These 10 portable islands give you the extra counter space you need

A kitchen island can be the most useful spot in the kitchen, elevating the style while providing extra counter space and storage. The trend in 2018 is toward huge islands that reach into the home's living spaces. But what if there's no room for big island island in your tiny kitchen? And if you're a renter, you probably can't install one, no matter how much you'd like to.

Good news—you can still have an island! It may be smaller and moveable, but it will add counter space in in your current kitchen, and maybe in the next one, too.

We found these 10 attractive portable islands, and one of them might be perfect for your kitchen.

1. The Ikea kitchen cart with convenient storage

Credit: Ikea

Two things that make this rolling birchwood kitchen cart special—you can access the utensil drawers from either side, and it has two shelves for wine bottle storage. Extremely versatile, easy to move, and because it's Ikea, totally hackable, the price point alone would make this cart a winner.

Buy the Forhoja kitchen cart for $109 at Ikea

2. A mobile island with bonus prep space

Credit: Bed, Bath & Beyond

This handsome, sturdy island has a butcher block top and a leaf on the side that extends the prep space. You can stow quite a few pots and pans behind closed doors, and little shelves on the side accommodate spices. Some owners found it challenging to put together, but most raved about it.

Buy the Real Simple Rolling Kitchen Island at Bed Bath & Beyond for $224

3. The rolling farmhouse style island with a concrete-look countertop

Credit: Walmart

If you have to have farmhouse style, look no further than this rustic rolling island. Its weathered gray finish is eye-catching, the black hardware adds an accent, and the top resembles concrete. A functional cart like this could be just as useful in the laundry room as it is in the kitchen.

Buy the Better Homes and Gardens Modern Farmhouse Kitchen Island from Walmart for $159

4. A microwave cart that frees up counter space

Credit: Home Depot

Maybe you don't need a large island, just a small space to store a few things and a surface to prep veggies. Or a place to put your microwave, which is currently getting in the way. If that's the case, consider this cart. The wood top is pretty, two doors conceal adjustable shelving, and the big locking casters get a lot of love from users.

Buy the Create-a-Cart black kitchen cart from Home Depot for $166.44

5. A pricey but gorgeous wooden island that looks like a piece of furniture

Credit: West Elm

Okay, it's pricey, but this striking island would absolutely be the focal point of your kitchen, and it doesn't even look like a portable. The metal top makes the perfect contrast with the warm wood finish. Pull up a couple of stools, and it becomes your kitchen table. Lay down a cutting board, and it's the ideal spot to chop veggies.

Buy the West Elm Kitchen Island, Acacia from West Elm for $420

6. The rugged steel utility cart

Credit: Amazon

This zinc-plated steel utility cart is a best seller on Amazon. It's great for storage in a modern, industrial kitchen, and it could be ideal in a loft. Don't hesitate to load it up—it can hold 500 pounds. You can't chop on it, but with three open shelves, you have room whatever is cluttering your counter right now. If you decide to place this cart flush against a wall, you can remove the handle and lock the wheels.

Buy the Seville Classics Industrial All-Purpose Utility Cart on Amazon for $68.99

7. The kitchen cart with matching stools

Credit: Hayneedle

If you need storage and seating in addition to counter space, this kitchen cart brings it. Everything about it looks solid and well-considered. The stylish drawers have raised panels, and the two stools sport saddle seats. You can customize this island to match your kitchen by choosing a black painted or cherry stained finish. Then, select a wood, stainless steel, or granite countertop. Best part: you can hang the stools on the cart, and roll the whole thing away.

Buy the Crosley Kitchen Cart with Stools from Hayneedle starting at $379

8. This cute little cart with tons of storage

Credit: Wayfair

Petite and affordable, this two-tone wheeled kitchen island has a choice of painted finishes and natural pine on top. Three hooks are convenient for hanging dishtowels. Stash your silverware in the slide-out drawer, and a stack a few pots and pans in the cabinet at the bottom. It's like a whole kitchen island on a tiny cart.

Buy the Jordan Kitchen Island Cart with Natural Wood top at Wayfair for $79.99

9. A coffee bar that gets the pot off your counter

Credit: Overstock

If you're dreaming of having a coffee bar in your kitchen, this inexpensive piece will make it happen for you. Arrange your coffeemaker on top, and put the beans and filter in the drawer. Mugs and bowls fit in a cabinet behind the doors. And oh, yeah, it also has a shelf for your microwave. You may want more than one of these.

Buy the OS Home and Office Microwave/Coffee Maker Utility Cabinet at Amazon for $113.81

10. Build your own

Credit: mominmusiccity.com

I'm not handy, but I watch enough shows on HGTV to know that a DIYer could do this. Create something elaborate, or build an island like the one in the picture, using $30 worth of 2x4s from the home center. Either way, you'll gain extra counter space, and your friends will be very impressed.

Get the directions to build your own portable kitchen island

Prices are accurate at the time of publication, but may change over time.