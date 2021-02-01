This Great Jones Valentine's Day launch is extra saucy

Recommendations are independently chosen by Reviewed’s editors. Purchases you make through our links may earn us a commission.

Call me crazy, but I'm not super interested in flowers or sweet treats when it comes to Valentine's Day. I prefer a gift with a longer shelf life, something I'll be able to use for years to come (fingers crossed my husband reads this!), something like Great Jones' ceramic bakeware that's now available in the brand's signature red, "Marinara."

Credit: Great Jones Give the gift of bakeware this Valentine's Day with the latest launch from Great Jones.

We tried the ceramic bakeware from Great Jones when it was released in late 2020—then available in yellow, green, or blue, we were impressed with the initial performance of the Hot Dish, a casserole dish paying homage to the Midwest, and the Sweetie Pie, the most adorable name there ever was for a pie dish. While the Sweetie Pie didn't quite stand up to the best pie dishes we've tested (read: it came in last place), the retro design might be enough to make this Pyrex-inspired pan worth it to some users. Plus, both the casserole dish and the pie dish look pretty dreamy in red.

To ensure your saucy Great Jones bakeware arrives in time for Valentine's Day, be sure to order by Sunday, February 7th. And if you're looking to go all out with a fully crimson kitchen moment, check out the best-selling Great Jones Dutch oven, The Dutchess (this editor's single favorite piece of cookware), also available in marinara.

