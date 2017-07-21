18 tech gadgets under $50 you probably don’t need but will definitely want

We all loved playing with toys as kids, and that really hasn't changed in our adult lives. But the kind of toys we seek out is certainly different. We rounded up 18 fun gadgets and gizmos that are cheap enough you won't feel guilty buying them, but weird enough you'll get to feel like a kid again when they arrive on your doorstep.

Credit: Drivemocion Finally! A way to tell other drivers how you really feel.

How often do you wish you could communicate to other drivers with more than a wave of a hand (or a particular finger)? The Drivemocion LED car sign lets you do exactly that. You can apologize for accidentally cutting someone off, or let a tailgater know they’re getting on your nerves. Much safer than a break check.

Credit: Quirky No need to sit and count all that spare change with this guy by your side.

This little piggy went to school, it seems. With WiFi connectivity and an app, you can easily keep track of your savings with the Quirky Porkfolio smart piggy bank. The black and white versions are under $12, but if you want to go full-pig, there’s a neon pink version for $30.

Credit: Playbulb Mood lighting that won't accidentally set your housee on fire.

The Playbulb Bluetooth flameless candle is not just good for safe mood lighting. It also connects to any Android or iOS phone so you can play around with the millions of color choices. When you’re done, blow it out like a real candle and it’ll actually turn off!

Credit: Conair Say goodbye to sweater fuzz.

The Conair Fabric Defuzzer is like a beard trimmer for your sweaters and blankets. If pilling or fuzzy fabric drives you nuts, this battery-operated device will be a godsend. It’s even got a fuzz-catcher so there’s next to no cleanup. And it comes in different colors!

Credit: Emie It's squishy, it light's up, and just look at that little face!

Who wouldn’t want to cuddle up next to this Elfy Lovely Touch Light from Emie? Perhaps the best part is you get to poke it like the Pillsbury Doughboy when you want to change its colors.

Credit: P46 Digital No one will get mad if you're using your phone if it's to keep cool in the summer heat.

These adorable little phones plug into any phone with a lightning or micro USB port to keep you and two friends cool and stylish all summer.

Credit: EveShine This is a must for anyone who watches movies and TV at home (so, pretty much everyone.)

The EveShine LED bias light strip is a move night game changer. By providing a soft backlight behind your TV, your eyes aren’t strained or shocked when, say, there’s a super bright explosion on the screen. Seriously, you have to literally see it to believe it.

Credit: Ecosin Desk decor that doubles as aromatherapy.

Do you work in a dry, overly air conditioned office? The Ecosin Lamp USB Humidifier might be exactly what you need. Just add water, plug it into a USB port, and turn it on. You can add essential oils (if you don’t have any desk neighbors to annoy), and it even lights up while breathing some moisture into the air.

Credit: Glow Bowl Make midnight bathroom trips way more fun.

When you wake up in the middle of the night to answer the call of nature, turning on a bright light can be the worst. But if you have Glow Bowl, you won’t need to blind your tired eyes. Glow Bowl hides under your toilet seat and senses motion and lights up in a variety of colors when you’re nearby. This gadget has a tendency to stop working after a few months, but for $8.50 it’s well worth the short shelf life.

Credit: PowerLix milk frother Stop paying someone else to froth your milk.

The PowerLix milk frother is a novelty item, for sure. But it’s battery-powered and easy to clean, and makes stirring drinks a little bit more fun. With this in hand, you’ll be able to make lattes at home instead of buying them at Starbucks. If you do that, this thing pays for itself in a week!

Credit: ZHOPPY It's a light and a light switch at the same time.

A night light with a switch you can actually find in the dark? Yes, please! The ZHOPPY LED light’s on/off switch design is actually functional.

Credit: Google You don't need a $400 headset to enjoy VR.

The Google Cardboard lets you enjoy VR without maxxing out your credit cards. Just add a smartphone and start exploring YouTube’s 360-degree videos!

Credit: Uncommon Goods Your phone is gross. This can help.

Your phone has more bacteria on it that you probably want to know. But, pop it in this little UV-powered cleaning station from time to time and it’ll be germ-free. This station even charges it at the same time!

Credit: Sonic Foamer Beer is better with a good head on its shoulders.

This nifty device started out as a Kickstarter dream, and has graced The Tonight Show with Jay Leno. With sonic vibrations, your beer will retain its head for every sip. Some people even use it to aerate their wine!

Credit: Uncommon Goods A light cube that's powered by the sun? Adorable.

A little extra light when you’re relaxing under the stars can be great, especially when you don’t have to worry about bringing along spare batteries. This cube of light gets its power from the sun, and it flattens when you’re not using it.

Credit: Uncommon Goods Watch videos on your phone, and pretend you're really watch a TV!

If you watch videos on your phone, this little Smartphone Magnifier from Uncommon Goods will make the experience easier on the eyes and add a touch of nostalgia for the old days.

Credit: GoolRC Perfect for a fun screen break at work.

This best-selling mini quadcopter drone charges in less than an hour and as a flying time of five minutes—perfect for a quick break while you’re working or studying.

Credit: Amco It's not really soap, but it really gets rid of stinky smells.

Okay, so this one isn’t actually a gadget in the traditional sense, but it’s so cool, I had to include it. Something about the steel molecules grabs on to odors like garlic, onion, fish, and even body odor, removing them from your hands much faster than scrubbing with regular soap. It’s even soapbar shaped so you don’t forget what to use it for.