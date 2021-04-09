The 10 most popular products from TikTok-famous Truly Beauty

These days, a skincare routine is so much more than just remembering to wash your face. There’s a product for every skin type or concern, whether you want an overnight lip mask for a plump pout, an eye cream for banishing dark circles, or even a booty mask for smoothing your derriere.

You can shop from dozens of brands to find your go-to skincare products, but Truly Beauty is making waves on TikTok for its wide range of skin goodies—you’ll find face cleansers, body butters, chest masks, buttock polishes, and loads more. These are the top 10 best-sellers from the brand.

1. Unicorn Fruit Whipped Body Butter

Credit: Truly Beauty Add the Truly Beauty Unicorn Fruit Whipped Body Butter into your routine for moisturized skin.

Moisturizing is a non-negotiable part of skincare if you want soft, healthy skin. This colorful cream contains shea butter to moisturize, collagen (a protein found in the skin) to plump it up, antioxidants from acai berries to protect the skin from environmental harm, and matcha to reduce inflammation. You can apply it anywhere your skin feels dry, but the brand recommends focusing it on your feet, knees, elbows, and cuticles after a shower or bath. Reviewers say the butter has a sweet, candy-like scent.

One Truly Beauty reviewer gushes: “Fluffy, yet thick. Spreads fairly easy onto skin and absorbs quick. Leaves my skin super soft, smooth, and smelling so, so good, like cotton candy clouds spun with pink sugar crystals and kissed with Truly goodness.”

Get the Truly Beauty Unicorn Fruit Whipped Body Butter on Ulta for $20

2. CBD Jelly Anti-Blemish Facial Cleanser

Credit: Truly Beauty Stave off acne with the Truly Beauty CBD Jelly Anti-Blemish Facial Cleanser.

For a cleanser that treats and staves off acne but is gentle enough to be used twice daily, consider the CBD Jelly Anti-Blemish Facial Cleanser. It contains salicylic acid, which exfoliates the skin and unclogs the pores of dead skin cells, dirt, and bacteria. It also contains CBD, which the brand says reduces inflammation and protects against free radicals that cause the skin to age quicker. Massage this into damp skin and rinse well, both morning and night, for best results.

One Truly Beauty reviewer raves: “This is by far the most impressive of the products I’ve bought from Truly. I’ve dealt with hormonal cystic acne for about 20 years. I’ve never been able to find a product that didn’t break me out worse until I found this cleanser. Within a few days of using this cleanser, my skin started clearing up and it did not break me out at all! I’m blown away at how well this product has worked for me.”

Get the Truly Beauty CBD Jelly Anti-Blemish Facial Cleanser on Ulta for $25

3. Coco Cloud Whipped Luxury Shave Butter

Credit: Truly Beauty Prepare your skin for a clean shave with the Truly Beauty Coco Cloud Whipped Luxury Shave Butter.

The most important part of shaving your body is using enough lubrication to avoid nicks, cuts, or razor burn. The Coco Cloud Whipped Luxury Shave Butter has a rich texture and contains coconut milk and argan oil, both of which provide vitamin C to brighten the skin and prevent dark spots. Lather up the shave cream in warm water and apply a moderate layer to anywhere you’re removing hair for a close shave.

One Truly Beauty reviewer writes: “This shave butter left my skin feeling so smooth and hydrated after shaving. The smell is amazing. Definitely using this from here on.”

Get the Truly Beauty Coco Cloud Whipped Luxury Shave Butter on Ulta for $20

4. Black Jelly Blemish Treatment Body Serum

Credit: Truly Beauty Reduce breakouts and inflammation with the Truly Beauty Black Jelly Blemish Treatment Body Serum.

For areas of the body that are blemish-prone, the Black Jelly Blemish Treatment Body Serum could be the solution. It contains black charcoal that the brand claims reduces inflammation and absorbs sebum, pus, dead skin cells, and bacteria that may have gathered in the pores or on the surface of the skin. Tea tree oil, the other star ingredient, calms redness and inflammation. The brand recommends applying four to five drops of the serum to acne-prone areas after showering and before applying other products. In TikTok videos, users also apply this to dark underarms, as it’s thought that black charcoal may help lighten discolored skin.

One Truly Beauty reviewer writes: “This worked so fast! Usually acne products take a while before they [start] working but not this one. I saw noticeable results after the very first use! Now my son is using it as well. Definitely will buy again!”

Get the Truly Beauty Black Jelly Blemish Treatment Body Serum on Ulta for $28

5. Acai Your Boobies Polish

Credit: Truly Beauty Keep your décolletage smooth with the Truly Beauty Acai Your Boobies Polish.

If you don’t have a skincare routine for your décolletage, Truly wants to help you form one. The Acai Your Boobies Polish uses the acai for antioxidants that protect the skin from signs of aging, and retinol to exfoliate and reduce fine lines and wrinkles. The brand recommends mixing a small amount of product with water to form a lather then gently rubbing it in circular motions around the chest before rinsing it away. You can also apply the lather to your chest as a mask before a shower and let it sit for up to 10 minutes. If you’ve seen this product on TikTok, you may know that users often follow up with the Acai Your Boobies Serum, a leave-on treatment that includes similar ingredients to protect and tighten the skin.

One Truly Beauty reviewer raves about the polish: “This is a must-have product! It smells fabulous and it’s so much fun to use! It feels like you are [rubbing] a combination of sweet smelling fluffy marshmallow cream minus the sticky feel, and in the end you have the softest chest! I have nursed three children with these bad boys so I am living proof it works!”

Get the Truly Beauty Acai Your Boobies Lifting Boob Polish on Ulta for $28

6. Flower Child CBD Face Cream

Credit: Truly Beauty Hydrate your face with the Truly Beauty Flower Child CBD Face Cream.

No matter what your skincare routine looks like, you should always have a moisturizer as one of the steps. The Flower Child CBD Face Cream can be applied to clear, dry skin in the morning and at night. It contains hyaluronic acid that draws in water to hydrate the skin and CBD, which is touted for its anti-inflammation and anti-aging properties.

One Truly Beauty reviewer raves: “Love this face cream! Evens tone, goes on incredibly smooth, and my face is glowing! I’ve had some redness recently and it’s disappeared!”

Get the Truly Beauty Flower Child CBD Face Cream on Ulta for $35

7. Super Heart Acne Patches

Credit: Truly Beauty Zap blemishes with the Truy Beauty Super Heart Acne Patches.

Pimple patches are hydrocolloid dressings that pull out moisture and bacteria from a blemish to help it heal more quickly. They are great for not only drying up a pimple but also keeping out more bacteria—or your fingers, if you’re prone to skin picking. These Super Heart Acne Patches from Truly Beauty contain benzoyl peroxide to reduce bacteria and citric acid to exfoliate away dead skin cells that can clog pores. All you have to do is stick one of this pack’s 18 patches onto a blemish and let it get to work.

One Truly Beauty reviewer writes: “I used this on a zit I kept picking at that kept refilling. I put the patch on for one night and in the morning the zit had gone down to a normal size. I did it for a second night in a row and it cleared everything else and seems to have gone away completely.”

Get the Truly Beauty Super Heart Acne Patches on Ulta for $17

8. Buns of Glowry Smoothing Butt Polish

Credit: Truly Beauty Exfoliate your buttocks with the Truly Beauty Buns of Glowry Smoothing Butt Polish.

Same as your bust, Truly Beauty wants you not to overlook another oft-forgotten area of your skin: your booty. The Buns of Glowry Smoothing Butt Polish uses watermelon extract as a source of vitamin C, amino acids, and antioxidants to protect and brighten the skin. It also includes wheat protein, which contains ceramides (lipids found in the outermost layer of the skin), to moisturize and plump up the skin. For exfoliated, moisturized skin, the brand recommends lathering a small amount of product with water and applying it as a mask treatment for up to 10 minutes or using it as a rinse-off treatment in the shower. You can also follow up with the leave-on Buns of Glowry Glow & Tighten Butt Serum that contains bitter orange and apricot extracts to smooth and shield the skin from damage.

One Truly Beauty reviewer writes about the polish: “I never want to run out of this glorious stuff. I have two backups. It smells so amazing, and is so light and fluffy and soft. I put it on before my shower, and let it sit for 10 to 15 minutes. Then I rinse it off. My booty is so soft! It also seems to be helping with stretch marks, too.”

Get the Truly Beauty Buns of Glowry Smoothing Butt Polish on Ulta for $28

9. 24K Gold Black Soap Impurity Cleanser

Credit: Truly Beauty Exfoliate your face and body with the Truly Beauty 24K Gold Black Soap Impurity Cleanser.

It’s not easy to get rid of acne, but the 24K Gold Black Soap Impurity Cleanser attempts to remedy breakouts on the face and body. It uses African black soap that’s antibacterial and claims to cleanse the skin and fade discoloration. It also contains gold (yes, the precious metal), which is supposed to improve your skin’s elasticity, cause skin cells to turn over quicker, and diminish fine lines and wrinkles. For best use, the brand recommends you massage the exfoliator into wet skin in circular upward motions and rinse it off. You can use this up to three times a week.

One Truly Beauty reviewer swears by it: “This product helped me get rid of all the acne on my face and chest and it has a gentle exfoliant in it, which helped smooth my skin. I will forever buy this product!”

Get the Truly Beauty 24K Gold Black Soap Impurity Cleanser on Ulta for $28

10. Coco Rose Fudge Whipped Body Butter

Credit: Truly Beauty Hydrate and soothe your skin with the Truly Beauty Coco Rose Fudge Whipped Body Butter.

For an intensely moisturizing body cream, the Coco Rose Fudge Whipped Body Butter promises to deliver. It contains coconut oil that moisturizes the skin and rose extract that soothes the skin. Like the Unicorn Fruit Butter, you can use this all over the body any time you need a boost of moisture, but the instructions suggest you focus it on dry areas, like the knees or elbows, for best results. Instead of a sweet, cotton candy-like scent, this one has a floral aroma.

One Truly Beauty reviewer gushes: “This is the best! It smells really good, leaves my skin really soft, and gets rid of all the dry, flaky patches. I have been using it for over a year now and have recommended it to all three of my sisters—I just really love it.”

Get the Truly Coco Rose Fudge Whipped Body Butter on Ulta for $20

The product experts at Reviewed have all your shopping needs covered. Follow Reviewed on Facebook, Twitter, and Instagram for the latest deals, product reviews, and more.

Prices were accurate at the time this article was published but may change over time.