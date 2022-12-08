This Xbox controller has amazing customization features fit for all gamers

HexGaming Ultra X Controller Buy now at Amazon

Finding the perfect video game controller is almost never easy for persons with disabilities, and, as more custom-built models hit the market, it can be difficult to discern which ones are worth the risk to your wallet. This is especially true when so many top-notch gamepads look alike and boast similar features, but most people who game extensively know not all controllers are created equal. Thankfully, a few stand out above the rest, delivering several of the qualities passionate players are searching for. The Ultra X HexGaming Controller makes a strong case for occupying one of those coveted spots.

I received a sample of this new product and took my time with it, testing out the Ultra X on three different Microsoft consoles and two PCs while playing through a variety of digital experiences from classic FPS titles to fighting games. The Ultra X may not initially impress those who have already sprung for an Xbox Elite Series 2 controller, straight from Microsoft, but this HexGaming Xbox controller proves it’s just as good, and maybe even better than the first-party alternative, when it comes to accounting for accessibility.

About the HexGaming Ultra X Controller

Credit: Reviewed / Stephen Wilds This Xbox controller balances a sturdy construction with a sleek exterior.

The Ultra X is a fine-looking piece of hardware with a standard Xbox shell that fits the current generation of Xbox Series X and S consoles splendidly. Holding it is extremely comfortable, feeling light enough to not be a bother, but solid and steady during use.

This device offers opportunities to achieve a sleek look befitting of players’ current-gen machines, as the website offers 24 wild designs for the visual presentation of the controller, as well as customization options for a few other small details. The base Ultra X controller package starts at $189.99, but the more customizations one adds to the device, the higher the price will go. The controller I received for testing appeared to be closer to the $249.99 mark.

The gamepad boasts the following features:

Interchangeable thumbsticks

Four remappable buttons

Adjustable triggers

Comfort grips

Rubberized grip faceplate

Trigger stops

Customizable buttons and visual design

The Ultra X comes in an attractive box with some basic instructions and is secured well, as nothing arrived tampered in transport. My only suggestion is to make sure to check the box thoroughly for those extra thumbsticks. Mine were hidden away behind a flap in a small, clear container that could be easily missed. Also note that the controller does not come with a USB Type-C power cable, so users must have a spare cable or plan ahead with batteries.

The Ultra X Controller is compatible with Xbox Series X|S, Windows 7+, MacOS Catalina+, as well as iOS 10+, and Android devices.

What I like about the HexGaming Ultra X Controller

It feels great in the hands

Credit: Reviewed / Stephen Wilds The rubberized grips of the HexGaming Ultra X Controller make it a pleasure to hold.

It’s hard not to like using this remote over my standard, pack-in Xbox controller. The Ultra X feels comfortable in action, and part of that luxurious touch is in its rubberized grips. They cover a good portion of the handles and help mitigate sweat and any jerky movements I make. Like most devices that use this size mold, I prefer it for first-person shooters and third-person action games. In total, the Ultra X has the right balance of resistance and sensitivity that keeps everything feeling responsive.

The D-pad isn’t bad, but it isn’t quite perfect either, especially for the fighting games or precision platformers I like. Those interchangeable thumbsticks won’t matter to some, but I strongly suggest trying out the different heights and heads to test optimization. Almost all of the buttons seem well-crafted, and I paid special attention to the bumpers, as those are usually the first part of Xbox controllers to suffer from wear and tear. Right out of the box it’s plug and play, with no connection issues on console or computer. This is especially true when using a cable, but the Ultra X Controller even performs well when used wirelessly.

Top-tier Xbox accessibility

From an accessibility standpoint, I can’t talk enough about the adjustable trigger control mechanism. It has two different modes of trigger activation. The first allows players to pull back fully on the button to fire, for those who like to smash them in or feel the force behind each shot. The second option stops it shorter and makes the mechanism much more sensitive.

This allows the wielder to gently press the trigger without having to put much strength behind it, and it makes twitch reactions smoother. This feature isn’t just for pro-gamer techniques, as it can also be extremely helpful for those with mobility issues, dexterity difficulties, or those who have difficulty managing pain during longer sessions. Whether your mobility needs require a light or heavy touch, there are triggers to accommodate your needs beyond the usual choice of analog and digital triggers.

In that same respect, the Ultra X Controller comes with different heads for the thumbsticks and some alternates that are different heights, making motions easier for those who have trouble moving their hands or need to play in non-traditional positions. It’s also an advantage for people who may have to operate the device with other body parts beyond their hands, enabling opportunities to reach the thumbsticks and maneuver them with ease, thanks to the adjustable height.

The gamepad also sports four programmable buttons on the bottom of the chassis, and every single button is fully remappable. This software and hardware customization, along with the ability to have up to six different profiles for the remapped buttons, could prove immensely useful for those who have issues reaching certain buttons in certain games.

It’s no secret that Microsoft still sells its Xbox Adaptive Controller for those who want the single most customizable interface to enjoy the platform, but tailored features like the ones found in the Ultra X controller still make gaming more accessible for those able to manipulate a standard controller formfactor.

What I don’t like about the HexGaming Ultra X Controller

Buttons are occasionally shaky and not tactile enough

Credit: Reviewed / Stephen Wilds The face buttons of the remote could be a bit more tactile for those with visual disabilities.

There isn’t much to dislike with the Ultra X, but my issues mostly center around a few buttons. Firstly, the face buttons don’t feel quite right, like they aren’t always registering my inputs and could be a little more tactile. My thumb was often searching when it seemed like it shouldn’t have been. This issue may be more prevalent for those in the blind-and-low-vision community, as strong tactile feel is paramount.

In the same vein, the four buttons on the bottom of the device could have been spread out a bit more, as they are almost on top of each other and all of them move a little, like they aren’t fully steady. They shift underneath my fingers and aren’t always responsive, especially compared to the triggers. It’s a small gripe, but they could be made tighter with tweaks to better assist players with shaky hands. The adjustable triggers are great, but the switches used to change these modes have some odd resistance, and I was afraid I broke one of them at first.

Some models may have troublesome color schemes

Credit: Reviewed / Stephen Wilds Certain color schemes of the Ultra X may pose visual challenges, too.

Not all color schemes for the Ultra X will be friendly to players with low vision either. I selected dark purple and black design, which unfortunately left the four face buttons difficult to read. This won’t be a problem for those without visual issues like mine, but there are moments when it threw me off, and I also worry those with cognitive disabilities may struggle to read the buttons, too.

A short warranty

I’m interested to see how long the Ultra X lasts after heavy use. The lifespan of a premium controller like this is supposed to be decent, but the standard warranty HexGaming offers is only three months. There’s a promotion for using HexGaming’s social media to squeeze six months out of the guarantee, but that still seems too short relative to the cost of entry.

This controller’s warranty could be longer, not only given its potential use in a professional context, but also to better support those who might use its accessibility features in more unique ways. It would’ve been nice to see HexGaming espouse a little more faith in its hardware.

Should you buy the HexGaming Ultra X Controller?

Credit: Reviewed / Stephen Wilds The HexGaming Ultra X Controller is a solid remote for those in need of professional features or customizable accessibility.

Overall, the Ultra X Controller is solid and worth the investment for anyone serious about finding a new controller to fit their gaming style. I like its simplicity, but there is always room for a little more function and refinement of the design. However, in a field of similar competitors, it’s hard to say that this would be a bad choice for those who want a premium Xbox controller for the disabled community.

