24 Father’s Day gifts under $50 for nerdy, geeky, and fun-loving dads

If your dad doesn’t fit the stereotypical “American father” mold, chances are a stereotypical present (think ties and tools) won’t cut it this Father’s Day. To help you find the perfect Father’s Day gift at a budget-friendly price, we’ve put together a list of 28 geeky, nerdy, and unusual items, all under $50, that we think your dad will love.

Gadgets, gizmos, and toys

Credit: Rocketbook You can erase this book in a microwave.

1. Rocketbook Wave Smart Notebook ($27 at Amazon)

This unique notebook easily transfers handwritten notes to digital files. And when Dad's done filling it up, he can erase the whole thing up to five times by microwaving it. No, we're not kidding.

2. 5-in-1 tool pen ($25 at UncommonGoods)

If your dad likes to tinker, this pen will surely come in handy all the time. In addition to writing, it includes a tablet stylus, screwdriver, bubble level, and ruler.

Credit: UncommonGoods Dad will never want to leave home without this handy tool pen.

3. LIFX WiFi smart LED color-changing bulb ($45.99 at Amazon)

Stick this lightbulb in any lamp or fixture around the house and Dad can control it right from his phone. This is perfect for dads who love to entertain.

Credit: Sugru The possibilities are endless with this unique moldable glue.

4. Sugru Mouldable Glue ($15.24 at Amazon)

Glue might seem an odd gift for Dad, but this stuff is actually pretty cool. It feels like putty when you apply it, and it sets overnight into a rubber-like consistency. Dad can use it for all sorts of projects and repairs around the house.

5. Lightsaber umbrella ($20 at Amazon)

Dad will feel more powerful than a Jedi knight with this light-up umbrella. The shaft lights up in seven different colors to fight the dark side of any rainstorm.

Credit: UncommonGoods This magnetic hourglass is sure to be a show-stopping addition to Dad's desk.

6. Magnetic Sand Timer ($7.95 at Amazon)

OK, this thing is just cool to look at. It's reminiscent of Wooly Willy, but definitely much more stylish and sophisticated, albeit not quite as fun as the classic toy.

7. Magnetic sculpture desk toy ($9.99 at Amazon)

Fidget spinners are passé. Stick with this classic best-selling stress reliever for Dad to play with while he works.

Credit: ThinkGeek Let everyone know how smart your dad is.

8. Smartest Dad brain cell plush ($7.99 at ThinkGeek)

This brain cell plush lets everyone know your dad is the smartest guy you know. And it's just plain cute and cheesy. It'd be a great gift topper too.

9. Amazon Echo Dot ($49.99 at Amazon)

This hands-free home assistant is perfect for any dad who loves to play with techy toys and gadgets. At the very least, it'll mean he'll have someone else to talk to about the weather.

Unusual and geeky conversation pieces

Credit: UncommonGoods Dad can use this magnetic calendar year after year.

10. Magnetic perpetual calendar ($32-$45 at UncommonGoods)

This calendar, originally designed to hang in the Museum of Modern Art, is simple yet exquisite in its design and function. Plus, it's eternally reusable so Dad will never need to buy another calendar again.

11. Aliens cookie jar ($29.99 at ThinkGeek)

If you dad enjoys a sweet snack while he watches Ripley take down a race of murderous aliens, this cookie jar will surely be a winner - and it comes in black or bronze.

Credit: UncommonGoods These etched glasses come in a number of unique styles perfect for any dad.

12. Etched rocks glasses in various designs ($13-$28 at UncommonGoods)

I've had the Boston city maps glasses for years and constantly get compliments when people come to visit. The craftsmanship alone makes these real showstoppers, and designs include various city maps, historical American documents, the classic lorem ipsum spiel, genetic codes and literary classics.

13. Star Wars heat changing mugs in Death Star ($3.99 at ThinkGeek) and Millennium Falcon ($5.99 at ThinkGeek)

If your father leans toward the dark side, he’s sure to love this Death Star heat changing mug. But if he’s more of a rebel, you’ll probably want the Millennium Falcon version.

Credit: HODOR This is the best way for any GoT fan to 'hold the door.'

14. HODOR door stop ($19.99 at Amazon)

Any Game of Thrones fan is sure to get a good, sensible chuckle out of this practical yet whimsical gift.

Credit: Useless Box This box may not be very useful, but it is fun.

15. Useless box ($24.68 at Amazon)

An outstanding example of engineering at its most pointless, the Useless Box is sure to entertain everyone who comes to visit Dad.

For the TV fanatic

Credit: ThinkGeek Give Dad the gift of nerdy comfort.

16. Doctor Who robe ($48.99 at ThinkGeek)

This robe, officially licensed by BBC, is the perfect way for Dad to get comfy for a day of geeking out over Dad’s favorite shows. You can choose between the fourth Doctor or the Tardis.

Sci-Fi DVD box sets

What better way to spend Father's Day than with an epic marathon of his favorite sci-fi series?

• 17. Star Trek: Original Series ($39 at Amazon)

• 18. Battlestar Galactica Original Series ($23.37 at Amazon)

• 19. Quantum Leap: Complete Series ($29.96 at Amazon)

• 20. Twilight Zone ($46.95 at Amazon)

Is your dad always bemoaning his cable package? A streaming stick could be the perfect solution, and these three are all affordable and work great.

21. Roku Express ($29.99 at Target)

The Roku Express had easy-access buttons for Netflix, Hulu, Google Play,m and Sling, and it works with loads of other streaming services.

22. Amazon Fire Stick with Alexa ($39.99 at Amazon)

Dad can simply tell Alexa to find a certain show or open an app, making it easier to find and watch shows he’ll love.

Credit: Google Chromecast lets you stream anything from phone to TV.

23. Google Chromecast ($30 at Target)

Dad can stream TV, videos, and music from his smartphone to his TV with a Chromecast. All he needs is an HDMI port.

24. Sideclick universal remote attachment for Apple TV or Amazon Fire TV ($29.99 at Amazon)

If Dad already has a Fire Stick or Apple TV (2nd or 3rd gen. only), this remote add-on will streamline his experience by letting him control everything in his home theater from one remote.