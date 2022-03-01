10 keepsakes to celebrate National Wedding Planning Day

Recommendations are independently chosen by Reviewed’s editors. Purchases you make through our links may earn us a commission.

Happy National Wedding Planning Day! Celebrated each year on March 1st, this holiday was designed by _The Knot _to inspire couples to enjoy the wedding planning journey. Wedding planning is a lot of (exciting, fun, exhausting) work, so be sure to treat yourself during the process. Years from now you’ll want to remember how special this time was, not how stressful it was.

Scroll on for ten gifts–either for yourself, your partner, or an engaged friend–perfect for celebrating National Wedding Planning Day.

1. A personalized wedding planning book

Credit: Sunny Home Studio Celebrate National Wedding Planning Day with this piece from Sunny Home Studio.

This book is a wedding planning godsend. It lets you keep all your big day ideas – here’s guessing you have a lot of them – together in one hardcover spiral-bound planner. Sections include daily to-do lists, a photography shot list, a music playlist, honeymoon ideas, (everyone’s favorite) budget, and so much more. You can even personalize it with your names and favorite colors.

Get the Personalized Wedding Planner Book from Etsy starting at $44.91

2. A passport case you’ll both love

Credit: Madewell / Nordstrom Celebrate National Wedding Planning Day with this piece from Nordstrom.

If your honeymoon involves, oh, say the south of France or a Caribbean beach, rev up excitement for your long-awaited respite with this leather passport case. This one, made of vegetable tanned leather, is equally chic and neutral, so you could each get one without feeling matchy-matchy. Let the honeymoon countdown begin.

Get the Leather Passport Case from Nordstrom for $29.50

3. A bouquet of your wedding flowers

Credit: Teleflora Celebrate National Wedding Planning Day with this piece from Teleflora.

When in doubt, flowers are always a good idea, whether as a gift for your love or for yourself. Teleflora has endless arrangements, so browse for a bouquet that prominently features your wedding flowers or color scheme.

This floral bouquet, featuring yellow roses, pink carnations, white alstroemeria, and pink asters, feels oh-so springy.

Get the Meant To Be Bouquet from Teleflora for $65

4. A relationship workbook to help you fight effectively

Credit: Gina Senarighi / Amazon Celebrate National Wedding Planning Day with this book by Gina Senarighi.

Does he get overly defensive during fights? Or does she avoid conflict altogether? Learning to communicate effectively (and kindly!) is key to a healthy relationship, even for couples who have been together for years. This workbook helps couples learn the tools and strategies every pair will need to fight (or communicate) effectively.

Get the Love More, Fight Less: Communication Skills Every Couple Needs Relationship Workbook from Amazon for $17.09

5. A plant that will grow with you

Credit: The Sill Celebrate National Wedding Planning Day with this plant from The Sill.

We love the idea of purchasing a plant during your engagement – something you can adore and watch grow, just like you’ll do as a couple. Make it easy on yourself, and opt for a plant that, with proper care, will last a lifetime. A snake plant is a great option, growing slow and steady, even if you forget to water it occasionally.

Get the Snake Plant Laurentii from The Sill for $35

6. A game to get to know your other half even better

Credit: Our Moments / Amazon Celebrate National Wedding Planning Day with this must-have from Amazon.

Do you think you know everything there is to know about your partner? Here’s betting there’s always something new to learn, and this conversation-starting card game will help. Break out a bottle of wine and ask each other a few questions during date night, or bring them along on a long car ride. Chances are you’ll love your significant other even more after knowing every little detail.

Get the Our Moments Conversations Card Game from Amazon for $19.95

7. A cute-as-can-be countdown calendar

Credit: Waypost Paper / Etsy Celebrate National Wedding Planning Day with this must-have from Etsy seller WayPost Paper.

The countdown is officially on, and this personalized calendar is perfect. It features the date, how many days remain until your wedding, and a sweet quote pulled from a poem or song. (Of course, you can opt-out of the quotes if you prefer.) This way you won't forget how close you are to becoming a Mrs.

Get the Custom Wedding Countdown Calendar from Etsy starting at $35.55

8. A brilliantly designed water bottle for all kinds of adventures

Credit: Free People Celebrate National Wedding Planning Day with these water bottles from Free People.

Think of all the adventure dates you can bring this super chic water bottle along for – hikes, road trips, outdoor concerts, you name it. It includes one insulated stainless steel bottle for your water, a smaller one for your coffee, and a genius design that lets you carry both with one hand. You’ll want this water bottle close by on your wedding day (hydrate, hydrate!) and along for the ride on your honeymoon, whether you’re lounging on the beach or exploring a new city.

Get the Hitch Water Bottle from Free People for $69

9. Frames for your precious photos

Credit: Keepsake Celebrate National Wedding Planning Day with these frames from Keepsake.

For whatever reason, printing and framing photos often get kicked further and further down everyone’s to-do list, but not anymore. Keepsake is an app that makes printing and framing photos incredibly easy. Scroll through your camera roll, choose one of the many different framing options, then voila! Your beautifully framed photos will arrive on your doorstep just a few days later.

Get frames from Keepsake starting at $29

10. A personalized wood family name sign

Credit: Heritage Sign Co. / Etsy Celebrate National Wedding Planning Day with these handmade signs from Etsy.

Establishing a family is a big deal – don’t forget that! – so commemorate it with a personalized birchwood family name sign. These one-of-a-kind signs come in three sizes, with various stain options and the choice for unpainted or painted letters. Not only will you enjoy it for years to come, but it’ll turn into a treasured heirloom for future generations.

Get the Personalized Last Name Sign from Etsy starting at $37.79

