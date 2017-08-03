This spiked mint watermelon lemonade will be a huge hit at your next barbecue

Summer’s favorite fruit now has it’s own holiday, and it is certainly well deserved. Watermelon is such a versatile fruit, adding a fresh bite to any dish like gazpacho, salads, or ceviche. Heck, people are even throwing slices of watermelon on the grill. I remember as a child, there was nothing like chomping down on a cold, crisp piece of watermelon after a long day out in the sun— even if it meant swallowing a few black seeds and having a watermelon grow in my stomach.

Credit: Reviewed

In order to celebrate, we at Reviewed sought out to find the perfect watermelon cocktail recipe (also delicious sans alcohol as a fruity mocktail). This particular recipe was adapted from different versions across the internet, as we pulled together the best flavors from each to create the ultimate spiked watermelon-ade (trademark pending).

Oh, and what fun is a watermelon cocktail without sipping it from the hollowed out rinds? It just doesn’t get more summery than that. Enjoy, folks!

Ingredients:

• 4 cups ice

• 3 cups cubed watermelon (refrigerated)

• 1/2 large cucumber, peeled cubed

• 1 cup fresh lemon juice

• 1/4 cup mint leaves

• 2 cups vodka

• 1/2 cup agave syrup or simple syrup

Directions:

Cut the refrigerated watermelon in half, cube the fruit and scoop it out of the rind. Add watermelon into the blender. Peel and cube half of the cucumber, then add it into the blender. Add 1/4 cup of mint leaves, 1 cup of lemon juice, and 1/2 cup of agave syrup into the blender. Pour 2 cups of vodka and add to the blender. Blend mixture well. Add in 4 cups of ice and blend again until smooth. Pour this magic into your hollowed watermelon, garnish with a sprig of mint, throw in a straw. Using two hands, Cheers!

Important note: When preparing to use your small to medium sized watermelon as a holy grail, be sure NOT to slice too much rind off from the bottom, creating a hole. In doing so, your delicious watermelon-ade will leak through the bottom, making for a truly tragic #fail. Also, you can cut the watermelon like a "jack-o-lantern" to fit more of the drink inside.