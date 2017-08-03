This spiked mint watermelon lemonade will be a huge hit at your next barbecue

Summer’s favorite fruit now has it’s own holiday, and it is certainly well deserved. Watermelon is such a versatile fruit, adding a fresh bite to any dish like gazpacho, salads, or ceviche. Heck, people are even throwing slices of watermelon on the grill. I remember as a child, there was nothing like chomping down on a cold, crisp piece of watermelon after a long day out in the sun— even if it meant swallowing a few black seeds and having a watermelon grow in my stomach.
In order to celebrate, we at Reviewed sought out to find the perfect watermelon cocktail recipe (also delicious sans alcohol as a fruity mocktail). This particular recipe was adapted from different versions across the internet, as we pulled together the best flavors from each to create the ultimate spiked watermelon-ade (trademark pending).
Oh, and what fun is a watermelon cocktail without sipping it from the hollowed out rinds? It just doesn’t get more summery than that. Enjoy, folks!
Ingredients:
• 4 cups ice
• 3 cups cubed watermelon (refrigerated)
• 1/2 large cucumber, peeled cubed
• 1 cup fresh lemon juice
• 1/4 cup mint leaves
• 2 cups vodka
• 1/2 cup agave syrup or simple syrup
Directions:
- Cut the refrigerated watermelon in half, cube the fruit and scoop it out of the rind. Add watermelon into the blender.
- Peel and cube half of the cucumber, then add it into the blender.
- Add 1/4 cup of mint leaves, 1 cup of lemon juice, and 1/2 cup of agave syrup into the blender.
- Pour 2 cups of vodka and add to the blender.
- Blend mixture well.
- Add in 4 cups of ice and blend again until smooth.
- Pour this magic into your hollowed watermelon, garnish with a sprig of mint, throw in a straw.
- Using two hands, Cheers!
Important note: When preparing to use your small to medium sized watermelon as a holy grail, be sure NOT to slice too much rind off from the bottom, creating a hole. In doing so, your delicious watermelon-ade will leak through the bottom, making for a truly tragic #fail. Also, you can cut the watermelon like a "jack-o-lantern" to fit more of the drink inside.