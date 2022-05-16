Is Sol de Janeiro’s new body cream as amazing as its bestselling Brazilian Bum Bum Cream?

Sol de Janeiro Beija Flor Elasti-Cream Pros Smells good

I need to get something off my chest before I begin my remarks on the Sol De Janeiro Beija Flor Elasti-Cream and the Brazilian Bum Bum Body Cream, respectively: I have never been loyal to a body care routine. Yes, I shower every day and shave my legs and underarms at least once a week, but I’m not one to drench my skin in layers of creams and oils post-body wash or first thing in the morning.

However, that briefly changed after hearing how the Beija Flor Elasti-Cream became a TikTok sensation due to its pleasant, floral scent. The praises for the cream, which came out in February 2022, probably amount to the thousands, with many noting that it smells exactly like the $300+ Maison Francis Kurkdijan Baccarat Rouge 540 Eau de Parfum (a fragrance I’ve never tried) for a sixth of the price.

Due to its emerging popularity, I decided to see if the Elasti-Cream scent was as delightful as TikTok users made it out to be, in addition to determining if it could add some much-need moisture and bounce to my parched skin. I also compared the brand’s best-selling Brazilian Bum Bum Cream—the brand’s all-time bestseller, due to its creamy texture and gourmand fragrance—to see if one cream is better than the other.

What is the Beija Flor Elasti-Cream?

The Beija Flor Elasti-Cream is a body cream that is one of the newest additions to Sol de Janeiro, a beauty brand that creates bodycare, haircare, and fragrance products. The cream claims to “visibly boost elasticity for replenished, plump-looking skin” and consists of ingredients that includes collagen, cacay oil, and plant squalane. The brand says collagen promotes “bouncy-looking skin” and the cacay oil aids in the “cell turnover” process—meaning that dead skin cells are overturned to introduce soft, smooth skin. Meanwhile, plant squalane “hydrates and helps prevent moisture loss for supple-looking, resilient skin.” An ingredient roundup of this product wouldn’t be complete without a mention of its fragrance, of course. Notes of Brazilian jasmine and pink dragon fruit are behind what the brand calls its “fresh, fruity-floral scent.”

The Elasti-Cream comes in two sizes: the “mini size”—which contains 2.5 ounces and retails for $22—and the “standard size” of 8.1 ounces at $48.

What is the Brazilian Bum Bum Body Cream?

Credit: Reviewed / Sara Miranda The Sol De Janeiro Beija Flor Elasti-Cream and the Brazilian Bum Bum Body Cream have become my dry skin saviors.

Contrary to its floral-scented counterpart, the Brazilian Bum Bum Body Cream’s aroma is of the “warm and sweet” fragrance family. It features notes of vanilla, salted caramel, and pistachio. However, its function is similar to the Elasti-Cream, as it claims to firm the skin—thanks to guaranà and cupuaçu butter—while imparting a soft finish. One other difference from the Elasti-Cream: It imparts “a hint of shimmer” that its floral friend does not. The Brazilian Bum Bum Body Cream is also available in the same sizes for the same prices as the Elasti-Cream.

How I tested the Beija Flor Elasti-Cream and the Brazilian Bum Bum Body Cream

Credit: Reviewed / Sara Miranda The Beija Elasti-Flor Cream and the Brazilian Crush Cheirosa ’68 Beija Flor Hair & Body Fragrance Mist satisfy the senses with notes of Brazilian Jasmine and Pink Dragon Fruit.

I gave each body cream a trial run over the course of two weeks and alternately applied them all over my arms and legs twice a day. For the first week, I gave the Beija Flor Elasti-Cream a test run, and the second week, I tried out the Brazilian Bum Bum Body Cream. I rubbed the creams into my skin first thing in the morning and right before I went to bed. The brand sent me a standard size container for both creams, and I used about half a jar of each during the respective week-long trials. Then I took notes on how they compare on the following attributes.

Fragrance

My curiosity for the Elasti-Cream initially piqued all because of my interest in the smell (shoutout to TikTok for bringing this to my attention), and, boy, did it exceed my expectations. Its potent, floral scent is not your typical dainty, er, garden-variety fragrance. I think a fragrance is even more captivating when a traditional feminine smell is met with a masculine body scent, and that’s what I’d say is going on here—a mix of freshly-picked flowers with a whiff of that cologne the guy you like is always wearing. I was also pleasantly surprised with its longevity: The aroma stayed with me all day and even withstood showers and sweat from exercise, so the evening and morning applications simply brightened it.

I’m not as head over heels for the Brazilian Bum Bum Cream’s smell as I am with the Elasti-Cream, but I could see how someone might prefer it. It calls to mind the pleasant image of freshly made pumpkin spice frappuccinos. Its scent errs more on the mild-smelling side, which I don’t mind at all. When it comes down to it, I’m just not crazy for warm-smelling aromas over bright, fruity ones. But if warm scents float your boat, you’ll be happy to hear that it’s as long-lasting as the Elasti-Cream’s.

One last thought on fragrance: If you choose to use either cream, a perfume is not necessary, thanks to their strong scents. But if potent smells are not your preference, you can find a more mellow interpretation of the Elasti-Cream’s scent in the brand’s Brazilian Crush Cheirosa ’68 Beija Flor Hair & Body Fragrance Mist, which I also received for testing. I enjoyed applying three spritzes onto my hair brush and dispersing it throughout my hair. Its aroma lingers enough for you to get a whiff of it every so often, but it's not powerful enough to occupy a whole room like the cream. This perfume also comes in a “standard size” at $35 and in a “mini size” for $20.

The winner: Beija Flor Elasti-Cream

Texture

The Beija Flor Elasti-Cream may get the job done when it comes to making my skin smell good, but its thick, tacky texture makes it difficult to rub into the skin. That said, it’s not the best body cream to try to apply ahead of a busy day, as it will take you a good five-plus minutes to rub all over your body. I found it most helpful to apply it in small quantities as opposed to working into the skin with an entire handful. Once I kneaded the cream into my skin, the moist sensation subsided, but my skin still felt hydrated.

Unlike the Elasti-Cream, Bum Bum Cream’s texture feels more lightweight and slick, which made it more conducive to gliding smoothly along the skin. Thanks to its light, airy consistency, applying this cream took about two to three minutes. It absorbed almost as soon as it touched my skin, leaving behind a cooling effect that lasted about five minutes post-application.

The winner: Brazilian Bum Bum Cream

Moisture

I have dry skin that will endure until the end of time, which means that my skin is not naturally blessed with looking firm and feeling smooth. Within a week’s time, I noticed that my skin felt significantly more supple from using each cream. In fact, all the dry scales that always cover my legs and my elbows were replaced by smooth, silky skin that felt firmer after a week of use.

I was especially stunned when I saw that my scaly, calloused skin was replaced by a subtle glow after I used the Bum Bum Cream. It delivered on its claim to produce “a hint of shimmer” on the skin without looking glittery. This one wasn’t quite as effective on the firming front, though.

The winner: Tie, though if you like a shimmery look, go with Brazilian Bum Bum Cream

Which Sol de Janeiro cream should you buy?

Either, depending on your scent and texture preferences

Despite its thick consistency, I’d say Elasti-Cream is worth purchasing, especially if you’re looking for a cream that will make your skin gradually feel firmer with use, while making you smell like a flower all day long. If the fragrance’s potency worries you, I’d suggest purchasing the mini size of this cream before committing to the larger quantity.

The Bum Bum Cream glides onto the skin like a dream, keeps it looking soft and radiant with a subtle shimmer, and has a pleasing dessert-like smell. If that sounds appealing, give it a go. I imagine it would be the perfect skin prep ahead of a big event like prom or a wedding.

After trying both this cream and the Elasti-Cream, my adoration in both remains equal. If you’re on the fence for which one to choose, go with the fragrance that better suits you—your skin can’t go wrong with Sol de Janeiro’s decadent creams.

