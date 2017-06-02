You can make Starbucks' popular sous vide egg bites at home—here’s how

I hadn’t heard of sous vide “egg bites” before this week. Apparently you can get them at Starbucks but, since I’m more of a brew-your-own kind of guy, they must’ve flown under my radar. But Saturday is National Egg Day and Sunday is National Cheese Day, so as we sat around thinking up the best ways to combine the two, one of our editors—Venti iced coffee in hand—said, “Why not try to make those Starbucks egg bites?”

So here we are.

Credit: Reviewed.com / Mike Roorda

It makes sense that Starbucks would serve sous vide eggs. You don't even need a kitchen, just a little bit of counter space, a pot to hold the water, and an immersion circulator.

Turns out immersion circulator manufacturer Anova has a recipe they claim closely matches the Bacon and Gruyere egg bites. I love bacon. Gruyere—as I understand it—is cheese and therefore also good, so this is definitely the recipe for me.

Did it turn out as promised? I’ll let the video speak to that. If you want to try this one out for yourself (and you do) the full recipe is available at AnovaCulinary.com, and I’ve summarized my take on it below.

Credit: Reviewed.com / Mike Roorda

Sous Vide Bacon and Gruyere Egg Bites

What you'll need

• 1/2 cup Gruyere cheese, grated

• 1/4 cup cream cheese

• 6 eggs

• Pinch of salt

• 2 slices of bacon, halved

• 4 mason jars (4 oz. each) with screw on lids

• Blender

• Immersion circulator, duh.

Directions