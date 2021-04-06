11 amazing tinted moisturizers for every skin type

Recommendations are independently chosen by Reviewed’s editors. Purchases you make through our links may earn us a commission.

The “no-makeup makeup” look has been around for years, but it resurged in popularity recently because many beauty lovers want to achieve your-skin-but-better, minimal makeup looks. One of the easiest ways to achieve the bare-faced, effortless look is with a tinted moisturizer. It's exactly what it sounds like: a moisturizer that deposits just enough pigment onto the skin to cover blemishes and even out the skin tone. This two-in-one product marries makeup and skincare to boost hydration, protect from the sun's UV rays, conceal imperfections, and offer a dewy, skin-like finish.

While you’re shopping for a tinted moisturizer, you may find products labeled as “skin tints,” or “BB” (i.e. beauty balms or blemish balms) or “CC” (i.e. color control or complexion correctors) creams. The names are mostly interchangeable, as all act as moisturizer-foundation hybrids that contain the coverage you’d find in a foundation with ingredients you’ll find in skincare, such as hyaluronic acid or vitamins A, C, or E to treat dryness and dark spots.

We’ve compiled a list of the 11 most popular tinted moisturizers broken down by skincare needs or concerns, so you can get in on the trend.

1. For moisturizing dry skin with sheer coverage: Kosas Tinted Face Oil Foundation

Credit: Kosas The Kosas Tinted Face Oil Foundation is a makeup and skincare blend that is composed of six botanical oils: avocado, meadowfoam, red raspberry, jojoba, camellia, and rosehip.

The Kosas Tinted Face Oil Foundation is a makeup and skincare blend that is composed of six botanical oils: avocado, meadowfoam, red raspberry, jojoba, camellia, and rosehip. These oils help to moisturize, soothe, brighten, and plump the skin’s appearance. The foundation claims to feel weightless and provides light coverage with a skin-like (not too shiny, not too matte) finish. This product has 16 different shades to choose from, ranging from light with cool undertones to deep with warm undertones.

One Sephora reviewer raves: “At first I was a little skeptical of a face tint as opposed to a foundation, but this does wonders for your skin. It’s lightweight, sheer, and blends beautifully into the face.”

Get the Kosas Tinted Face Oil Foundation on Kosas for $42

2. For moisturizing dry skin with lightweight coverage: Tarte Maracuja Hydrating Tinted Moisturizer

Credit: Tarte Tarte Maracuja Hydrating Tinted Moisturizer is a lightweight tinted moisturizer that delivers sheer coverage and claims to infuse skin with maracuja super fruit for up to 12 hours of hydration and wear

The Tarte Maracuja Hydrating Tinted Moisturizer delivers sheer coverage and claims to infuse skin with maracuja superfruit for up to 12 hours of hydration and wear. It also includes hyaluronic acid to moisturize and plump the skin for a firmer complexion. Turmeric root extract soothes and helps reduce the appearance of redness and maracuja oil brings essential fatty acids and vitamin C for firmer, brighter, more hydrated skin. The 20 available shades range from fair with neutral undertones to very deep with peach undertones.

A Sephora reviewer writes: “[I] thought this product was very nice. My skin is super dry and it hydrated it and the coverage was pretty good. No complaints there. The finish is absolutely beautiful-looking—radiantly glowing! [I] set it with a powder and stayed on all day long. Highly recommend to anyone with dry skin.”

Get the Tarte Maracuja Hydrating Tinted Moisturizer on Sephora for $29

3. For mattifying oily skin with light coverage: Covergirl Clean Matte BB Cream for oily skin

Credit: Covergirl CoverGirl's Clean Matte BB Cream is a lightweight, water-based cream foundation that goes on smoothly and blends easily, while still allowing your skin to breathe.

Covergirl's Clean Matte BB Cream is a lightweight, water-based cream foundation that goes on smoothly and blends easily, while still allowing your skin to breathe. This BB cream claims to even skin tone, hide blemishes, and keep you shine-free all day long. It’s also oil-free and non-comedogenic, meaning it won’t clog your pores. This product has six different shades available, ranging from fair to deep.

One Amazon reviewer raves: “Every cream I’ve tried left me with a super shiny oily glow or very little coverage. This awesome little product delivers!!! As a matte product, it goes on easily and doesn’t ‘dry out’ before you can apply it evenly. The coverage is exceptional and I do not look like an oil spill at any point during the day before I wash at night.”

Get the Covergirl Clean Matte BB Cream on Amazon for $6.69

4. For oily skin with medium coverage: Tarte Amazonian Clay BB Tinted Moisturizer

Credit: Tarte The Tarte Amazonian Clay BB Tinted Moisturizer is an oil-free formula that claims to hydrate, brighten, and protect the skin.

The Tarte Amazonian Clay BB Tinted Moisturizer is an oil-free formula that claims to hydrate, brighten, and protect the skin. It’s infused with "micro-treated mineral pigments" that claim to diffuse the look of fine lines and wrinkles for an even, natural-looking finish. It also contains oil-balancing Amazonian clay and skin-soothing ingredients like hyaluronic acid, chamomile, and vitamin E. This product has seven different shades, from "ivory" to "tan-deep."

One Sephora reviewer explains: “I have sensitive, acne-prone, combination, dry skin. I don't like wearing a lot of products or makeup so this BB is perfect. It goes on smooth, provides decent coverage, is moisturizing/not drying, not greasy, and doesn't cause acne/irritation. It blends very well without caking and lasts all day. It rinses off well, too, without too many products. It's gentle and gets the job done. Would highly recommend.”

Get the Amazonian Clay BB Tinted Moisturizer Broad Spectrum SPF 20 Sunscreen on Sephora for $36

5. For combination skin with lightweight coverage: Maybelline Dream Pure Skin Clearing BB Cream

Credit: Maybelline Maybelline’s Dream Pure Skin Clearing BB Cream conceals imperfections, mattifies skin, and helps to clear acne with 2% salicylic acid.

Maybelline’s Dream Pure Skin Clearing BB Cream conceals imperfections, mattifies skin, and helps to clear acne with 2% salicylic acid. This BB cream claims to minimize the look of pores, reduce redness, and hydrate and smooth the skin. Its sheer coverage gives the skin a natural-looking matte finish that can be applied and blended out with your fingertips. You'll find this in five shades ranging from light to deep.

An Amazon reviewer writes: “I use this about every other day as a lightweight foundation. (For almost a year now.) Even though I have extremely acne-prone skin, I still haven't had any troubles with it as long as I wash it off before I go to bed. I wouldn't say that it has helped clear my skin, but it definitely helps to keep blemishes from getting worse. (Unlike other products that just make you break out.) As expected, the tint is not strong enough for full coverage of moderate acne, but it definitely takes a lot of the redness away without looking cakey.”

Get the Maybelline Dream Pure Skin Clearing BB Cream, 8-in-1 Skin Perfecting Beauty Balm With 2% Salicylic Acid on Amazon for $6.77

6. For dry or combination skin with light coverage: Laura Mercier Tinted Moisturizer Natural Skin Perfector Broad Spectrum SPF 30

Credit: Laura Mercier Laura Mercier Tinted Moisturizer Natural Skin Perfector provides sheer coverage for an effortless, dewy finish.

The Laura Mercier Tinted Moisturizer Natural Skin Perfector provides sheer coverage for an effortless, dewy finish. It contains macadamia and kukui seed oils to increase moisture levels in the skin and claims to leave you moisturized for up to 24 hours. Tamarind seed extract also helps lock in moisture and protect the skin from environmental aggressors with antioxidants. This moisturizer comes in 20 shades, ranging from "very fair neutral" to "very deep warm."

One Sephora reviewer writes: “It is super lightweight. It melts into my skin and gives nice coverage to even everything out. I have dry skin and you can't even tell I have anything on and it felt really hydrating. Plus it has SPF. Which is great because I tend to forget. Definitely worth a look if you're a no-makeup makeup look kind of person like I am.”

Get the Laura Mercier Tinted Moisturizer Natural Skin Perfector Broad Spectrum SPF 30 on Sephora for $47

7. For mature skin with anti-aging benefits and light coverage: Neutrogena Healthy Skin Anti-Aging Perfector

Credit: Neutrogena The Neutrogena Healthy Skin Anti- Aging Perfector claims to help erase the appearance of fine lines, improve skin texture, and pigmentation through it’s retinol inclusive lightweight formula.

The Neutrogena Healthy Skin Anti-Aging Perfector claims to help erase the appearance of fine lines, improve skin texture, and pigmentation with its lightweight, retinol-infused formula. It also includes antioxidants, vitamins, and SPF to help protect the skin from sun and UV rays. This is available in six shades, from "ivory fair" to "medium to deep."

One Amazon reviewer gushes: “I have been using this for over two years. This product is great and my skin feels great and looks great. I found it on Amazon because I had a hard time finding my color in the store. I’m over 40 and this product makes my skin look radiant and soft.”

Get the Neutrogena Healthy Skin Anti-Aging Perfector on Amazon for $11.13

8. For full coverage with a wide shade range: Nars Pure Radiant Tinted Moisturizer Broad Spectrum SPF 30

Credit: NARS Nars Pure Radiant Tinted Moisturizer boasts a wide range of shades for all skin types and tones. This oil-free formula is buildable up to full coverage with a radiant finish.

Nars Pure Radiant Tinted Moisturizer boasts a wide range of shades for all skin types and tones. This oil-free formula is buildable up to full coverage and has a radiant finish. It includes vitamin C to even out skin tone and French Polynesian Kopara (live sea molecules used in skincare) help to hydrate the skin. This product has 16 shades from fair with yellow undertones to deep with red undertones.

A Sephora reviewer raves: “I have been looking for a tinted moisturizer for years. My skin has a lot of texture and redness/acne scars and this works wonders!!! It evens out my skin tone and makes my skin look natural and healthy!!

Get the Nars Pure Radiant Tinted Moisturizer Broad Spectrum SPF 30 on Sephora for $45

9. For full coverage with a foundation like finish: It Cosmetics CC+ Cream with SPF 50

Credit: It Cosmetics The It Cosmetics CC+ Cream claims to be an all-in-one foundation, brightening color corrector, hydrating serum, poreless finish primer, dark spot concealer, and moisturizer.

The It Cosmetics CC+ Cream claims to be an all-in-one foundation, brightening color corrector, hydrating serum, poreless finish primer, dark spot concealer, and moisturizer. This CC cream contains collagen (a protein found in the skin) that enhances elasticity and peptides that reduce the appearance of wrinkles for smoother, firmer-looking skin. Hyaluronic acid is also in the cream to draw in hydration and diminish the look of fine lines and wrinkles. This product has 12 shades, ranging from fair with warm undertones to deep with neutral undertones.

A Sephora reviewer gushes: “I’ve suffered with rosacea since I was a kid and this is the first product that’s helped completely cover up my redness without drying out my skin too much. A little goes a long way and it's pliable and easy to work into the skin.”

Get the It Cosmetics CC+ Cream with SPF 50 on Sephora for $39.50

10. For sheer coverage with a dewy finish: Glossier Perfecting Skin Tint

Credit: Glossier The Glossier Perfecting Skin Tint is a breathable, lightweight formula that helps to even out the skin’s appearance for a smooth, dewy finish.

The Glossier Perfecting Skin Tint has a breathable, lightweight formula that helps to even out the skin’s appearance for a smooth, dewy finish. This skin tint provides just enough pigment to cover slight blemishes but leaves a skin-like finish. It includes diamond powder, which the brand says brightens for a soft-focus effect and minimizes the appearance of pores. The tint also contains glycerin to help the skin attract and retain moisture. Choose from 12 shades ranging from fair to rich.

An Amazon reviewer raves: “This is a great summer product for a light but dewy coverage! It helps even my skin tone but it is extremely breathable. I love the way it makes my skin appear glowy! I have already used two bottles of this and will be purchasing it again. I recommend this product!”

Get the Glossier Perfecting Skin Tint on Glossier for $18

11. For light coverage with high SPF coverage: Ilia Super Serum Skin Tint SPF 40 Foundation

Credit: ILIA The Ilia Super Serum Skin Tint SPF 40 Foundation is a lightweight serum based tinted moisturizer that has mineral spf for a lightweight dewy finish.

The Ilia Super Serum Skin Tint SPF 40 Foundation is a lightweight, serum-based tinted moisturizer that has a dewy finish. This skin tint includes squalane to moisturize and improve elasticity in the skin, niacinamide to smooth texture and minimize the appearance of pores, and hyaluronic acids to plump and boost skin’s hydration. It's available in 30 shades, from very fair with neutral undertones to deep with neutral undertones.

A Sephora reviewer raves: “This makes my skin feel so plump and hydrated, while evening out my complexion and making me look glowing from within. 10/10 will purchase again!”

Get the Ilia Super Serum Skin Tint SPF 40 Foundation on Ilia for $48

Prices were accurate at the time this article was published but may change over time.