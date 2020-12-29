8 effective products to help with thinning hair

Recommendations are independently chosen by Reviewed’s editors. Purchases you make through our links may earn us a commission.

While hormone imbalances, thyroid issues, autoimmune diseases, and chemical damage are all sources of hair thinning and loss, one of the most common and widespread causes is stress. Of course, 2020 provided no shortage of stress and, consequently, you may have noticed your own hair looking less voluminous than it has in the past. Fortunately, there are a number of products for healthier, fuller hair across a variety of prices.

Whether you’re looking for products to help with hair restoration or just hoping to get ahead with some thinning prevention, below are highly-rated shampoos, conditioners, serums, and sprays to get you the results you desire.

1. For growing the hairline: Kiehl’s Magic Elixir Restructuring Concentrate

Credit: Kiehl's Grow hair at the hairline with the Kiehl’s Magic Elixir Restructuring Concentrate.

Kiehl’s Magic Elixir Restructuring Concentrate can be used on all parts of hair, but it’s best known for improving growth and fullness at the hairline. The concentrate combines rosemary leaf, avocado, and safflower oil to hydrate the scalp and make hair look fuller. It’s a pre-shampoo conditioning treatment that takes 10 minutes to work on your hair or scalp. After you rinse the product away (with or without shampoo), the elixir takes effect.

ADVERTISEMENT

“I’ve been using Magic Elixir Hair Restructuring Concentrate each time I wash my hair for the past 60 days,” writes one Amazon reviewer. “After 30 days I noticed tiny hair regrowing at my temples and front of my hairline, where my hair was visibly thinning. I’m still seeing hair growth which is getting longer and stronger. Whatever magic stuff is in this elixir, it’s working.”

Get Kiehl’s Magic Elixir Restructuring Concentrate on Kiehl’s for $22

2. For stronger roots: Moroccanoil Root Boost

Credit: Moroccanoil Add instant volume to your hair with the Moroccanoil Root Boost.

The Moroccanoil Root Boost claims to work by strengthening the hair at its roots and volumizing individual strands. The argan oil infuses hair with vitamin E, fatty acids, and antioxidants for moisture and protection. After spraying the mousse into hair and massaging it in until it’s fully absorbed, you can style your hair as normal, with or without heat. The root boost also boasts the signature Moroccanoil smell that has been made into a candle and perfume because of its popularity.

“Love this!!!!” exclaims one Amazon reviewer. “Best root booster product I’ve tried…and I’ve tried many. Have already recommended [it] to friends. My hair [is] fine but I have a lot of it. And it’s long, so it flattens my head. This product gives [my hair] amazing body even after two to three days without washing.”



Get Moroccanoil Root Boost on Amazon for $28

3. For repairing damaged hair: Olaplex No. 3 Hair Perfector

Credit: Olaplex Repair damaged hair with the Olaplex No. 3 Hair Perfector.

Part of the Olaplex Thinning Hair Diagnostic Kit, the No. 3 Hair Perfector is a hair stylist’s must-have. Olaplex is marketed toward those who frequently undergo chemical hair treatments, like bleaching and dyeing. The hair perfector claims to strengthen and repair hair with bis-aminopropyl diglycol dimaleate, a chemical that “bonds” broken strands together for the appearance of healthier hair. For best use, apply the treatment on damp hair before shampoo or conditioner and leave it for 10 minutes. You can use it up to three times a week, depending on your hair’s damage.

ADVERTISEMENT

One satisfied Sephora reviewer swears by the treatment: “I have 20 different hair potions laying around from trying to heal my hair and this is the only thing that has made a true difference!”

Get Olaplex No. 3 Hair Perfector on Amazon for $28

4. For bringing back shine: Caviar Anti-Aging Clinical Densifying Shampoo

Credit: Caviar To volumize older hair, try the Caviar Anti-Aging Clinical Densifying Shampoo.

True to its name, the Caviar Anti-Aging Clinical Densifying Shampoo actually contains caviar extract. The standout ingredient adds Omega-3 Fatty Acid to damaged and thinning hair, which brings back moisture and shine. The shampoo claims to give the hair a thicker appearance, regardless of whether the hair is suffering from chemical or natural damage.

One Amazon reviewer writes: “Not only does it reverse the signs of aging but it absolutely thickens your hair!”

Get Caviar Anti-Aging Clinical Densifying Shampoo on Amazon for $34

5. For a regimen that cleanses, conditions, and protects: Nioxin System Hair Care Kit

Credit: Nioxin Address all of your thinning hair concerns with the Nioxin System Hair Care Kit.

The Nioxin System Hair Care Kit includes a cleansing shampoo to remove buildup and dirt, a scalp “therapizing” conditioner to moisturize, and a finishing treatment to protect the scalp and add density to all types of thinning hair. There are six versions of this kit broken down by whether you have uncolored hair, colored hair, or bleached hair, and then whether your hair is thinning lightly or noticeably for each of the color options.

ADVERTISEMENT

There are six versions of this kit: for uncolored hair, colored hair, and bleached hair, and then kits are then divided into levels of hair loss, from light to noticeably thinning, so you can purchase one well-suited for your hair.

“I’ve been using this product for months and couldn’t be happier!” raves one of the more than 8,300 Amazon reviewers. “Not only has my hair stopped falling out and receding, but it’s thicker and my hairline has come back a little. I’m very happy.”

Get the Nioxin System Hair Care Kits on Amazon for $29.99

6. For quick texture improvement: Aveda Invati Advanced Thickening Conditioner

Credit: Aveda For instant results, try the Aveda Invati Advanced Thickening Conditioner.

The Aveda Invati Advanced Thickening Conditioner gives hair a thicker look and feel starting after just one use, according to reviewers. The conditioner uses amla, an oil that thickens, and amino acids to strengthen hair for a visible improvement. It also contains lavender, rosemary, and geranium, which provide a long-lasting fresh scent.

ADVERTISEMENT

“Gives just enough volume on thinning hair as I age,” writes one Amazon reviewer. “I have used Aveda for years but bought this after trying the travel size. It is worth the price if you need just a little more volume. Not stiff or puffy, just a bit more oomph.”

Get the Aveda Invati Advanced Exfoliating Shampoo on Amazon for $30.31

7. For adding body to the hair: The Ordinary Multi-Peptide Serum for Hair Density

Credit: The Ordinary Stimulate hair growth with The Ordinary Multi-Peptide Serum for Hair Density.

The Ordinary is beloved by reviewers for its more affordable skin and hair care products. And the product you'll want to try is the Multi-Peptide Serum for Hair Density. It contains three key ingredients—Redensyl, Procapil, and Baicapil—all of which claim to stimulate and regenerate hair growth. It only takes a couple of drops once a day to help thicken hair and return it to its former glory.

One Sephora reviewer writes: “So glad I found this. I’m four months postpartum and experiencing temporary hair loss. I tried to take a biotin supplement, but the one I chose caused severe stomach cramping (never again!), so I searched for something topical. I noticed a difference after the first use: more volume, a calmer scalp, more bounce in my hair. This little jar gave me my confidence back.”

ADVERTISEMENT

Get the Ordinary Multi-Peptide Serum for Hair Density on Beauty Bay for $22

8. For instant volume: Bumble and Bumble Thickening Dryspun Volume Texture Spray

Credit: Bumble and Bumble For instant volume and texture, go with the Bumble and Bumble Thickening Dryspun Volume Texture Spray.

For a finishing touch, the Bumble and Bumble Thickening Dryspun Volume Texture Spray is the way to go. Hold the can 10 inches away from your head and spray it into clean, dry hair for noticeable volume and texture. It only takes a couple of sprays to provide a lasting hold for a full day or night out.

“The stuff is incredible. Has the texture of a dry shampoo but leaves your hair thick, textured, and voluminous,” writes one Sephora reviewer. “This is [the] only thing that makes my silk fine hair hold beach waves.”

Get Bumble and Bumble Thickening Dryspun Volume Texture Spray on Sephora for $31

The product experts at Reviewed have all your shopping needs covered. Follow Reviewed on Facebook, Twitter, and Instagram for the latest deals, product reviews, and more.

Prices were accurate at the time this article was published but may change over time.