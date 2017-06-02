You can make Starbucks' popular sous vide egg bites at home—here’s how

I hadn’t heard of sous vide “egg bites” before this week. Apparently you can get them at Starbucks but, since I’m more of a brew-your-own kind of guy, they must’ve flown under my radar. But Saturday is National Egg Day and Sunday is National Cheese Day, so as we sat around thinking up the best ways to combine the two, one of our editors—Venti iced coffee in hand—said, “Why not try to make those Starbucks egg bites?”
So here we are.
It makes sense that Starbucks would serve sous vide eggs. You don't even need a kitchen, just a little bit of counter space, a pot to hold the water, and an immersion circulator.
Turns out immersion circulator manufacturer Anova has a recipe they claim closely matches the Bacon and Gruyere egg bites. I love bacon. Gruyere—as I understand it—is cheese and therefore also good, so this is definitely the recipe for me.
Did it turn out as promised? I’ll let the video speak to that. If you want to try this one out for yourself (and you do) the full recipe is available at AnovaCulinary.com, and I’ve summarized my take on it below.
Sous Vide Bacon and Gruyere Egg Bites
What you'll need
• 1/2 cup Gruyere cheese, grated
• 1/4 cup cream cheese
• 6 eggs
• Pinch of salt
• 2 slices of bacon, halved
• 4 mason jars (4 oz. each) with screw on lids
• Blender
• Immersion circulator, duh.
Directions
Fully cook bacon using your preferred method and set aside.
Prepare water bath and set immersion circulator to 172°F.
While the water warms combine Gruyere, cream cheese, eggs, and salt in a blender. Blend until smooth and creamy.
Place one bacon piece one the bottom of each mason jar.
Pour the egg mixture over the bacon in the jars. You’ll want to fill them as much as possible so the leftover air won’t make them float in the water bath.
Screw the tops on, but don’t over-tighten.
Once the water is warm enough, lower the egg-filled jars into the pot with a set of tongs. Make sure they’re all sitting upright—not sideways or upside down. Let them cook for an hour.
Remove jars from the water bath and let them cool until you can handle them, but they’re not cold.
Eat them right from the jar or tease them out with a butter knife by running it around the edges of the jar.
(Optional) Brown the tops with a culinary blow torch or broiler.