sent it to my fiancé because we need a new comforter and this one looks affordable and comfy. If you're not looking for pricey bedding, this popular comforter could be calling your name.

Chezmoi Collection White Goose Down Alternative Comforter, Full/Queen, $40.80





32. Fire TV Stick

People love the Fire TV Stick, so it's no surprise that it's one of the most popular items on Amazon's wedding registry. If you're looking for a great new streaming device, Amazon products (usually) never disappoint.

Fire TV Stick with Alexa Voice Remote, $39.99





33. Amazon Echo

The Amazon Echo is the most popular home assistant. Add Alexa to your wedding registry. Everyone else is doing it.

Amazon Echo, $179.99





34. Camping Gear

If you are an active couple who loves the outdoors, camping gear is a great addition to a wedding registry. Even if you don't have plans to go camping, having this gear will come in handy when you do. Maybe it will even spark inspiration to plan a camping trip. You're starting a new adventure by getting married. Why not go on an outdoor adventure to celebrate?

Ohuhu Double Sleeping Bag with 2 Pillows and a Carrying Bag for Camping, Backpacking, Hiking, $54.99

Sundone 4 Person Tent, $58.36





35. Tool Kits

Every home needs a great tool kit, no matter if you're a homeowner or renter. These popular tool kits will help every couple enter married life like real adults.

BLACK + DECKER Lithium-Ion Drill and Project Kit, $79.99

Stanley 65-Piece Homeowner’s Tool Kit, $40.64





Fun & Games





36. Cards Against Humanity

Your wedding registry doesn't have to be all kitchen gadgets and bedding. Amazon's most registered items are proof of that.

Cards Against Humanity, $25





37. Bocce Ball

Last but not least, bocce ball! Enter married life as a game-playing duo, ready to host friends for some friendly competition. Active life, happy wife? Sure.

Trademark Games Bocce Ball Set with Carrying Case, $45.99