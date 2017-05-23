BACK TO Back to usat 1c0e0415ce535007b5527ca1658ee1e33cd9b2c21e612e956a1e3af253870599
This wine-dispensing beach bag is the answer to your summer prayers

Bring the party wherever you go

Credit: Bella Vita Bags
Ah, summer. From balmy weather to mouth-watering barbecues, what's not to love? If you're the kind of person who likes to kick back on a sunny day with a glass of wine, you're in luck. This innovative handbag is not only perfect for the beach, it also doubles as a portable wine dispenser.



The PortoVino wine purse from Bella Vita Bags is a godsend. Just fill the refillable pouch with your drink of choice and slide it into the insulated compartment inside the bag. The pouch can hold up to two bottles of wine. If you ask me, that's a lot of magic juice.

So, you must be wondering how it works. When you're craving that sweet nectar, all you have to do is unbutton the flap on the side of the purse, pull out the spout, and start pouring. It's a cool concept, but please try to refrain from breaking any open container laws.

The original PortoVino wine purse costs $75, which is cheaper than most designer bags. You want to know the best part? It's roomy enough to hold all your precious items: keys, wallet, a couple of paperback books, your pet tarantula, and more.

There's also a new canvas version too. Between the nautical design and thick cotton handles, this purse is super cute and durable enough for the beach. It costs $39.95, and is expected to ship mid-June.

13173533 1132271096837709 643899845890191768 o

Via Delish

