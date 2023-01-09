The Best Transport Wheelchairs of 2023

There comes a point in most people’s lives when they will need the help of a transport wheelchair. Whether it’s due to injury, illness, disability, or aging, many of us will eventually find mobility aids to be a necessity. However, you’ll be glad to know the world of transport chairs extends well beyond the bulky, clinical seats found at most hospitals. With a huge variety of options on the market, consumers can choose a chair that meets their individual needs and gives them the mobility independence they seek.

Whether you want to prioritize a lightweight chair made for travel or a heavy-duty seat with electric capabilities and support for higher weight classes, there are countless wheelchairs on the market available to you. Our personal favorite is the Medline Ultralight Transport Wheelchair, (available at Amazon for $128.46) which is designed to be lightweight, thin, and portable. Especially if basic transport is your main goal, it will serve those needs splendidly. That said, as we’ll discuss below, there are lots of considerations to be made when selecting the very best transport wheelchair for you or your loved one.

We rounded up the five best transport wheelchairs you can buy right now to help users and caregivers move safely and easily wherever they need to go. Based on personal testing and customer reviews alike, these are the best wheelchairs for transportation in and outside the home.

Editor's Note: The recommendations in this guide are based on thorough product and market research by our team of expert product reviewers. The picks are based on examining user reviews, product specifications, and, in some limited cases, our experience with the specific products named.

Credit: Reviewed / Anna Wenner The Medline Ultralight Transport Wheelchair is small but extremely functional.

Best Lightweight Wheelchair Medline Ultralight Transport Chair MDS808200F One of the best lightest chairs on the market is the Medline Ultralight Transport Wheelchair, and, after personally testing it as a caregiver, it’s easy to see why so many people love it. Weighing only 15 pounds, this option provides a safe way for users and helpers to bring the chair with them on the go. This is especially ideal for caregivers, who may not be the strongest people themselves, or who need to lift the chair in and out of a trunk often. No matter the destination, this chair is one you can easily take with you. Its width is another factor that makes this chair so unique. Coming in at just 23.25 inches wide, this compact seat fits through most standard doorways with ease. Navigating narrow store aisles can be a challenge with many transport chairs, but, with this one, it’s a cinch. For those who have trouble visualizing dimensions, the Medline Ultralight weighs about the same as most plastic shopping carts, is nearly the same width, and is significantly less deep. If you can push a shopping cart around a store, you should have no problem helping a user with this wheelchair. While the Ultralight’s cushion isn’t thick enough for long-term use without extra padding, for moving around the house or getting extra assistance elsewhere, its functionality is unmatched. Its removable footrests allow it to fit into even the smallest sedan trunk, and, despite its small size, it can still support users up to 300 pounds (a standard for most transport chairs). What it gains in formfactor, however, it loses a little in stability. Even though the chair is safe and sturdy once the user is inside, some reviewers have cautioned that it’s especially important to brace it while they sit down. Because of this shortcoming, users who are likely to shift their weight unexpectedly while seated should probably consider a sturdier (and heavier) model. Pros Lightweight and compact

Fits through most doorways

Comparatively affordable

Adjustable/removable footrests

Works for most user heights

Table-height armrest design Cons Less sturdy than heavy-duty chairs

Thin seat cushion $128.46 from Amazon

$131.60 from Walmart

Credit: Reviewed / Medline Remedy The Excel Extra-Wide Wheelchair is a great option for folks who need more weight support.

Best Bariatric Wheelchair Medline Excel Bariatric Wheelchair MDS806700FLA Most transport chairs have a maximum weight limit of 300 pounds to 350 pounds. Those who weigh more than this, want a sturdier chair, or just want some extra room to move will find the most success shopping for bariatric transport chairs. Luckily, there are some great ones on the market. Of these, the Excel Extra-Wide Wheelchair is one of the strongest. Where some lightweight wheelchairs struggle with their potential to tip, this chair’s 60-88 pound construction means it’s much less likely to falter no matter how the user sits down or stands up. For extra comfort, anti-tippers can be purchased as well. With removable armrests, elevating footrests, and high-quality, durable materials, it’s no surprise this chair is favored by many. One of the biggest disadvantages of the Excel Extra-Wide is its lackluster design, which mirrors the standard wheelchairs one might find at a medical office. While this might be a dealbreaker to some users, the enhanced functionality of the chair offers far greater benefit despite its bland aesthetic. The weight and size of this chair can also make it difficult to fit into some cars and spaces when folded. While the tradeoff for security is worthwhile, if the person using the chair needs to move it themselves in and out of a car, this option may provide more challenges than it’s worth. Pros Supports up to 500 pounds

Three size options

Easily cleaned / water resistant

Desk-length, removable armrests

Elevating leg rest

Fits through most doorways Cons Clinical look

Can’t fit through narrow doors

Heavy and bulky for transporting $753.24 from Amazon

$398.64 from Walmart

Credit: Reviewed / Strongback Mobility The Strongback Mobility Excursion Lightweight Foldable Transport Chair is great for those who prioritize comfort needs above all else.

Best Ergonomic Wheelchair Strongback 8 For those who need some extra back support, the Strongback Mobility Excursion Lightweight Foldable Transport Chair is one of the best on the market. With strong ergonomic support, this chair encourages good posture while supporting the user in all the right places. With the help of a curved back and carefully designed angles, this thoughtfully built frame helps the user sit in a way that removes pressure from sensitive points, such as the back and buttocks. It’s especially helpful to those who have stiffness or may be sitting in the chair for longer periods of time. This chair’s highly adjustable nature means each user can customize its support to fit their needs perfectly. The thicker seat cushion also means no extra cushions need to be bought, and the user can enjoy the full ergonomic impact of the design. The inclusion of swing away footrests and armrests also provides the freedom to remove unnecessary supports during transfers. Its price is the biggest downside for the Strongback chair, costing more than $700. However, if you need the support and can afford the investment, this chair is still a worthy buy. Pros Ergonomic

Adjustable back support

Stylish look

Under-desk height armrests

Removable footrests

Relatively lightweight Cons Comparatively expensive

Won’t fit through most interior doors Buy now at Amazon

Credit: Reviewed / HOVER The Move Lite transport chair is electric and adaptable, but it's a comparatively pricey product.

Best Electric Wheelchair Hover Move Lite Folding Power Chair For those who want to control their own movement but may not have the strength or stamina to use a self-propelled wheelchair, an electric transport chair provides a great alternative. The All-New Move Lite Folding Power Chair is a great option specifically designed to meet those requirements. Weighing just 50 pounds, this chair is lighter than some manual options on this list. Its ability to fold up also allows it to fit into most cars. Because it’s airline approved, it can even be taken on most planes when travelling. Other features that make this chair stand out are its removable seat covers, adjustable speed control, a safety horn, and a programmable controller. One feature that will please lefties is that its control can be mounted on either armrest, meaning your dominant hand can always be the one controlling movement. While the cost of this Move Lite Power Chair is nothing unexpected for those familiar with electric wheelchairs, its $1,899 price tag might cause sticker shock for some. Pros Lightweight relative to other electric chairs

Foldable

Fits in most vehicles

Narrow enough for most interior doors

Easy travel on most terrains

Moveable armrests Cons Expensive relative to all transport chairs Buy now at Amazon

$1,672.99 from Walmart

Credit: Reviewed / Drive Medical The Drive Medical Blue Streak offers a fully manual design for those capable of pushing themselves.

Best Manual Wheelchair Drive Medical Blue Streak Wheelchair BLS18FBD-SF Though most transport wheelchairs are assisted wheelchairs (meaning they are pushed by another person), self-propelled chairs like the Drive Medical Blue Streak Ultra-Lightweight Wheelchair can offer a great outlet to someone who needs a chair but doesn’t always need help with traversal. There are many manual wheelchairs out there that are better suited to long-term, frequent use. However, this chair was selected by users for its unique ability to function well as a self-propelled chair or an assisted chair. With handlebars on the back, a caregiver can easily help the user get from Point A to Point B when they are tired or the required distance is further than expected. However, with large rear wheels and the shift in brake placement, this chair is also suited for someone to get themselves around just fine. Its nylon upholstery also makes the chair easy to clean even if you’re the one sitting in it. The budget-friendly price is a huge plus for this product, as it comes in at just under $150. Particularly if you only need a transport chair temporarily or for short trips, it’s a great option to consider compared to its pricier competition. Weighing 40 pounds, the Blue Streak is one of the heavier models on this list, but, given its large wheels and stability for the user to move around as they direct the chair, the weight amounts to a worthwhile tradeoff if you can lift it. Its compact size also means that it can fit in most cars and through most doorways, making it a good selection for a user on the go. Pros Self-Propelled or assisted options

Fits in most cars and through most doorways

Comparatively affordable

Adjustable footrests and moveable armrests Cons Comparatively high weight

Shorter handlebars on back

No cushion for seat $139.93 from Amazon

$139.93 from Walmart

What you should know about buying transport wheelchairs

When trying to find the very best transport wheelchair, you'll first want to consider whether you’re looking for a chair that can be primarily pushed by another, self-propelled, or a combination of the two. Consider where you’re planning to take the chair, including the terrain involved, and how much help the user will need to navigate that space.

Credit: Reviewed / Anna Wenner Make sure your transport chair meets all the travel and at-home needs of the user.

If you’re planning to use the chair mostly at home, measuring the relevant doorways becomes absolutely crucial. On the other hand, if use will only be during vacations or travel, the weight and foldable nature of the chair might be the most important factors, as these will make it easier to take the chair on the go.

Consider if the user needs to be able to get the chair folded down and into a vehicle, or if they’ll have assistance with this. Also remember to measure any tables or other pieces of furniture the user needs to be able to access, so you can ensure that the wheelchair accommodates them.

Lastly, consider the individual needs of the user. If the user is someone who might easily fall out of the transport chair, make sure it comes with a seatbelt. If the wheelchair user is someone who is likely to move a lot or could be a tipping risk, focus on sturdier heavy-duty designs. Also invest in additions like anti-tippers that can be added to most mobility aids of this type.

Whenever possible, the user should test the chair before purchasing it to make sure all of its dimensions are comfortable, including but not limited to the width, back support, arm rests, foot rests, seat, and back height.

Does Medicare cover transport wheelchairs?

In many cases, Medicare Part B should cover a large portion of the cost for a transport wheelchair, though a power chair requires a face-to-face meeting and strong assertion in a prescription that the power feature is medically necessary.

Generally speaking, a person pays 20% of the Medicare-approved amount, so the entire cost of the transport chair will likely not be covered without help from an additional insurance provider. To learn more about Medicare coverage for scooters, wheelchairs, and transport chairs, consult this official Medicare documentation and talk to a primary care physician as necessary.

More articles you might enjoy