10 ways wallpapering walls elevates celebrations

Recommendations are independently chosen by Reviewed’s editors. Purchases you make through our links may earn us a commission.

Celebrations are for living in the moment and creating long-lasting memories with friends and family. But, what would a memorable celebration be without a fantastic photo opportunity or Instagram wall?

Instagram-friendly photo opportunities have blossomed over the past few years. Whether it's a wedding or a birthday party, having a stand-out area to pose with friends doesn't just ensure you'll remember to snap pictures to have to look back on for years to come—it can be a ton of fun at the moment as well!

A DIY step-and-repeat display can immediately add a touch of glamour and sophistication to any occasion. The silver lining is you don't have to spend thousands on a professional setup or Hollywood-level design. Sometimes all it takes is a little peel-and-stick wallpaper and some ingenuity to ensure your feature wall is Instagram-ready.

ADVERTISEMENT

Looking for unique and easy backgrounds to make your next celebration pop? We've rounded up a handful of colorful and fun wallpaper options that will transform your space into the perfect backdrop:

1. This gorgeous blue-hued floral wallpaper

Credit: Tempaper/Reviewed These peel-and-stick wallpaper patterns will instantly create the perfect photo backdrop to enhance your event.

Great for summertime celebrations or springtime nuptials, this stunning blue-and-white floral wallpaper from Alice + Olivia will add a dose of sophistication to any celebration. The forget-me-not florals are equal parts bold and feminine but the classic dual-tone design won't overpower the rest of the decor.

Alice + Olivia Forget-Me-Not wallpaper from Tempaper for $125

2. This bold Carrie Bradshaw-approved floral wallpaper

Credit: Wallshoppe/Reviewed These peel-and-stick wallpaper patterns will instantly create the perfect photo backdrop to enhance your event.

If you've always wanted to step into Carrie Bradshaw's shoes for the day, well, for one, we don't blame you, and for two, this mural wallpaper might be your chance! The Townhouse Mural Wallpaper was designed by Sarah Jessica Parker herself and was actually featured in Carrie's apartment in the latest Sex and the City installment, And Just Like That.... The exquisite royal teal hue and dusty rose florals make this option the perfect contender for weddings and celebrations year round.

ADVERTISEMENT

Townhouse Mural Wallpaper by Sarah Jessica Parker from Wallshoppe for $299

3. This modern take on classic Damask wallpaper

Credit: Riflepaper/Reviewed These peel-and-stick wallpaper patterns will instantly create the perfect photo backdrop to enhance your event.

Damask-inspired wallpaper ruled the interior design world for years---and this modern take on the classic aesthetic makes a slightly more cheerful and celebration-worthy alternative. The screen-printed wallpaper was inspired by organic and abstract florals and a handful of colors that can easily blend into farmhouse-style or more minimalist wedding themes.

Bramble Wallpaper from Rifle Paper Co. for $122

4. This gilded navy blue floral sketch

Credit: Tempaper/Reviewed These peel-and-stick wallpaper patterns will instantly create the perfect photo backdrop to enhance your event.

If you're considering adding props and other cheeky accessories to your step-and-walk or photo backdrop, it might be worth considering going for more toned-down wallpaper background. This navy blue option features minimal floral sketches that have been outlined in metallic gold for a pop of glamour.

Tempaper Peacock Blue & Metallic Gold Wallpaper from Amazon for $30

5. This fun and customizable peel-and-stick chalkboard

Credit: Tempaper/Reviewed These peel-and-stick wallpaper patterns will instantly create the perfect photo backdrop to enhance your event.

Sophisticated wallpaper is fabulous---but a peel-and-stick chalkboard might be a more playful option for playful events like bachelorette parties or kid birthdays. The jet black papering has the same looks and texture as a chalkboard allowing you and your loved ones to customize the backdrop as the celebration goes on.

ADVERTISEMENT

Tempaper Black Chalkboard from Amazon for $32

6. This peel-and-stick vintage-inspired wallpaper

Credit: Tao Gift/Reviewed These peel-and-stick wallpaper patterns will instantly create the perfect photo backdrop to enhance your event.

Are you looking for a more vintage-inspired wallpaper to create a whimsical old-world aesthetic? This peel-and-stick vintage floral wallpaper is giving us major Bridgerton vibes. The self-adhesive design is also recyclable and environmentally friendly, so you don't have to feel bad when it's time to put the decorations away.

Peel and Stick Vintage Floral Wallpaper from Amazon for $25

7. This Beverly Hills-inspired banana leaf wallpaper

Credit: Preston Papers/Reviewed These peel-and-stick wallpaper patterns will instantly create the perfect photo backdrop to enhance your event.

Transport your guests to the Beverly Hills Hotel with this tropical banana leaf-emblazoned wallpaper. The classic banana leaf pattern is synonymous with glamour and luxury, lending itself well to bachelorette parties, birthday celebrations, and any other event requiring a little extra dose of sophisticated fun.

Banana Leaf Removable Wallpaper from Etsy starting at $55

8. This orange blossom print that will transport you to Valencia

Credit: Spoon Flower/Reviewed These peel-and-stick wallpaper patterns will instantly create the perfect photo backdrop to enhance your event.

If you can't host a celebration in Spain---you can always bring Spain to you and your guests! This orange blossom-printed wallpaper is made for Valencia-inspired parties and receptions. The orange and green hues are perfectly colorful without being too noisy, while the watercolor design lends itself to farmhouse themes and more European-inspired events.

ADVERTISEMENT

Orange Blossom Wallpaper By Mintpeony from Etsy starting at $8

9. This tiger-emblazoned wallpaper for feline fiends

Credit: Green Planet Prints/Reviewed These peel-and-stick wallpaper patterns will instantly create the perfect photo backdrop to enhance your event.

Whether you're planning a feline-loving kid's birthday party or you simply want a little cattitude at your own celebrations, this gorgeous tiger-emblazoned wallpaper is equally whimsical and sophisticated. The deep-hued print features tigers and peacocks slinking through the jungle with pops of orange florals and forest green foliage for added visual interest.

Tiger in the Woods Wallcovering from Etsy starting at $2

10. This retro Hamptons-inspired swimming print

Credit: Master of Fate/Reviewed These peel-and-stick wallpaper patterns will instantly create the perfect photo backdrop to enhance your event.

This retro Hamptons-inspired print was made for poolside birthdays and summertime celebrations. The detailed nautical design depicts swimmers in colorful old-school bathing suits and swimming caps set against a bright blue background. This peel-and-stick design is fully customizable to best suit your space; while helping to avoid wasting panels or worrying about cutting the wallpaper to shape.

Wallpaper Swimmers from Etsy starting at $17

Get deals and shopping advice delivered straight to your phone. Sign up for text message alerts from the experts at Reviewed.

The product experts at Reviewed have all your shopping needs covered. Follow Reviewed on Facebook, Twitter, Instagram, TikTok or Flipboard for the latest deals, product reviews, and more.

ADVERTISEMENT

Prices were accurate at the time this article was published but may change over time.