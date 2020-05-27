6 hair masks reviewers swear by for healthy hair

Luscious, hydrated, strong hair makes for amazing hair days. And who doesn’t want picture-worthy tresses? The only problem is the brittle, dry, and snarly phase hair can go through in between a haircut and color or after heat styling too often. But you can revive your locks at home by regularly using a mask that fulfills your hair’s needs—whether that means a mask that hydrates parched locks or strengthens brittle strands.

1. For frizz protection: Briogeo Don’t Despair, Repair! Deep Conditioning Hair Mask

If you want to transform your hair in as little as five minutes, Briogeo has a way to do that. This deep conditioning mask uses rosehip oil to hydrate and control frizz, algae extract to strengthen the hair and scalp, B-vitamins to bring back body and shine, and almond oil to lock in moisture. For best results, apply the mask after shampooing and leave on for five to 10 minutes before rinsing out; repeat this once or twice a week.

“Literally the best hair mask to exist!” one Sephora reviewer gushes. “This mask works so well for me. I can see and feel the difference in my hair immediately after using. I have med/thick hair that’s naturally straight and it makes my hair feel so soft, and look extremely shiny and smooth. People always ask me what I use on my hair and it’s this mask that makes the difference.”



Get the Briogeo Don’t Despair, Repair! Deep Conditioning Hair Mask on Sephora for $36

2. For hydration: Garnier Fructis 1 Minute Nourishing Hair Mask

Not ready to splurge? This affordable mask from Garnier claims to hydrate your hair using aloe vera extract and plant oils. You can use it as a mask in addition to your regular conditioner and leave it on for one minute before rinsing, use it in replacement of your conditioner following the previous instructions, or use it as a leave-in conditioner when you get out of the shower. If you plan to go with this last option, you may want to use a little less and be extra careful to only apply it to the ends of your hair to avoid greasy roots..

ADVERTISEMENT

One Target reviewer writes: “I love this product. No only does it smell nice but it makes my hair feel super soft and makes it easier to manage. I used to dye my hair a lot so you can imagine what my hair condition was like but after using this product my hair was restored and frizz-free.”



Get the Garnier Fructis 1 Minute Nourishing Hair Mask on Target for $5.79

3. For restoration: Olaplex Hair Perfector No. 3

If you chemically treat your hair or heat style it a lot, a conditioning mask can help, but you’re better off looking for a mask that claims to repair damaged hair. The Olaplex Hair Perfector No. 3 uses bis-aminopropyl diglycol dimaleate (a mouthful, we know) to “help restore damaged hair by repairing sulfide bonds broken during the bleaching process.” The mask also claims to strengthen your hair, reduce breakage, and improve the overall appearance and feel of your strands. You can use the mask once a week (or two to three times a week for very damaged hair) by applying it on the scalp and ends, letting it sit for 10 minutes, and then rinsing and following up with your shampoo and conditioner.

“This product single handedly saved my hair,” one Sephora reviewer raves. “I have tried everything to fix my dyed and fried, almost fluffy-ended blonde ombre hair. All of the leave-in treatments, all of the conditioners, all of the oils and everything was either too heavy or didn't work well enough. Some helped with the strands of my hair but nothing helped the frizzy split ends. This product is absolutely worth it. Try it!”



Get the Olaplex Hair Perfector No. 3 on Sephora for $56

4. For texture: Not Your Mother’s Matcha Green Tea & Wild Apple Blossom Nutrient Rich Butter Masque

Your hair doesn’t have to be dry or damaged to use a hair mask. If you want more definition or shine, you may love this one from Not Your Mother’s. The mask claims that the antioxidants in matcha green tea and wild apple blossom leave your scalp and hair feeling clean while moisturizing ingredients like almond oils and fruit extracts condition the hair. Reviewers report seeing an improvement in softness, shine, and volume.

One Ultra reviewer raves: “I have dense, fine, wavy hair. This is the only deep conditioner that has worked for me in the 15 months I've been doing the curly girl method. Has amazing slip, easy to rinse out. Definitely defines my curls. I use it once per week. Smell is not overpowering, and it's pleasant. A holy grail for sure!”



Get the Not Your Mother’s Matcha Green Tea & Wild Apple Blossom Nutrient Rich Butter Masque on Ulta for $8.99

5. For shine: Eva NYC Therapy Session Hair Mask

Feel like your hair could use a “therapy session?” This mask from Eva NYC claims to be just that, using plant protein, argan oil, and jojoba seed oil to moisturize and soften dry hair. Use the mask for two to five minutes weekly or as an everyday conditioner to see shinier, healthier hair.

One Target reviewer writes: “I have tried tons of hair masks and tricks to help just be able to get my hair soft enough to brush. This product takes the cake! My hair is long and I have a lot of it, but it is fine so it tangles very easily. This product makes my hair soft and easy to brush out before I even add any detangler. Highly recommend this product!”



Get the Eva NYC Therapy Session Hair Mask on Target for $14.99

6. For strength: Amika Soulfood Nourishing Hair Mask

Seeing a decline in your hair’s strength and growth? This mask from Amika claims to strengthen with moisturizing jojoba seed oil, assist hair growth and reduce harmful free radicals with vitamin C, protect against future breakage and reduce split ends with panthenol (a chemical substance found in plants and animals that hydrates and smoothes hair), and hydrate with sea buckthorn berry.

ADVERTISEMENT

One happy Sephora reviewer writes: “I really, really love the texture of this! It feels so creamy and luxurious! Anyways, my hair is fine, colored blond, and kind of damaged. I let this mask sit for about five minutes and then washed it out very well and my hair was left feeling so soft and nice! I love it!”



Get the Amika Soulfood Nourishing Hair Mask on Sephora for $28

The product experts at Reviewed have all your shopping needs covered. Follow Reviewed on Facebook, Twitter, and Instagram for the latest deals, product reviews, and more.



Prices were accurate at the time this article was published but may change over time.