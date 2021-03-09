Keep your eyes on the pies for Goldbelly's annual Pi Day sale

Recommendations are independently chosen by Reviewed’s editors. Purchases you make through our links may earn us a commission.

I'm convinced pie might be the perfect dish for every occasion. Need something comforting during a Nor'easter? Chicken Pot Pie. Looking for the perfect hostess gift for your Italian-American in-laws? Cannoli Cream Pie. Celebrating the arrival of warmer weather? Passion Fruit Mezcal Pie. And while I'm definitely no math whiz—3.14 is as far as my digits of Pi go—I'm obsessed with Pi Day because it gives me an excuse to eat all the above.

If you're a true pie nerd, perhaps you'll bake your own pie to celebrate (if you do, make sure you've got the right tools). If you're #overit when it comes to cooking, you can head over to Goldbelly, a food delivery service we love, for its annual Pi Day sale (up to 30%!) that runs through March 14th.

Here are are nine pies from bakeries across the nation that you can order for you or your sweeties between now and Pi Day.

1. Levee High Apple Pie

Credit: Blue Owl Bakery Blue Owl Bakery's signature Levee High Apple Pie is also available in a caramel- and pecan-covered version.

Hailing from Blue Owl Bakery in the historic town of Kimmswick, Missouri, this towering apple pie has been made for over three decades. And it's even made it to Oprah’s Favorite Things list! Eighteen golden delicious apples (yes, you read that right!) are hand-peeled and placed to achieve the pie's signature height, and the crust is the same flaky recipe that's been used since Blue Owl Bakery opened in 1983.

This pie is made to order, frozen, and shipped to you. When you're ready to enjoy, follow the instructions for baking that are included in your box.

Get the Levee High Apple Pie from Blue Owl Bakery on Goldbelly for $89

2. Strawberry Key Lime Pie

Credit: Goldbelly / Kermit’s Key West Key Lime Shoppe Pie shop owner Kermit Carpenter has been known to pretend to toss his pies at tourists as a joke.

This Key West-made twist on a classic Key Lime Pie combines fresh key lime juice, fluffy whipped cream, strawberries, and traditional graham cracker crust. Kermit’s Key West Key Lime Shoppe, owned by Kermit Carpenter, has been churning out pies like this beauty since 1993.

Each pie is 9 inches and will serve eight to ten people. Pies are made fresh, frozen, and may thaw slightly during transport, so either pop it in the freezer upon arrival and store for up to 60 days or defrost at room temperature for 20 minutes and eat the same day.

Get the Strawberry Key Lime Pie from Kermit’s Key West Key Lime Shoppe on Goldbelly for $65

3. Smooth Operator Gluten Free Pie

Credit: Goldbelly / Instagram / @emporiumpies To add to the southern charm, each pie from Emporium Pies ships in a branded pie box.

The Smooth Operator is a silky chocolate pie complete with a salty pretzel crust, topped with a chocolate rosette made by Megan Wilkes and Mary Gauntt at Emporium Pies in Dallas, Texas. It's totally gluten-free, ultra decadent, and especially perfect for chocolate lovers.

This 9-inch pie is made fresh, carefully packaged with dry ice, and will arrive ready to eat. If you're saving it for later—kudos to you for the superior self-control—this pie can be stored in the freezer for up to a month.

Get the Smooth Operator Gluten Free Pie from Emporium Pies on Goldbelly for $85

4. Cereal Killer Pie

Credit: Goldbelly This pie contains two types of cereal; Fruity Pebbles on the inside and Froot Loops on top.

The Pie Hole is a pie shop based in Los Angeles, California, and they think you should eat pie for breakfast. Its Cereal Killer Pie is filled with Fruity Pebbles and a cream cheese base, topped with Fruit Loops, so all you need to bring is a spoon (or fork) and you've got the sweetest way to start your day. (Or eat this... any other time of day.)

Pies from The Pie Hole ship frozen with ice packs, so you'll need to freeze upon arrival or refrigerate if you plan to eat the same day. Frozen pies will last up to six months in the freezer, and for this particular pie, the Fruit Loops are packaged separately to make sure they're not soggy before you dig in.

Get the Cereal Killer Pie from The Pie Hole on Goldbelly for $55

5. Hot Rod Potato Pie

Credit: Dangerously Delicious Pies This Baltimore pie shop has major rock 'n' roll vibes, from its pies to its storefront.

Because everybody needs a little savory pie now and then, try the Hot Rod Potato Pie from Baltimore, Maryland-based Dangerously Delicious Pies. This pie was named after founder Rodney Henry as an homage to his love for rock ’n’ roll. It's filled with potatoes, roasted peppers, onion, cheese, and a hint of cream, all wrapped in a flaky crust.

This is a 10-inch pie that will feed eight people. It ships frozen, so you'll need to follow the instruction card included in your package in order to heat.

Get the Hot Rod Potato Pie from Dangerously Delicious Pies on Goldbelly for $69

6. Texas Trash Pie

Credit: Goldbelly / Royer's Round Top Café Today, Royer's Round Top Café is operated by Jonathan Royer and his wife, Jamie-Len Royer.

It's a family affair at Royers Round Top Café—founder Bud "The Pieman" Royer moved to Round Top, Texas with his wife and four children in 1987 to take over the quaint 40-seat 1987 café that's still family-operated to this day. The Texas Trash Pie is like a bunch of candy bars combined, featuring caramel, chocolate chips, coconut, graham crackers, and pretzels, encased in a flaky crust.

This pie serves eight to ten people, and arrives in a branded box, ready to eat. The folks at Royers recommend heating it up for "top notch pie-eatin’."

Get the Texas Trash Pie from Royers Round Top Café on Goldbelly for $29

7. Pi Day Blueberry Crumb Pie

Credit: Goldbelly This one's for the math nerds.

For the math nerds among us, this pie practically screams Pi Day thanks to the doughy decoration on top. Under the Pi symbol and oatmeal crumb topping, you'll find plump, juicy blueberries.

This New York City bakery ships its pies ready to eat, with optional heating instructions included in the package. Pies can be refrigerated for up to a week after arrival, or frozen for up to one month.

Get the Pi Day Blueberry Crumb Pie from Little Pie Company on Goldbelly for $59

8. Double Crust Hand Pies

Credit: Panbury Panbury's hand pies are great for outdoor Pi Day celebrations, like picnics.

South African expats Lauren Duxbury and Adam Panayiotou founded Panbury in Atlanta, Georgia in 2014. They brought the South African tradition of savory hand pies to the American South with offerings like these single-serving Double Crust Hand Pies. This 6-pack includes the following flavors: Steak & Stout, Country Chicken, Southern Breakfast, Spinach & Feta, Chicken & Mushroom, and Chicken & Bacon.

Each hand pies is about 5" by 4" and serves one person. The hand pies will arrive individually wrapped and unbaked, so you'll need to cook them according to the instructions included in the box.

Get the 6-pack of Panbury's Double Crust Hand Pies on Goldbelly for $69

9. Pie Holes

Credit: Goldbelly The Pie Hole offers its namesake treat in a variety of flavors, including Strawberry Lavender, Nutella, and more.

No need to shut your pie hole for these. The Pie Hole's namesake treats are totally snackable and perfect for celebrating Pi Day with friends. You'll revive the following flavors in the assorted 24-pack: four Blueberry, five Caramel Apple, five Mexican Chocolate, five Nutella, and five Strawberry Lavender.

Each pie hole is approximately 2.5" wide. They're shipped frozen with ice packs, so you'll want to refrigerate upon arrival if you plan to eat them that same day. Alternatively, the pie holes will last in the freezer for up to six weeks.

Get the 24-pack of Assorted Pie Holes from The Pie Hole on Goldbelly for $55

