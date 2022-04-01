10 of our favorite rehearsal dinner invitations

Recommendations are independently chosen by Reviewed’s editors. Purchases you make through our links may earn us a commission.

When it comes to planning and preparing for a wedding celebration, the rehearsal dinner—and all that comes with it —can be a little too overwhelming to think about. Still, the night before the big day is the perfect time to bring together friends and family and break the ice before your wedding celebrations are in full swing.

The rehearsal dinner, traditionally thrown by the groom's parents on the eve of the wedding, is now a more collaborative experience. Modern couples are ow taking the reigns, ensuring the party goes off without a hitch, setting the mood for the rest of their celebrations.

Typically, rehearsal dinner tends to be more intimate than the big day. Couples send out standalone rehearsal diner invitations to friends and family in advance to give enough notice on who will or won't be attending.

Still, with dozens of options n the market, finding the créme de la creme of rehearsal dinner invitations is no easy vice, and we're here to help. We've separated the good from the bad and awarded these ten our favorite rehearsal dinner invitations.

1. This elegant set of handmade watercolor Champagne rehearsal dinner invitations

Dive head-first into the festive spirit with this elegant set of watercolor Champagne rehearsal dinner invitations. The handmade design is fully customizable, allowing you to switch up everything from the details to the font and colorways to best suit your wedding theme and preferences.

Get the Champagne Rehearsal Dinner Invitation from Etsy starting at $15.00

2. These gorgeous hand-drawn city skyline sketches

Whether you’re planning a destination wedding or want to highlight your love of your city, these striking hand-drawn city skyline sketches are the perfect way to pay homage to a place that means something to the two of you. The minimalist design allows the skyline to shine and can be customized to suit your wedding color scheme.

Get the Skyline Rehearsal Dinner Invitations from Etsy for $50.09

3. These cheeky “love and pizza” casual rehearsal dinner invite templates

Planning a laid-back rehearsal dinner? This adorable pizza-themed rehearsal dinner invitation template will let your guests know straight away that your “night before” is all about having fun and spending quality time together. The editable PDF file allows you to print your own invites on the paper or cardstock of your choice for added convenience.

Get the Love and Pizza Rehearsal Dinner Invitation Template from Etsy for $7.99

4. These minimal gilded rehearsal dinner invitations and custom wax seal kit

Looking for something a little more sophisticated and glamorous? These gilded rehearsal dinner invitations are minimal and chic—but the gold foil and custom-made wax stamp add a little something extra to the invitation to help set the tone for the rest of your wedding celebration.

Get the MXMPaperCo Minimalist Invitation from Etsy starting at $0.52/invitation

5. This playful collection of “cheers and beers” hand-drawn dinner invitations

Whether you’ve planned a rehearsal dinner celebration at a brewery or you just want to put your personality on full display, this fun collection of hand-drawn “cheers and beers” invitations are both cheeky and surprisingly elegant thanks to the use of watercolor and swirling cursive script.

Get the Cheers & Beers Brewery Rehearsal Dinner from Etsy starting at $15

6. This modern and monochromatic “the night before” dinner invitation template

Your rehearsal dinner invitations don’t have to be emblazoned with florals or pastel colorways if that doesn’t suit your style or wedding theme. This modern and monochromatic take on “the night before” is chic and sophisticated in its simplicity. The digital download allows you to fully customize your invitations before self-printing on your choice of cardstock.

Get the Minimalist Rehearsal Dinner Invitation Template from Etsy for $6.50

7. This elegant pastel and watercolor hydrangea design

We love a hydrangea design—but it looks especially good when depicted in pastel watercolors. This light and airy design is a gorgeous option for spring weddings thanks to the light blue and green colorway and elegant foliage that complements the personalized couple’s monogram heading.

Get the watercolor Hydrangea Invitation from Etsy starting at $42.97

8. These striking midnight blue abstract “the night before” invitations

These striking midnight blue abstract “the night before” invitations offer an artsy alternative to the traditional rehearsal dinner invitation. The minimalist design was made to look like a spilled pot of watercolor paint, while the swirling font adds a sense of elegance to the overall look of the invitation. The digital download allows you to customize everything before printing, including the details and colorway.

Get the Navy Blue Rehearsal Dinner Invitation from Etsy for $6.59

9. These rustic-inspired DIY rehearsal dinner invitation postcards

There’s something about a handwritten invitation that we love—but this rustic-inspired invitation takes the charm one step further. The mason jar motif is perfect for farmhouse-inspired or barn weddings—but the best part is that these invitations double as postcards and can be slipped right into the mail, with no sticky envelope seals or additional paper required.

Get the Rustic RSVP Cards from Amazon for $14.74

10.These gorgeous watercolor foliage DIY invitation cards

This set of DIY invitation cards and envelopes is a great option for budget-conscious couples. The super inexpensive set of twenty-five cards looks and feels just as elegant and high quality as more expensive options on the list—especially if you have a knack for nice handwriting or calligraphy.

Get the Bliss Collections All Occasion Invitations with Envelopes from Amazon for $13.99

